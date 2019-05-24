1ST RACE
5 Clyde’s Runner (Lezcano);8.60;4.10;2.30
4 Tenure (J.Rosario);;5.70;2.60
7 Blacktop Legend (J.Castellano);;;2.30
Time 1:07.48. $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $19.40. $0.1 Superfecta (5-4-7-2) paid $10.80. $0.5 Trifecta (5-4-7) paid $18.75.
2ND RACE
3 Candy Promises (Carmouche);2.80;2.40;2.10
1 O Shea Can U See (B.Hernandez);;4.30;2.80
2 Lazarus Project (M.Luzzi);;;3.00
Time 1:08.75.$1 Daily Double (5-3) paid $7.00. $1 Exacta (3-1) paid $5.40. $1 Quinella (1-3) paid $4.05. $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-2-4) paid $2.01. $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-2) paid $5.90.
3RD RACE
5 Bumperdoo (L.Saez);16.00;5.10;3.90
6 Inclunation (M.Franco);;2.90;2.10
2 Tio Blas (H.Harkie);;;9.30
Time 1:43.21. $1 Pick 3 (5-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $52.50. $1 Daily Double (3-5) paid $13.30. $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $18.10. $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-2-4) paid $47.05. $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-2) paid $65.37.
4TH RACE
7 Mr. Massena (Lezcano);24.40;6.60;4.70
8 Stock Trade (I.Ortiz, Jr.);;2.50;2.10
5 Bad Guy (D.Davis);;;3.30
Time 1:41.42. $1 Pick 3 (3-5-7) 3 Correct Paid $203.75. $1 Daily Double (5-7) paid $114.75. $1 Exacta (7-8) paid $27.00. $1 Quinella (7-8) paid $7.40. $0.1 Superfecta (7-8-5-4) paid $65.00. $0.5 Trifecta (7-8-5) paid $49.75.
5TH RACE
2 Lucky Bet (Lezcano);4.70;2.70;2.30
6 Ridolfo (K.Carmouche);;3.70;2.80
1 Well in Tune (L.Reyes);;;6.00
Time 1:44.42. $0.5 Pick 5 (5-3-5-7-2/4) 5 Correct Paid $1,453.75. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-5-7-2/4) 4 Correct Paid $264.75. $1 Pick 3 (5-7-2) 3 Correct Paid $308.00. $0.5 Trifecta (2-6-1) paid $38.12. $0.1 Superfecta (2-6-1-7) paid $33.30. $1 Daily Double (7-2) paid $32.25. $1 Exacta (2-6) paid $7.40.
6TH RACE
1 Oleksandra (J.Rosario);7.60;2.80;2.30
9 Sweet Bye and Bye (Lezcano);;2.30;2.10
4 Really Proud (I.Ortiz, Jr.);;;2.10
Time 1:07.80. $1 Pick 3 (7-2-1) 3 Correct Paid $141.00. $1 Daily Double (2-1) paid $8.40. $1 Exacta (1-9) paid $10.10. $0.1 Superfecta (1-9-4-3) paid $3.07. $0.5 Trifecta (1-9-4) paid $8.20.
7TH RACE
5 Merlins Muse (Velazquez);10.20;4.70;2.60
7 Shady Shady Shady (Franco);;4.50;2.60
9 Chiclet’s Dream (Castellano);;;2.20
Time 1:21.82. $1 Pick 3 (2-1-5) 3 Correct Paid $50.75. $1 Daily Double (1-5) paid $18.60. $1 Exacta (5-7) paid $25.00. $0.1 Superfecta (5-7-9-6) paid $25.55. $0.5 Trifecta (5-7-9) paid $26.62.
8TH RACE
1 Malakeh (Castellano);3.80;2.70;2.40
9 On the Town (J.Lezcano);;5.90;3.80
4 So Charming (J.Velazquez);;;5.90
Time 1:47.33. $1 Pick 3 (1-5-1) 3 Correct Paid $55.00. $1 Grand Slam (1/2/6-1/4/9-5/7/9-1) 4 Correct Paid $3.65. $1 Daily Double (5-1) paid $14.80. $1 Exacta (1-9) paid $13.30. $0.1 Superfecta (1-9-4-7) paid $25.90. $0.5 Trifecta (1-9-4) paid $41.87.
9TH RACE
1 Alvernia (D.Davis);5.60;3.80;2.80
6 Flattering Eyes (Camacho);;10.40;5.30
2 Kris d’Oro (H.Diaz, Jr.);;;3.60
Time 1:26.12.Pick 6 (7-2/4-1-5-1/3/5/8-1) 6 Correct Paid $11,004.00, 5 Correct Paid $161.50. $0.5 Pick 5 (2/4-1-5-1/3/5/8-1) 5 Correct Paid $315.00. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-5-1/3/5/8-1) 4 Correct Paid $131.50. $1 Pick 3 (5-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $60.00. $0.5 Trifecta (1-6-2) paid $86.50. $0.1 Superfecta (1-6-2-4) paid $40.55. $1 Exacta (1-6) paid $45.75. $1 Daily Double (1-1) paid $8.80.
Handle $853,329.
