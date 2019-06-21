1st—$33,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, showers.
1 Incredible Miss (Saez);2.30;2.10;2.10
2 Rose of Dublin (Davis);;3.60;2.10
3 Know Point Given (Reyes);;;2.20
$1 Exacta (1-2) paid $2.90. $0.10 Superfecta (1-2-3-4) paid $1.16. $0.50 Trifecta (1-2-3) paid $1.80.
2nd—$80,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5f, showers.
4 Cucina (J.Ortiz);4.30;3.00;2.20
6 Hai Bobbi (I.Ortiz);;4.80;2.80
7 Kuduro (Castellano);;;2.20
$1 Daily Double (1-4) paid $3.60. $1 Exacta (4-6) paid $8.70.
$1 Quinella (4-6) paid $5.70. $0.10 Superfecta (4-6-7-3) paid $10.25. $0.50 Trifecta (4-6-7) paid $15.50.
3rd—$66,000, alc, 3YO up, 6f, showers.
2 Steam Engine (Saez);12.00;6.00;4.00
4 Bronx Bomber (B.Hernandez);;6.20;4.20
9 New York Hero (J.Ortiz);;;3.00
$1 Pick 3 (1-4-2) 3 Correct Paid $25.50. $1 Daily Double (4-2) paid $15.80. $1 Exacta (2-4) paid $36.25. $0.10 Superfecta (2-4-9-3) paid $50.75. $0.50 Trifecta (2-4-9) paid $62.00.
4th—$60,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, showers.
1 American Lincoln (Cancel);9.90;No Tix;No Tix
$1 Pick 3 (4-2-1) 3 Correct Paid $84.75. $1 Daily Double (2-1)
paid $40.00.
5th—$39,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, showers.
8 Tappanzee (D.Davis);9.50;4.10;No Tix
7 Solitary Gem (M.Franco);;2.50;No Tix
$0.50 Pick 5 (1/5-2/4-2-1-8) 5 Correct Paid $337.00. $0.50 Pick 4 (2/4-2-1-8) 4 Correct Paid $156.25. $1 Pick 3 (2-1-8) 3 Correct Paid $151.75. $1 Daily Double (1-8) paid $43.00. $1 Exacta (8-7) paid $10.60.
6th—$82,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f, showers.
8 Fortin Hill (I.Ortiz);2.80;No Tix;No Tix
$1 Pick 3 (1-8-8) 3 Correct Paid $82.25. $1 Daily Double (8-8)
paid $9.70.
7th—$80,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5f, showers.
7 Tuggle (Saez);4.40;2.80;2.40
6 Montauk Daddy (Lezcano);;3.80;3.40
8 Chimney Rock (J.Ortiz);;;3.30
$1 Pick 3 (8-8-7) 3 Correct Paid $30.25. $1 Daily Double (8-7) paid $3.85. $1 Exacta (7-6) paid $7.60. $0.10 Superfecta (7-6-8-3) paid $5.10. $0.50 Trifecta (7-6-8) paid $13.50.
8th—$82,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, showers.
7 Miss Mystique (Carmouche);24.00;7.10;3.50
1 a-No Deal (Cancel);;2.70;2.10
4 Out of Trouble (Davis);;;3.20
$1 Pick 3 (8-7-3) 3 Correct Paid $3.60, $1 Pick 3 (8-7-7) 3 Correct Paid $84.25. $1 Grand Slam (1,3,5,6,7,8,9/2,3,4,5,6,7,8,) 4 Correct Paid $58.00. $0.10 Superfecta (7-1-4-9) paid $29.15. $0.50 Trifecta (7-1-4) paid $37.12. $1 Daily Double (7-3) paid $2.15.
$1 Daily Double (7-7) paid $35.25. $1 Exacta (7-1) paid $24.00.
a-Coupled.
9th—$30,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 5½f, showers.
4 Johnny Wishbone (B.Hernandez);23.00;7.20;4.60
7 Pickle Rick (Carmouche);;2.80;2.40
6 Dr. Devera's Way (I.Ortiz);;;4.60
Pick 6 (1-8-8-7-7-4) 5 Correct Paid $2,827.00. $0.5 Pick 5 (8-8-7-7-4) 5 Correct Paid $2,295.25. $0.50 Pick 4 (8-7-7-4) 4 Correct Paid $597.00. $1 Pick 3 (7-7-4) 3 Correct Paid $465.50. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (7-3-4) 3 Correct Paid $30.00. $0.50 Trifecta (4-7-6) paid $71.00. $0.10 Superfecta (4-7-6-3) paid $34.15. $1 Exacta (4-7) paid $26.75. $1 Daily Double (7-4) paid $114.00.
