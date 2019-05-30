1st—$28,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, cloudy.
4 Elizabeth Nicole (Carmouche);6.30;3.00;2.10
2 Moondance Joy (Camacho);;2.30;2.10
5 Soxy Ruby (Franco);;;2.10
$1 Exacta (4-2) paid $4.15. $0.10 Superfecta (4-2-5-3) no winners. $0.50 Trifecta (4-2-5) paid $3.55.
2nd—$36,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
1 Surface Strike (Franco);8.30;4.60;2.80
7 Dark Money (J.Ortiz);;15.40;5.80
2 Big Engine (Lezcano);;;2.40
$1 Daily Double (4-1) paid $15.90. $1 Exacta (1-7) paid $50.75.
$1 Quinella (1-7) paid $32.75. $0.10 Superfecta (1-7-2-5) paid $43.20. $0.50 Trifecta (1-7-2) paid $90.37.
3rd—$82,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.
3 Dunbar Road (J.Ortiz);2.70;2.10;2.10
4 South of the Shore (Lezcano);;4.40;2.80
2 Private Beach (Bravo);;;4.40
$1 Pick 3 (4-1-3) 3 Correct Paid $20.60. $1 Daily Double (1-3) paid $7.60. $1 Exacta (3-4) paid $4.10. $0.10 Superfecta (3-4-2-1) paid $8.22. $0.50 Trifecta (3-4-2) paid $13.37.
4th—$62,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5f, cloudy.
4 My Italian Rabbi (Saez);6.20;2.90;2.40
9 Princess Corey (I.Ortiz);;3.20;2.30
2 Love Me Tomorrow (Davis);;;2.30
$1 Pick 3 (1-3-4) 3 Correct Paid $34.25. $1 Daily Double (3-4) paid $5.50. $1 Exacta (4-9) paid $9.80. $1 Quinella (4-9) paid $4.60. $0.10 Superfecta (4-9-2-3) paid $11.22. $0.50 Trifecta (4-9-2) paid $11.70.
5th—$65,000, cl, 3YO, 1 1/16mi, tf., cloudy.
7 Seanow (Saez);17.20;7.90;4.60
5 Collins Ave (Lezcano);;4.30;2.70
3 Honorable Hero (I.Ortiz);;;4.20
$0.50 Pick 5 (4-1-3-4-7) 5 Correct Paid $517.25. $0.50 Pick 4
(1-3-4-7) 4 Correct Paid $131.50. $1 Pick 3 (3-4-7) 3 Correct Paid $42.25. $0.50 Trifecta (7-5-3) paid $124.50. $0.10 Superfecta
(7-5-3-1) paid $81.20. $1 Daily Double (4-7) paid $21.00. $1 Exacta (7-5) paid $40.75.
6th—$55,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, rain.
5 Timely Tradition (Carmouche);14.00;6.30;4.00
6 Honey Graeme (J.Ortiz);;4.50;3.90
4 Clairvoyant Lady (I.Ortiz);;;2.80
$1 Pick 3 (4-7-5) 3 Correct Paid $460.00. $1 Daily Double (7-5) paid $76.00. $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $50.25. $0.10 Superfecta (5-6-4-3) paid $60.45. $0.50 Trifecta (5-6-4) paid $102.62.
7th—$80,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, rain.
6 Safta (J.Ortiz);4.80;3.00;2.30
2 Razeena (Rosario);;5.30;3.40
7 Smooth With a Kick (Castellano);;;2.50
$1 Pick 3 (7-5-6) 3 Correct Paid $224.00. $1 Daily Double (5-6) paid $21.50. $1 Exacta (6-2) paid $13.00. $0.10 Superfecta (6-2-7-3) paid $7.80. $0.50 Trifecta (6-2-7) paid $14.62.
8th—$66,000, alc, 3YO up, 6f, rain.
5 Show Prince (Cancel);12.00;4.50;3.20
2 Smokin Platinum (Rosario);;2.70;2.30
7 Oh My Papa (Alvarado);;;2.70
Pick 6 (4-7-5-6-5-ALL) 5 Correct Paid $235.50. $0.50 Pick 5 ((RACES 5-9 7-5-6-5-ALL)) 5 Correct Paid $955.75. $0.50 Pick 4 ((RACES 6-9 5-6-5-ALL)) 4 Correct Paid $75.75. $1 Pick 3 (5-6-5) 3 Correct Paid $151.75. $1 Grand Slam (3/5/7-4/5/6-2/6/7-5) 4 Correct Paid $44.25. $1 Consolation Pick 3 ((RACES 7-9 6-5-ALL)) 3 Correct Paid $23.50. $1 Consolation Double ((RACES 8-9 5-ALL)) paid $6.50. $0.50 Trifecta (5-2-7) paid $14.12. $0.10 Superfecta (5-2-7-1) paid $5.67. $1 Exacta (5-2) paid $12.10. $1 Daily Double (6-5) paid $19.60.
NOTE: The 9th race was canceled due to weather.
