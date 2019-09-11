1st—$75,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi, clear.
3 Ajaaweed (Rosario);7.90;5.00;4.60
4 Forza Di Oro (Alvarado);;20.40;13.80
5 Starting Over (Velazquez);;;7.60
$1 Exacta (3-4) paid $58.75. $0.10 Superfecta (3-4-5-1) paid $77.70. $0.50 Trifecta (3-4-5) paid $150.50.
2nd—$44,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, tf., clear.
7 Zap Daddy (Lezcano);4.30;2.80;2.60
1 Blessed Halo (Castellano);;4.10;3.50
5 Elenzee (J.Ortiz);;;4.70
$1 Daily Double (3-7) paid $9.80. $1 Exacta (7-1) paid $9.60.
$1 Quinella (1-7) paid $6.70. $0.10 Superfecta (7-1-5-8) paid $15.35. $0.50 Trifecta (7-1-5) paid $25.25.
3rd—$33,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear.
2 Appletini (Franco);9.20;3.60;2.70
1 a-Lookbothways (Lezcano);;2.70;2.10
5 Irish Banker (J.Ortiz);;;2.30
$1 Pick 3 (3-7-2) 3 Correct Paid $60.25. $1 Daily Double (7-2) paid $16.40. $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $14.50. $0.10 Superfecta (2-1-5-4) paid $18.57. $0.50 Trifecta (2-1-5) paid $21.75.
a-Coupled.
4th—$28,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear.
4 Letmetakethiscall (Davis);6.50;3.70;2.80
7 Karen's Gem (Franco);;4.20;4.00
3 Parlapiano (Harkie);;;8.00
$1 Pick 3 (7-2-4) 3 Correct Paid $52.25. $1 Daily Double (2-4) paid $16.30. $1 Exacta (4-7) paid $14.10. $1 Quinella (4-7) paid $7.20. $0.10 Superfecta (4-7-3-1) paid $27.00. $0.50 Trifecta (4-7-3) paid $45.12.
5th—$39,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, tf., clear.
5 Moyne Spun (J.Castellano);3.60;2.60;2.30
3 Ascender (M.Franco);;5.00;3.10
4 Alley to Calvary (J.Rosario);;;2.70
$0.50 Pick 5 (3-3/7/9-2-4-2/5) 5 Correct Paid $369.25. $0.50 Pick 4 (3/7/9-2-4-2/5) 4 Correct Paid $60.00. $1 Pick 3 (2-4-5) 3 Correct Paid $32.25. $1 Daily Double (4-5) paid $6.60. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $7.80. $0.10 Superfecta (5-3-4-1) paid $4.92. $0.50 Trifecta (5-3-4) paid $8.05.
6th—$70,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, clear.
5 Ratajkowski (J.Ortiz);4.30;2.70;2.30
1 Cartwheel (Lezcano);;4.90;3.60
6 Maiden Beauty (Castellano);;;4.10
$1 Pick 3 (4-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $13.50. $1 Daily Double (5-5) paid $3.85. $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $10.00. $0.10 Superfecta (5-1-6-3) paid $13.97. $0.50 Trifecta (5-1-6) paid $17.37.
7th—$77,000, alc opt cl, 3YO F, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear.
4 Sorrentina Lemon (Rosario);10.80;5.40;3.50
2 Nay Lady Nay (Castellano);;3.70;2.60
6 Fierce Scarlett (Velazquez);;;2.90
$1 Pick 3 (5-5-4) 3 Correct Paid $31.75. $1 Grand Slam
(3/4/7-3/4/5-1/5/6-4) 4 Correct Paid $33.75. $1 Daily Double (5-4) paid $16.10. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $19.10. $0.10 Superfecta (4-2-6-5) paid $8.10. $0.50 Trifecta (4-2-6) paid $21.75.
8th—$62,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear.
5 Sterling Beauty (J.Ortiz);11.80;5.90;3.40
6 Marquet Legacy (Franco);;6.20;4.00
3 The Great Johanna (Rosario);;;4.20
$0.20 Pick 6 (2-4-2/5-5-4-5) 6 Correct Paid $1,310.50. $0.50 Pick 5 (4-2/5-5-4-5) 5 Correct Paid $601.00. $0.50 Pick 4 (2/5-5-4-5) 4 Correct Paid $127.00. $1 Pick 3 (5-4-5) 3 Correct Paid $139.25.
$1 Daily Double (4-5) paid $30.00. $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $35.50.
$0.10 Superfecta (5-6-3-10) paid $206.70. $0.50 Trifecta (5-6-3) paid $83.75.
