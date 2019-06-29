1ST RACE
4 Red Right Hand (J.Ortiz);5.00;2.90;2.10
5 Final Say (M.Franco);;3.40;2.50
3 Cavaradossi (E.Cancel);;;3.00
Time 1:36.68. $1 Exacta (4-5) paid $7.80. $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-3-2) paid $5.30. $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-3) paid $18.87.
2ND RACE
4 Everyonelovesjames (Cancel);3.70;2.60;2.10
2 Gambler’s Fallacy (I.Ortiz);;2.60;2.30
6 Cloontia (J.Lezcano);;;2.90
Time 1:40.78. $1 Daily Double (4-4) paid $5.60. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $4.10. $1 Quinella (2-4) paid $1.70. $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-6-1) paid $1.88. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-6) paid $6.10.
3RD RACE
1 Uncle Curly (I.Ortiz);8.40;4.20;2.90
2 Worth a Shot (J.Lezcano);;4.50;3.60
3 Qian B C (J.Rosario);;;2.60
Time 1:21.04. $1 Pick 3 (4-4-1) 3 Correct Paid $31.50. $1 Daily Double (4-1) paid $9.50. $1 Exacta (1-2) paid $21.80. $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-3-6) paid $8.42. $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-3) paid $25.50.
4TH RACE
6 Dark Money (J.Ortiz);12.40;3.60;2.70
3 Gleason (M.Franco);;2.20;2.10
1 Spectator Sport (K.Carmouche);;;3.70
Time 1:22.69. $1 Pick 3 (4-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $89.50. $1 Daily Double (1-6) paid $39.75. $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $16.20. $1 Quinella (3-6) paid $3.30. $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-1-2) paid $23.90. $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-1) paid $29.87.
5TH RACE
5 Rhode Island (Lezcano);5.80;3.50;2.60
7 Mystic Times (M.Franco);;6.50;4.20
2 Blacktop Legend (J.Rosario);;;3.90
Time 1:33.73. $0.5 Pick 5 (4-4-1-6-5) 5 Correct Paid $604.75. $0.5 Pick 4 (4-1-6-5) 4 Correct Paid $195.00. $1 Pick 3 (1-6-5) 3 Correct Paid $140.50. $1 Daily Double (6-5) paid $25.00. $1 Exacta (5-7) paid $15.40. $0.1 Superfecta (5-7-2-4) paid $101.05. $0.5 Trifecta (5-7-2) paid $34.50.
6TH RACE
5 Performer (J.Rosario);5.00;3.00;2.40
1 Free Enterprise (E.Cancel);;4.80;3.50
2 One Eyed Jack (J.Ortiz);;;2.80
Time 1:09.59. $1 Pick 3 (6-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $85.75. $1 Daily Double (5-5) paid $9.30. $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $11.80. $0.1 Superfecta (5-1-2-7) paid $20.02. $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-2) paid $18.50.
7TH RACE
3 Uni (J.Rosario);2.90;2.10;2.10
1 Mrs. Ramona G. (J.Ortiz);;4.30;2.40
4 Bellavais (M.Franco);;;2.10
Time 1:32.84. $1 Pick 3 (5-5-3) 3 Correct Paid $14.90. $1 Daily Double (5-3) paid $3.75. $1 Exacta (3-1) paid $5.30. $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-4-5) paid $2.52. $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-4) paid $5.15.
8TH RACE
1 Dunbar Road (J.Ortiz);2.60;2.10;2.10
2 Classic Fit (J.Lezcano);;6.50;5.40
4 Jeltrin (L.Reyes);;;2.80
Time 1:43.54. $1 Pick 3 (5-3-1) 3 Correct Paid $4.70. $1 Grand Slam (2/5/7-1/2/4/5-1/3/4-1) 4 Correct Paid $4.45. $1 Daily Double (3-1) paid $1.75. $1 Exacta (1-2) paid $11.40. $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-4-5) paid $13.87. $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-4) paid $22.12.
9TH RACE
6 Getmotherarose (J.Ortiz);8.40;4.60;3.30
1 Mom I Forgive You (M.Franco);;7.40;5.00
7 Brass Ring (R.Maragh);;;5.90
Time 1:08.50. Pick 6 (6-5-4/5-3-1-6) 6 Correct Paid $1,497.00, 5 Correct Paid $23.80. $0.5 Pick 5 ((XC P5) 1-7-1-5-6) 5 Correct Paid $403.00, $0.5 Pick 5 (5-5-3-1-6) 5 Correct Paid $62.87. $0.5 Pick 4 (4/5-3-1-6) 4 Correct Paid $17.00. $1 Pick 3 (3-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $8.50. $1 Daily Double (1-6) paid $6.70. $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $28.50. $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-7-2) paid $104.65. $0.5 Trifecta (6-1-7) paid $98.50.
