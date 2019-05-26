1ST RACE
1 Gypsum Johnny (J.Ortiz);7.80;3.50;2.30
2 Professor Snape (M.Franco);;2.80;2.10
4 Regalian (D.Davis);;;3.40
Time 1:15.83. $1 Exacta (1-2) paid $7.40. $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-4-3) paid $4.10. $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-4) paid $12.75.
2ND RACE
6 Kickin Kimberly (L.Saez);12.20;5.80;3.40
5 Blue Jean Kitten (K.Carmouche);;3.50;2.60
1 Miss Rombauer (I.Ortiz, Jr.);;;2.90
Time 1:34.36. $1 Daily Double (1-6) paid $23.30. $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $21.60. $1 Quinella (5-6) paid $10.50. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-1-4) paid $26.50. $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-1) paid $34.37.
3RD RACE
1 Turn and Bern (D.Davis);11.40;5.70;3.00
4 Party in the Sand (J.Rosario);;7.00;3.50
2 Rumor Driven (J.Velazquez);;;2.10
Time 1:37.45. $1 Pick 3 (1-6-1) 3 Correct Paid $152.75. $1 Daily Double (6-1) paid $42.50. $1 Exacta (1-4) paid $47.25. $0.1 Superfecta (1-4-2-5) paid $26.15. $0.5 Trifecta (1-4-2) paid $69.87.
4TH RACE
2 Paved With Gold (I.Ortiz);6.30;3.90;2.70
3 Amarone (K.Carmouche);;4.10;2.90
1 Petalite (M.Franco);;;3.20
Time 1:48.36. $1 Pick 3 (6-1-2) 3 Correct Paid $151.75. $1 Daily Double (1-2) paid $25.00. $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $11.60. $1 Quinella (2-3) paid $6.80. $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-1-8) paid $8.45. $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-1) paid $15.25.
5TH RACE
1 Keota (J.Lezcano);4.10;2.80;2.30
4 Codrington (K.Carmouche);;4.70;3.30
7 Purely Lucky (J.Castellano);;;2.60
Time 1:40.05. $0.5 Pick 5 (1-6-1-2/6-1/3) 5 Correct Paid $991.00. $0.5 Pick 4 (6-1-2/6-1/3) 4 Correct Paid $224.50. $1 Pick 3 (1-2-1) 3 Correct Paid $55.25. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (1-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $25.75. $1 Consolation Double (2-3) paid $3.15. $0.5 Trifecta (1-4-7) paid $12.87. $1 Daily Double (2-1) paid $7.90. $1 Exacta (1-4) paid $8.80. $0.1 Superfecta (1-4-7-2) paid $9.80.
6TH RACE
2 Dynamax Prime (Franco);16.00;7.20;4.40
7 Zonic (E.Cancel);;12.60;7.10
1 Three to Thirteen (J.Ortiz);;;3.80
Time 1:41.87. $1 Pick 3 (2-1-2) 3 Correct Paid $70.00. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (2-1-8) 3 Correct Paid $8.20, $1 Consolation Pick 3 (2-3-2) 3 Correct Paid $24.40, $1 Consolation Pick 3 (2-3-8) 3 Correct Paid $3.25. $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-1-4) paid $58.10. $1 Daily Double (1-2) paid $17.60. $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $82.00. $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-1) paid $172.25.
7TH RACE
3 Call Me Kayla (K.Carmouche);7.90;4.20;3.20
1 The Nine O (J.Lezcano);;5.30;4.60
2 Don’t Rush (R.Maragh);;;12.40
Time 1:40.61. $1 Pick 3 (1-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $56.25. $1 Daily Double (2-3) paid $43.25. $1 Exacta (3-1) paid $18.90. $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-2-8) paid $242.20. $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-2) paid $109.50.
8TH RACE
3 Prompt (J.Alvarado);4.20;3.00;2.10
2 Turco Bravo (J.Castellano);;4.00;3.00
5 Royal Albert Hall (M.Franco);;;2.70
Time 1:49.39. $1 Pick 3 (2-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $119.00. $1 Grand Slam (1/3/4/7-1/2/7-1/2/3-3) 4 Correct Paid $25.50. $1 Daily Double (3-3) paid $9.10. $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $9.60. $0.1 Superfecta (3-2-5-4) paid $3.87. $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-5) paid $14.00.
9TH RACE
1 Light the Posse (J.Lezcano);48.80;17.60;9.90
6 Six Percent (J.Castellano);;8.30;5.10
8 Papa Jim (L.Reyes);;;5.00
Time 1:16.74. Pick 6 (2/6-1/3-2-3-3-1) 6 Correct Paid $26,490.00, 5 Correct Paid $211.00. $0.5 Pick 5 (1/3-2-3-3-1) 5 Correct Paid $5,409.75. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-3-3-1) 4 Correct Paid $1,195.00. $1 Pick 3 (3-3-1) 3 Correct Paid $193.50. $0.5 Trifecta (1-6-8) paid $417.75. $0.1 Superfecta (1-6-8-9) paid $656.70. $1 Exacta (1-6) paid $175.00. $1 Daily Double (3-1) paid $60.50.
Handle $1,123,575
