1st—$46,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, clear.
4 Soul Fight (Rosario);11.00;4.90;14.00
1 Freedom Prince (Cancel);;7.80;11.00
3 Machine Learning (Castellano);;;5.30
$1 Exacta (4-1) paid $46.25. $0.10 Superfecta (4-1-3-5) paid $27.75. $0.50 Trifecta (4-1-3) paid $73.25.
2nd—$60,000, cl, 3YO F, 6½f, clear.
4 Fair Lassie (Saez);5.50;3.70;2.10
1 Mary's Girl (Gutierrez);;4.40;2.20
5 First Forever (Lezcano);;;2.10
$1 Daily Double (4-4) paid $27.25. $1 Exacta (4-1) paid $12.40.
$1 Quinella (1-4) paid $7.70. $0.10 Superfecta (4-1-5-3) paid $4.37. $0.50 Trifecta (4-1-5) paid $9.95.
3rd—$80,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5f, clear.
4 Kiss the Girl (J.Velazquez);3.20;2.50;2.10
3 Sweet Kisses (J.Ortiz);;2.70;2.30
2 Positive Power (D.Davis);;;3.20
$1 Pick 3 (4-4-4) 3 Correct Paid $60.75. $1 Daily Double (4-4) paid $5.90. $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $3.35. $0.10 Superfecta (4-3-2-1) paid $2.67. $0.50 Trifecta (4-3-2) paid $9.80.
4th—$44,000, cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear.
9 Battle of Blenheim (I.Ortiz);3.40;2.40;2.10
5 Zap Daddy (Franco);;2.90;2.10
7 Bootlegger (Saez);;;2.40
$1 Pick 3 (4-4-9) 3 Correct Paid $13.90. $1 Daily Double (4-9) paid $3.25. $1 Exacta (9-5) paid $4.25. $1 Quinella (5-9) paid $2.80. $0.10 Superfecta (9-5-7-1) no winners. $0.50 Trifecta (9-5-7) paid $4.30.
5th—$28,000, cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, clear.
4 Tiz No Bluff (Saez);4.90;3.30;2.20
2 Run for Boston (J.Ortiz);;7.50;3.80
5 Poker Game (I.Ortiz);;;4.50
$0.50 Pick 5 (4/4/4/2,3,4,6,9,10/4) 5 Correct Paid $339.50. $0.50 Pick 4 (4/4/2,3,4,6,9,10/4) 4 Correct Paid $20.87. $1 Pick 3 (4-9-4) 3 Correct Paid $10.30. $0.50 Trifecta (4-2-5) paid $40.00.
$0.10 Superfecta (4-2-5-6) paid $20.67. $1 Daily Double (9-4)
paid $4.75. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $18.40.
6th—$41,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f, tf., clear.
1 Galadriel's Light (J.Ortiz);4.10;3.30;2.40
9 Mz Seb Pat (Franco);;5.80;3.70
7 My First Gal (Davis);;;2.80
$1 Pick 3 (9-4-1) 3 Correct Paid $12.50. $1 Daily Double (4-1) paid $7.80. $1 Exacta (1-9) paid $11.50. $0.10 Superfecta (1-9-7-4) paid $16.85. $0.50 Trifecta (1-9-7) paid $16.12.
7th—$55,000, st alc, 3YO up, 1mi, clear.
1 Walkoff (Franco);7.30;3.90;3.00
5 Trustworthy (I.Ortiz);;2.80;2.40
6 Creative Style (Castellano);;;3.10
$1 Pick 3 (4-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $26.50. $1 Daily Double (1-1) paid $8.70. $1 Exacta (1-5) paid $11.70. $0.10 Superfecta (1-5-6-7) paid $8.10. $0.50 Trifecta (1-5-6) paid $18.87.
8th—$70,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f, tf., clear.
12 Belle of the Spa (Davis);21.60;11.60;8.30
7 Saratoga Treasure (Velazquez);;7.00;4.80
10 First Appeal (Castellano);;;7.40
$1 Pick 3 (1-1-12) 3 Correct Paid $130.50. $1 Grand Slam
(2/4/5-1/7/9-1/5/6-12) 4 Correct Paid $20.60. $1 Daily Double
(1-12) paid $49.25. $1 Exacta (12-7) paid $84.00. $0.10 Superfecta (12-7-10-2) paid $221.50. $0.50 Trifecta (12-7-10) paid $299.25.
9th—$42,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, tf., clear.
3 Bettor Bank On It (Davis);13.40;5.70;2.80
7 No Fly Zone (M.Franco);;3.30;2.30
9 Violent Delights (L.Saez);;;2.30
Pick 6 (9-4-1-1-12-3) 6 Correct Paid $7,045.00, 5 Correct Paid $90.50. $0.50 Pick 5 (4-1-1-12-3) 5 Correct Paid $1,331.25. $0.50 Pick 4 (1-1-12-3) 4 Correct Paid $376.25. $1 Pick 3 (1-12-3) 3 Correct Paid $275.50. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (1-12-5) 3 Correct Paid $43.25. $1 Consolation Double (12-5) paid $9.30. $0.50 Trifecta (3-7-9) paid $31.87. $1 Daily Double (12-3) paid $50.25. $1 Exacta (3-7) paid $21.20. $0.10 Superfecta (3-7-2-9) paid $16.42. $0.10 Superfecta
(3-7-9-2) paid $20.67. $0.50 Trifecta (3-7-2) paid $17.12.
