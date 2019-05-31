1ST RACE
1 a-Reata’s Reward (B.Hernandez)
;6.00;4.00;2.40
2 Tequila Sunday (R.Silvera);;13.00;5.40
6 Golden Vale (K.Carmouche);;;2.40
Time 1:09.71. $1 Exacta (1-2) paid $45.25. $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-6-3) paid $45.05. $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-6) paid $85.25. a-Coupled.
2ND RACE
1 Mission Wrapitup (Davis);25.80;8.40;3.30
7 Turbo Drive (K.Carmouche);;4.20;2.30
4 Papa King (J.Velazquez);;;2.10
Time 0:57.46. $1 Daily Double (1-1) paid $47.00. $1 Exacta (1-7) paid $40.25. $1 Quinella (1-7) paid $16.00. $0.1 Superfecta (1-7-4-5) paid $13.37. $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-4) paid $44.50.
3RD RACE
8 Mo Diddley (J.Velazquez);9.00;4.30;2.50
7 Morning Breez (J.Lezcano);;3.20;2.30
2 Dark N Cloudy (I.Ortiz, Jr.);;;2.10
Time 1:21.90. $1 Pick 3 (1-1-8) 3 Correct Paid $147.75. $1 Daily Double (1-8) paid $29.25. $1 Exacta (8-7) paid $11.00. $0.1 Superfecta (8-7-2-4) paid $3.30. $0.5 Trifecta (8-7-2) paid $15.75.
4TH RACE
10 Rockin Jo (H.Hernandez);6.60;3.20;2.60
3 No Regrets (L.Saez);;3.50;2.50
6 Coach Villa (J.Martinez);;;4.50
Time 1:10.57. $1 Pick 3 (1-8-10) 3 Correct Paid $217.00. $1 Daily Double (8-10) paid $23.30. $1 Exacta (10-3) paid $10.80. $1 Quinella (3-10) paid $5.60. $0.1 Superfecta (10-3-6-5) paid $45.60. $0.5 Trifecta (10-3-6) paid $71.62.
5TH RACE
8 It’s a Shaw Thing (D.Davis);3.00;2.50;2.10
2 Know Point Given (H.Hernandez);;8.60;3.20
4 Simply Fast (S.Camacho, Jr.);;;2.50
Time 1:11.57. $0.5 Pick 5 (1-1-8-10-3/5/7/8) 5 Correct Paid $749.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-8-10-3/5/7/8) 4 Correct Paid $235.50. $1 Pick 3 (8-10-8) 3 Correct Paid $32.50. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (8-10-5) 3 Correct Paid $18.80. $1 Consolation Double (10-5) paid $3.10. $0.5 Trifecta (8-2-4) paid $16.37. $1 Daily Double (10-8) paid $4.90. $1 Exacta (8-2) paid $10.00. $0.1 Superfecta (8-2-4-1) paid $3.57.
6TH RACE
13 Cause for Applause (Davis);6.00;3.00;2.70
12 Legion Storm (L.Saez);;3.00;2.50
7 Preston Court (M.Luzzi);;;3.80
Time 1:44.14. $1 Pick 3 (10-8-13) 3 Correct Paid $17.60. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (10-5-13) 3 Correct Paid $10.40. $1 Daily Double (8-13) paid $4.80. $1 Exacta (13-12) paid $7.40. $0.1 Superfecta (13-12-7-4) paid $6.57. $0.5 Trifecta (13-12-7) paid $16.25.
7TH RACE
5 Dr. Hipp (J.Ortiz);4.00;2.70;2.10
1 Curlin’s New Moon (Franco);;3.10;2.20
3 Spectator Sport (I.Ortiz, Jr.);;;2.10
Time 1:42.88. $1 Pick 3 (8-13-5) 3 Correct Paid $7.30. $1 Daily Double (13-5) paid $7.10. $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $5.20. $0.1 Superfecta (5-1-3-2) paid $1.96. $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-3) paid $3.60.
8TH RACE
3 Celtic Chaos (Davis);5.70;2.60;No Tix
8 Vici (I.Ortiz, Jr.);;3.10;No Tix
Time 1:21.68. $1 Pick 3 (13-5-3) 3 Correct Paid $20.60. $1 Grand Slam (2/4/8-7/12/13-1/3/5-3) 4 Correct Paid $3.00. $1 Daily Double (5-3) paid $5.90. $1 Exacta (3-8) paid $8.20.
9TH RACE
5 Royal Asset (M.Franco);6.30;4.10;2.60
3 Indian Guide (D.Davis);;6.30;3.50
11 Malibu Action (L.Saez);;;2.70
Time 1:10.42. Pick 6 (10-3/5/7/8-1/2/5/6/8/11/13-4/5) 6 Correct Paid $647.00, 5 Correct Paid $15.20. $0.5 Pick 5 (3/5/7/8-1/2/5/6/8/11/13-4/5-3) 5 Correct Paid $97.25. $0.5 Pick 4 (1/2/5/6/8/11/13-4/5-3-5) 4 Correct Paid $48.87. $1 Pick 3 (5-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $22.40. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-11) paid $33.25. $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-11-12) paid $19.12. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $16.50. $1 Daily Double (3-5) paid $11.20.
Handle $661,479.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.