1ST RACE
2 Karak (I.Ortiz, Jr.);5.30;2.60;2.10
3 No Nay Maybe (J.Velazquez);;2.70;2.10
5 Now Is (D.Davis);;;2.30
Time 0:57.38. $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $4.10. $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-5-1) paid $1.32. $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-5) paid $3.35.
2ND RACE
6 Tale of Mist (L.Saez);7.80;3.70;2.70
1 Giant Boo Boo (J.Ortiz);;4.60;3.20
4 Thefinalcrazydude (E.Cancel);;;3.60
Time 1:16.50. $1 Daily Double (2-6) paid $9.80. $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $20.10. $1 Quinella (1-6) paid $8.90. $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-4-5) paid $11.75. $0.5 Trifecta (6-1-4) paid $32.75.
3RD RACE
5 Bustin Mach Four (J.Ortiz);2.70;2.30;2.10
7 Suremoney (S.Camacho, Jr.);;3.00;2.20
3 Wisecrack (J.Rosario);;;2.70
Time 1:11.61. $1 Pick 3 (2-6-5) 3 Correct Paid $14.00. $1 Daily Double (6-5) paid $5.90. $1 Exacta (5-7) paid $3.70. $0.1 Superfecta (5-7-3-4) paid $1.63. $0.5 Trifecta (5-7-3) paid $4.50.
4TH RACE
4 Grand Banks (J.Alvarado);7.90;4.50;3.70
3 Sundrenched (J.Castellano);;3.50;2.90
7 Eight Minute Ellie (B.Hernandez);;;4.90
Time 1:42.77. $1 Pick 3 (6-5-4) 3 Correct Paid $32.00. $1 Daily Double (5-4) paid $5.20. $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $14.30. $1 Quinella (3-4) paid $7.20. $0.1 Superfecta (4-3-7-6) paid $25.15. $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-7) paid $50.87.
5TH RACE
4 Sweet Meadow Mist (Rosario);7.90;4.80;3.90
6 Madame Barbarian (M.Franco);;13.80;8.00
3 Ruvies in Time (E.Cancel);;;5.50
Time 1:23.81. $0.5 Pick 5 (2-6-2/5-4-4) 5 Correct Paid $218.75. $0.5 Pick 4 (6-2/5-4-4) 4 Correct Paid $79.50. $1 Pick 3 (5-4-4) 3 Correct Paid $36.50. $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-3) paid $112.87. $0.1 Superfecta (4-6-3-5) paid $66.85. $1 Daily Double (4-4) paid $14.50. $1 Exacta (4-6) paid $50.75.
6TH RACE
2 Mentality (D.Davis);7.90;4.50;3.00
5 Brooke Marie (J.Rosario);;11.80;5.10
4 Chelsea Cloisters (J.Velazquez);;;2.60
Time 1:08.44. $1 Pick 3 (4-4-2) 3 Correct Paid $73.25. $1 Daily Double (4-2) paid $17.50. $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $67.00. $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-4-6) paid $45.10. $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-4) paid $87.87.
7TH RACE
1 Fetching (M.Franco);26.20;13.20;7.80
11 Plink Freud (I.Ortiz, Jr.);;10.00;5.00
2 Linda’s Ballet (J.Ortiz);;;3.40
Time 1:22.30. $1 Pick 3 (4-2-1) 3 Correct Paid $168.25. $1 Daily Double (2-1) paid $45.50. $1 Exacta (1-11) paid $127.25. $0.1 Superfecta (1-11-2-9) paid $269.50. $0.5 Trifecta (1-11-2) paid $257.50.
8TH RACE
5 Bank Examiner (Alvarado);9.50;4.40;2.80
7 Doll (M.Franco);;4.20;2.60
8 Ratajkowski (J.Ortiz);;;2.60
Time 1:17.14. $1 Pick 3 (2-1-5) 3 Correct Paid $144.50. $1 Daily Double (1-5) paid $51.75. $1 Exacta (5-7) paid $15.20. $0.1 Superfecta (5-7-8-3) paid $15.00. $0.5 Trifecta (5-7-8) paid $23.75.
9TH RACE
4 Pole Setter (L.Saez);10.80;6.10;4.40
5 Pulsate (M.Franco);;9.60;7.30
1 Strike Silver (I.Ortiz, Jr.);;;5.00
Time 1:20.77. $1 Pick 3 (1-5-4) 3 Correct Paid $300.00. $1 Grand Slam (2/4/5-1/2/11/13/14-4/5/7/8-4) 4 Correct Paid $37.75. $1 Daily Double (5-4) paid $28.50. $1 Exacta (4-5) paid $74.25. $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-1-7) paid $138.70. $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-1) paid $156.00.
10TH RACE
6 Dr. Shane (Carmouche);21.20;9.70;5.70
2 Mai Ty One On (J.Castellano);;13.60;6.20
7 Final Frontier (J.Ortiz);;;3.30
Time 1:07.15. Pick 6 (4-2-1-5-4-6) 5 Correct Paid $5,773.00. $0.5 Pick 5 (2-1-5-4-6) 5 Correct Paid $32,696.50, $0.5 Pick 5 ((X-COUNTRY 2/7/9-6-2-4-6)) 5 Correct Paid $35,086.75. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-5-4-6) 4 Correct Paid $1,897.25. $1 Pick 3 (5-4-6) 3 Correct Paid $349.00. $0.5 Trifecta (6-2-7) paid $328.75. $0.1 Superfecta (6-2-7-3) paid $211.05. $1 Exacta (6-2) paid $123.75. $1 Daily Double (4-6) paid $85.75.
