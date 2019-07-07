1ST RACE
4 Impazible Odds (J.Alvarado);6.80;3.20;3.00
7 My Amanjena (I.Ortiz, Jr.);;3.30;3.00
1 Fotis (B.Hernandez);;;10.60
Time 1:42.43. $1 Exacta (4-7) paid $11.10. $0.1 Superfecta (4-7-1-6) paid $139.40. $0.5 Trifecta (4-7-1) paid $115.25.
2ND RACE
3 Aveenu Malcainu (J.Ortiz);12.60;4.80;4.40
1 a-Much Trouble (I.Ortiz);;3.60;2.90
1 a-Shiraz (L.Saez);;3.60;2.90
Time 1:19.87. $1 Daily Double (4-3) paid $18.60. $1 Exacta (3-1) paid $17.20. $1 Quinella (1-3) paid $6.90. $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-8-5) paid $10.87. $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-8) paid $31.00. a-Coupled.
3RD RACE
1 True Gold (J.Rosario);7.60;3.00;2.40
4 Quiet Out East (M.Franco);;2.50;2.10
2 The Joke’s On You (J.Lezcano);;;3.20
Time 1:11.35. $1 Pick 3 (4-3-1) 3 Correct Paid $76.25. $1 Daily Double (3-1) paid $25.50. $1 Exacta (1-4) paid $6.40. $0.1 Superfecta (1-4-2-3) paid $3.32. $0.5 Trifecta (1-4-2) paid $9.95.
4TH RACE
3 Wildcat Belle (R.Santana);4.40;2.40;2.20
4 Moondance Joy (M.Franco);;2.40;2.10
6 Zecha (J.Martinez);;;2.70
Time 1:11.88. $1 Pick 3 (3-1-3) 3 Correct Paid $58.50. $1 Daily Double (1-3) paid $10.70. $1 Exacta (3-4) paid $3.55. $1 Quinella (3-4) paid $2.05. $0.1 Superfecta (3-4-6-7) paid $1.33. $0.5 Trifecta (3-4-6) paid $3.95.
5TH RACE
4 Star of the East (M.Franco);9.30;5.00;3.20
8 Sandra’s Mine (E.Cancel);;12.00;5.20
1 Crescent Lady (J.Ortiz);;;3.00
Time 1:33.90. $0.5 Pick 5 (4-3-1-1/3-4) 5 Correct Paid $481.25. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-1-1/3-4) 4 Correct Paid $147.00. $1 Pick 3 (1-3-4) 3 Correct Paid $37.75. $0.5 Trifecta (4-8-1) paid $107.37. $0.1 Superfecta (4-8-1-9) paid $163.20. $1 Daily Double (3-4) paid $10.20. $1 Exacta (4-8) paid $53.75.
6TH RACE
4 Wild One Forever (Velazquez);3.40;2.60;2.20
7 Don Ciccio (R.Silvera);;10.40;5.00
1 a-Big Wonder (E.Cancel);;;2.90
Time 1:08.12. $1 Pick 3 (3-4-4) 3 Correct Paid $17.80. $1 Daily Double (4-4) paid $9.20. $1 Exacta (4-7) paid $32.50. $0.1 Superfecta (4-7-1-9) paid $19.57. $0.5 Trifecta (4-7-1) paid $52.37. a-Coupled.
7TH RACE
9 The J Y (M.Franco);10.80;6.20;5.00
4 Ghost Giant (J.Rosario);;7.50;6.40
2 Blame the Thief (R.Santana);;;9.00
Time 1:21.15. $1 Pick 3 (4-4-9) 3 Correct Paid $47.50. $1 Daily Double (4-9) paid $10.80. $1 Exacta (9-4) paid $44.25. $0.1 Superfecta (9-4-2-1) paid $270.95. $0.5 Trifecta (9-4-2) paid $287.75.
8TH RACE
2 Prince Lucky (Velazquez);13.00;5.60;3.40
3 Candygram (J.Alvarado);;3.00;2.30
1 Backyard Heaven (I.Ortiz, Jr.);;;2.60
Time 1:41.23. $1 Pick 3 (4-9-2) 3 Correct Paid $59.75. $1 Grand Slam (1/4/8-1/4/7-2/4/9-2) 4 Correct Paid $76.75. $1 Daily Double (9-2) paid $42.75. $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $17.00. $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-1-6) paid $9.42. $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-1) paid $27.25.
9TH RACE
6 La Chancla (J.Ortiz);5.50;3.70;2.50
5 My Bronx Tail (Velazquez);;8.30;4.40
1 My Happy Place (J.Rosario);;;2.40
Time 1:16.98. Pick 6 (1/3-4-4/5/6/8-9-2-3/6) 6 Correct Paid $3,210.00, 5 Correct Paid $58.50. $0.5 Pick 5 (4-4/5/6/8-9-2-3/6) 5 Correct Paid $752.25. $0.5 Pick 4 (4/5/6/8-9-2-3/6) 4 Correct Paid $108.50. $1 Pick 3 (9-2-6) 3 Correct Paid $147.00. $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-1) paid $34.00. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-1-9) paid $38.35. $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $26.50. $1 Daily Double (2-6) paid $22.60.
Handle $1,195,376.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.