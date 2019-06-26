1ST RACE
5 Graded On a Curve (I.Ortiz);6.40;3.50;2.70
9 Jimmy Jazz (J.Castellano);;4.10;2.90
1 Wacky Pal (L.Saez);;;3.00
Time 1:41.63. $1 Exacta (5-9) paid $12.20. $0.1 Superfecta (5-9-1-8) paid $13.27. $0.5 Trifecta (5-9-1) paid $17.00.
2ND RACE
2 Sicilia Mike (J.Ortiz);13.00;5.00;2.40
1 Ready to Escape (I.Ortiz);;6.40;2.60
3 H Man (J.Lezcano);;;2.10
Time 1:08.96. $1 Daily Double (5-2) paid $22.20. $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $28.50. $1 Quinella (1-2) paid $14.20. $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-3-5) paid $11.90. $0.5 Trifecta (2-1-3) paid $27.37.
3RD RACE
4 Applicator (J.Castellano);9.10;4.30;3.00
2 Mobridge (J.Alvarado);;5.20;3.40
7 Harv Won’t Tap (J.Rosario);;;2.50
Time 1:39.61. $1 Pick 3 (5-2-4) 3 Correct Paid $113.50. $1 Daily Double (2-4) paid $44.25. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $25.50. $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-7-8) paid $28.00. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-7) paid $35.00.
4TH RACE
6 Discretionary Marq (Carmouche);34.80;14.40;9.40
7 Banana Thief (J.Ortiz);;11.60;6.50
2 Lonhtwist (J.Alvarado);;;4.70
Time 1:08.07. $1 Pick 3 (2-4-6) 3 Correct Paid $507.50. $1 Daily Double (4-6) paid $69.25. $1 Exacta (6-7) paid $111.75. $1 Quinella (6-7) paid $43.00. $0.1 Superfecta (6-7-2-8) paid $231.65. $0.5 Trifecta (6-7-2) paid $399.75.
5TH RACE
10 Whiskey Is My Wine (J.Ortiz);10.80;5.50;3.30
9 Deft (J.Rosario);;5.50;4.20
5 On a Spree (R.Maragh);;;7.80
Time 1:40.35. $0.5 Pick 5 (4/5/7-2-4-6-10) 5 Correct Paid $8,150.75. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-4-6-10) 4 Correct Paid $2,009.25. $1 Pick 3 (4-6-10) 3 Correct Paid $462.00. $0.5 Trifecta (10-9-5) paid $140.00. $0.1 Superfecta (10-9-5-8) paid $111.60. $1 Daily Double (6-10) paid $90.00. $1 Exacta (10-9) paid $24.00.
6TH RACE
1 Bull of Bayern (L.Saez);5.20;3.00;No Tix
4 Assault Breaker (J.Castellano);;3.50;No Tix
Time 0:58.28. $1 Pick 3 (6-10-1) 3 Correct Paid $390.00. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (6-10-2/5) 3 Correct Paid $104.25. $1 Daily Double (10-1) paid $17.70. $1 Exacta (1-4) paid $8.10. $1 Consolation Double (10-2/5) paid $4.90.
7TH RACE
9 Sadie Lady (J.Rosario);4.10;2.90;2.40
11 Summer Squeeze (R.Maragh);;5.60;3.60
6 Questeq (I.Ortiz, Jr.);;;3.20
Time 1:08.15. $1 Pick 3 (10-1-9) 3 Correct Paid $53.50. $1 Grand Slam (6/7/2-10/9/5-1/4/3-9) 4 Correct Paid $76.50. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (10-2/5-9) 3 Correct Paid $12.70. $0.5 Trifecta (9-11-6) paid $16.62. $0.1 Superfecta (9-11-6-10) paid $7.92. $1 Daily Double (1-9) paid $7.40. $1 Exacta (9-11) paid $10.80.
8TH RACE
1 My First Gal (Saez);15.80;7.60;5.00
7 Mz Seb Pat (I.Ortiz);;6.50;4.90
3 Fusi (J.Bravo);;;5.20
Time 1:09.22. Pick 6 (4-6-10-1-9-1) 6 Correct Paid $22,892.00, 5 Correct Paid $209.00. $0.5 Pick 5 (6-10-1-9-1) 5 Correct Paid $1,791.75. $0.5 Pick 4 (10-1-9-1) 4 Correct Paid $126.00. $1 Pick 3 (1-9-1) 3 Correct Paid $65.25. $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-3) paid $130.75. $0.1 Superfecta (1-7-3-12) paid $337.80. $1 Exacta (1-7) paid $50.00. $1 Daily Double (9-1) paid $23.10.
