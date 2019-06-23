1ST RACE
6 Alvernia (D.Davis);12.00;4.10;2.70
3 Take Charge Tina (L.Saez);;2.40;2.10
1 Ok Honey (R.Gutierrez);;;3.70
Time 1:18.08. $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $17.60. $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-1-5) paid $16.62. $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-1) paid $33.00.
2ND RACE
6 Time Limit (J.Castellano);6.00;3.40;2.20
5 Funnypointofview (J.Ortiz);;5.40;3.10
3 Jen’s Battle (J.Rosario);;;2.30
Time 0:58.09. $1 Daily Double (6-6) paid $21.40. $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $11.80. $1 Quinella (5-6) paid $8.00. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-3-4) paid $8.70. $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-3) paid $14.12.
3RD RACE
2 Munchkin Money (Alvarado);6.60;3.20;2.50
4 Chipolata (J.Rosario);;2.90;2.50
5 Barkaa (I.Ortiz, Jr.);;;3.00
Time 1:40.47. $1 Pick 3 (6-6-2) 3 Correct Paid $89.25. $1 Daily Double (6-2) paid $11.10. $1 Exacta (2-4) paid $9.50. $0.1 Superfecta (2-4-5-3) paid $6.92. $0.5 Trifecta (2-4-5) paid $14.75.
4TH RACE
3 Concerned (J.Lezcano);9.10;3.50;2.50
1 Quasar (K.Carmouche);;2.80;2.20
4 Able to Smile (J.Rosario);;;2.50
Time 1:09.57. $1 Pick 3 (6-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $43.00. $1 Daily Double (2-3) paid $12.00. $1 Exacta (3-1) paid $9.50. $1 Quinella (1-3) paid $3.90. $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-4-2) paid $10.07. $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-4) paid $13.25.
5TH RACE
5 Kid Is Frosty (I.Ortiz);14.80;5.60;3.00
3 Niko’s Dream (J.Alvarado);;4.20;2.40
6 Newly Minted (J.Lezcano);;;2.10
Time 1:21.49. $0.5 Pick 5 (6-2/6-2-3-5) 5 Correct Paid $1,656.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (2/6-2-3-5) 4 Correct Paid $167.25. $1 Pick 3 (2-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $95.75. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-6) paid $28.75. $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-6-2) paid $20.57. $1 Daily Double (3-5) paid $32.50. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $26.00.
6TH RACE
1 Listentoyourheart (Gutierrez);34.00;13.40;6.20
7 Double Shot (I.Ortiz);;13.00;5.90
4 Impetuous (J.Ortiz);;;3.20
Time 0:57.48. $1 Pick 3 (3-5-1) 3 Correct Paid $497.00. $1 Daily Double (5-1) paid $90.75. $1 Exacta (1-7) paid $147.00. $0.1 Superfecta (1-7-4-8) paid $284.30. $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-4) paid $271.25.
7TH RACE
4 Endorsed (J.Rosario);4.80;2.90;2.10
3 Fortune’s Fool (Castellano);;3.50;2.40
5 Bernin’ Thru Gold (I.Ortiz);;;2.50
Time 1:08.78. $1 Pick 3 (5-1-4) 3 Correct Paid $343.00. $1 Daily Double (1-4) paid $41.50. $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $8.00. $0.1 Superfecta (4-3-5-1) paid $6.35. $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-5) paid $11.50.
8TH RACE
6 Rinaldi (L.Saez);23.20;9.20;5.70
1 Funny Guy (R.Maragh);;3.90;3.10
5 Thorny Tale (E.Cancel);;;3.80
Time 1:21.30. $1 Pick 3 (1-4-6) 3 Correct Paid $445.50. $1 Grand Slam (5/3/6-1/7/4-4/3/5-6) 4 Correct Paid $65.50. $1 Daily Double (4-6) paid $41.00. $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $56.25. $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-5-3) paid $159.10. $0.5 Trifecta (6-1-5) paid $141.25.
9TH RACE
4 Cat Lady Steph (L.Reyes);58.00;20.40;14.00
3 Mike’s Girl (K.Carmouche);;3.20;2.70
6 Abby Normal (J.Ortiz);;;4.40
Time 1:09.41. Pick 6 (3-5-1-2/4/7-6-4) 5 Correct Paid $21,502.00. $0.5 Pick 5 (5-1-4-6-4) 5 Correct Paid $71,445.00. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-2/4/7-6-4) 4 Correct Paid $6,611.25. $1 Pick 3 (4-6-4) 3 Correct Paid $995.00. $0.1 Superfecta (4-3-6-5) paid $389.20. $1 Daily Double (6-4) paid $252.00. $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $95.50. $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-6) paid $411.50.
Handle $1,199,792.
