1st—$41,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 6f, tf., cloudy.
3 Dubai Bobby (Franco);2.70;2.30;2.10
4 Upham (Alvarado);;8.10;4.50
6 Happy Danza (Davis);;;2.50
$1 Exacta (3-4) paid $12.90. $0.10 Superfecta (3-4-6-1) paid $6.47. $0.50 Trifecta (3-4-6) paid $16.62.
2nd—$35,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, cloudy.
5 Elegant Rose (Carmouche);3.70;2.70;2.10
6 Remembering Bobbie (Davis);;7.00;2.90
3 Will Take Over (Cancel);;;2.10
$1 Daily Double (3-5) paid $3.05. $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $9.70.
$1 Quinella (5-6) paid $8.20. $0.10 Superfecta (5-6-3-4) paid $4.05. $0.50 Trifecta (5-6-3) paid $10.60.
3rd—$28,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.
7 Overtime Olivia (Carmouche);10.20;5.10;3.70
5 Appletini (Franco);;3.00;2.50
2 Ma Meatloaf (Cancel);;;3.40
$1 Pick 3 (3-5-7) 3 Correct Paid $19.50. $1 Daily Double (5-7) paid $13.70. $1 Exacta (7-5) paid $12.70. $0.10 Superfecta (7-5-2-6) paid $10.82. $0.50 Trifecta (7-5-2) paid $22.62.
4th—$62,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f, tf., cloudy.
1 a-Stretchthestory (Alvarado);4.40;3.70;2.10
1 a-Saratoga Love (Franco);;4.40;3.70;2.10
3 Mazal Eighteen (I.Ortiz);;;2.10
$1 Pick 3 (5-7-1) 3 Correct Paid $25.75. $1 Daily Double (7-1) paid $11.10. $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $4.50. $1 Quinella (1-3) paid $1.95. $0.10 Superfecta (1-3-6-2) paid $8.27. $0.50 Trifecta (1-3-6) paid $13.75.
a-Coupled.
5th—$45,000, cl, 3YO up, 11/8mi, tf., cloudy.
8 Channel Island (Franco);10.40;4.70;3.00
2 Labeq (Alvarado);;3.70;2.60
4 Carom (Davis);;;3.10
$0.50 Pick 5 (3/5-1/5-7-1/4/7/9-8) 5 Correct Paid $160.25. $0.50 Pick 4 (1/5-7-1/4/7/9-8) 4 Correct Paid $77.75. $1 Pick 3 (7-1-8)
3 Correct Paid $66.50. $0.50 Trifecta (8-2-4) paid $33.37. $0.10 Superfecta (8-2-4-9) paid $10.70. $1 Daily Double (1-8) paid $11.00. $1 Exacta (8-2) paid $22.30.
6th—$66,000, alc, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
2 Foolish Ghost (Franco);38.00;8.00;5.00
5 Financialstability (I.Ortiz);;2.20;2.10
6 Red Zinger (Alvarado);;;4.20
$1 Pick 3 (1-8-2) 3 Correct Paid $223.25. $1 Consolation Pick 3
(1-8-3) 3 Correct Paid $10.60. $0.10 Superfecta (2-5-6-1) paid $142.95. $0.50 Trifecta (2-5-6) paid $102.12. $1 Consolation Double (8-3) paid $4.90. $1 Daily Double (8-2) paid $82.00. $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $46.25.
7th—$77,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1¼mi, tf., cloudy.
3 Pivotal Connection (Alvarado);4.30;2.90;2.20
1 a-Fancy That (Davis);4.30;2.90
4 So Charming (Carmouche);3.20
$1 Pick 3 (8-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $372.00. $1 Grand Slam
(1/3/4/7/9-1/2/4/7/8-2/3/5/6-3/) 4 Correct Paid $3.10.
$1 Consolation Pick 3 (8-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $13.40. $0.50 Trifecta (3-1-4) paid $17.62. $0.10 Superfecta (3-1-4-6) paid $7.70.
$1 Daily Double (2-3) paid $44.00. $1 Exacta (3-1) paid $9.00.
a-Coupled.
8th—$28,000, cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.
6 Woodbury (I.Ortiz);3.60;2.80;2.20
1 Can't Pass It Up (Reyes);;19.40;8.40
3 Run for Boston (Davis);;;2.90
$0.20 Pick 6 Jackpot (7-1/4/7/9-8-2-3/7-6/7) 6 Correct Paid $2,235.00. $0.50 Pick 5 (1/4/7/9-8-2-3/7-6/7) 5 Correct Paid $1,148.25. $0.50 Pick 4 (8-2-3/7-6/7) 4 Correct Paid $481.25.
$1 Pick 3 (2-3-6) 3 Correct Paid $131.75. $0.10 Superfecta (6-1-3-5) paid $30.65. $1 Daily Double (3-6) paid $4.05. $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $34.00. $0.5 Trifecta (6-1-3) paid $45.50.
