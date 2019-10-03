1st—$52,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 6½f, rain.
4 Polar Bear Pete (Davis);11.20;5.00;3.90
7 Mr Phil (J.Ortiz);;3.00;2.60
8 Paradise Pride (Rosario);;;3.30
$1 Exacta (4-7) paid $16.80. $0.10 Superfecta (4-7-8-5) paid $26.80. $0.50 Trifecta (4-7-8) paid $40.00.
2nd—$62,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f, rain.
11 Mosienko (Saez);3.90;2.30;2.10
7 Silky Blue (Lezcano);;4.20;2.90
2 Dream Chasing (Alvarado);;;2.90
$1 Daily Double (4-11) paid $14.00. $1 Exacta (11-7) paid $8.50.
$1 Quinella (7-11) paid $5.50. $0.10 Superfecta (11-7-2-4) paid $13.20. $0.50 Trifecta (11-7-2) paid $12.75.
3rd—$42,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, rain.
6 Jerome Avenue (Rosario);5.70;3.40;2.80
1 Allured (Davis);;3.80;3.00
2 Spectator Sport (Carmouche);;;4.50
$1 Pick 3 (4-11-6) 3 Correct Paid $73.00. $1 Daily Double (11-6) paid $10.30. $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $11.30. $0.10 Superfecta (6-1-2-5) paid $22.97. $0.50 Trifecta (6-1-2) paid $25.62.
4th—$39,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, rain.
11 Linda's Ballet (Franco);7.00;2.90;No Tix
1 Incredible Miss (Saez);;3.10;No Tix
$1 Pick 3 (11-6-11) 3 Correct Paid $27.75. $1 Daily Double (6-11) paid $11.50. $1 Exacta (11-1) paid $10.30. $1 Quinella (1-11) paid $4.75.
5th—$33,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, rain.
2 Wailin Josie (Harkie);60.50;25.40;12.20
10 Crick (J.Martinez);;8.30;4.80
4 Handle With Care (Gonzalez);;;4.40
$0.50 Pick 5 (4-3/5/8/9/10/11/12/13/14/15/16) 5 Correct Paid $5,574.50. $0.50 Pick 4 (3/5/8/9/10/11/12/13/14/15/16-6)
4 Correct Paid $505.00. $1 Pick 3 (6-11-2) 3 Correct Paid $246.75. $0.50 Trifecta (2-10-4) paid $667.00. $0.10 Superfecta (2-10-4-1) paid $511.70. $1 Daily Double (11-2) paid $99.75. $1 Exacta (2-10) paid $227.25.
6th—$66,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 7f, rain.
2 Cathy Naz (Alvarado);7.50;3.20;3.00
1 Flush (Maragh);;2.80;2.20
9 Alvernia (Cancel);;;4.70
$1 Pick 3 (11-2-2) 3 Correct Paid $266.00. $1 Daily Double (2-2) paid $103.75. $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $8.00. $0.10 Superfecta (2-1-9-4) paid $17.42. $0.50 Trifecta (2-1-9) paid $18.37.
7th—$85,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, rain.
1 American Tattoo (J.Ortiz);10.20;4.70;3.30
3 Roaming Union (Velazquez);;4.20;2.80
6 Realm (Alvarado);;;2.70
$1 Pick 3 (2-2-1) 3 Correct Paid $589.50. $1 Grand Slam
(1/3/11-2/4/10-1/2/9-1) 4 Correct Paid $35.00. $1 Daily Double
(2-1) paid $23.90. $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $21.90. $0.10 Superfecta
(1-3-6-7) paid $22.42. $0.50 Trifecta (1-3-6) paid $40.50.
8th—$46,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 6½f, rain.
9 Cryptographer (Lezcano);6.40;3.80;3.20
11 Diannesimpazible (Davis);;6.50;4.50
1 Forever Wicked (H.Hernandez);;;4.60
$0.20 Pick 6 Jackpot (6-11-2-2-1-4/6/9/13/14) 6 Correct Paid $6,484.80. $0.50 Pick 5 (11-2-2-1-4/6/9/13/14) 5 Correct Paid $6,753.25. $0.50 Pick 4 (2-2-1-4/6/9/13/14) 4 Correct Paid $1,194.50. $1 Pick 3 (2-1-9) 3 Correct Paid $58.00. $0.10 Superfecta (9-11-1-12) paid $60.45. $1 Daily Double (1-9) paid $18.40.
$1 Exacta (9-11) paid $22.20. $0.50 Trifecta (9-11-1) paid $58.12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.