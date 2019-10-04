1st—$30,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 6½f, clear.
2 Strategic Outlook (J.Martinez);8.30;3.40;2.60
6 Impunity (Franco);;2.50;2.10
1 Oroscopo (Cancel);;;4.30
$1 Exacta (2-6) paid $8.00. $0.10 Superfecta (2-6-1-4) paid $7.55. $0.50 Trifecta (2-6-1) paid $19.50.
2nd—$62,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f, clear.
6 Single Verse (Davis);4.60;2.70;2.20
3 Desbordes (Velazquez);;4.00;2.60
5 Aubrey Tate (Franco);;;2.70
$1 Daily Double (2-6) paid $11.90. $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $8.00.
$1 Quinella (3-6) paid $4.55. $0.10 Superfecta (6-3-5-10) paid $1.40. $0.50 Trifecta (6-3-5) paid $5.70.
3rd—$50,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, clear.
7 Playthatfunnymusic (Gonzalez);14.80;4.50;No Tix
2 Street Trust (Silvera);;3.10;No Tix
$1 Pick 3 (2-6-7) 3 Correct Paid $60.25. $1 Daily Double (6-7) paid $13.90. $1 Exacta (7-2) paid $17.50.
4th—$32,000, cl, 3YO up, 6½f, clear.
1 Mo Diddley (Gonzalez);9.70;5.70;3.70
5 Orpheus (Luzzi);;9.60;4.40
2 Scarf It Down (Cancel);;;3.20
$1 Pick 3 (6-7-1) 3 Correct Paid $68.00. $1 Daily Double (7-1) paid $31.50. $1 Exacta (1-5) paid $51.25. $1 Quinella (1-5) paid $34.00. $0.10 Superfecta (1-5-2-3) paid $63.95. $0.50 Trifecta (1-5-2) paid $86.00.
5th—$60,000, cl, 3YO, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear.
1 Kumar (Lezcano);11.20;5.80;3.60
5 Ian Glass (Velazquez);;4.10;2.70
7 Go Poke the Bear (Carmouche);;;3.00
$0.50 Pick 5 (2/1,2,4,6,7,8/7/1/1) 5 Correct Paid $1,194.00. $0.50 Pick 4 (1,2,4,6,7,8/7/1/1) 4 Correct Paid $216.50. $1 Pick 3 (7-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $213.00. $0.50 Trifecta (1-5-7) paid $36.12. $0.10 Superfecta (1-5-7-3) paid $19.00. $1 Daily Double (1-1) paid $35.50. $1 Exacta (1-5) paid $20.80.
6th—$70,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, tf., clear.
3 Out of Trouble (Lezcano);11.60;5.00;3.10
8 Classic Lady (Franco);;3.20;2.20
5 Lovely La La (Cancel);;;3.00
$1 Pick 3 (1-1-3) 3 Correct Paid $167.00. $1 Daily Double (1-3) paid $35.25. $1 Exacta (3-8) paid $17.00. $0.10 Superfecta (3-8-5-2) paid $30.90. $0.50 Trifecta (3-8-5) paid $25.00.
7th—$75,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear.
6 Canteen (Velazquez);8.10;5.20;4.00
3 Miss You Blues (Franco);;15.60;9.10
1 Razeena (Bravo);;;4.50
$1 Pick 3 (1-3-6) 3 Correct Paid $140.50. $1 Grand Slam (1,2,5/1,4,5,6,7,8/3,5,6,7,8,9,) 4 Correct Paid $20.70. $1 Daily Double (3-6) paid $35.00. $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $62.00. $0.10 Superfecta (6-3-1-2) paid $64.25. $0.50 Trifecta (6-3-1) paid $120.87.
8th—$62,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1 1/16mi, clear.
9 Perpetrate (Bravo);19.60;9.90;5.30
14 True Grace (Alvarado);;4.00;2.80
3 Kierkegaard (Carmouche);;;3.80
$0.20 Pick 6 Jackpot (7-1-1-3-6-9) 6 Correct Paid $21,380.70. $0.50 Pick 5 (1-1-3-6-9) 5 Correct Paid $15,831.50. $0.50 Pick 4 (1-3-6-9) 4 Correct Paid $822.50. $1 Pick 3 (3-6-9) 3 Correct Paid $276.00. $0.10 Superfecta (9-14-3-4) paid $119.65. $1 Daily Double (6-9) paid $54.50. $1 Exacta (9-14) paid $40.50. $0.50 Trifecta (9-14-3) paid $122.00.
