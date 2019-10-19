First post: 12:45 p.m.

1ST RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $38,000.

1 Purchasing Power (Rosario);5/2

2 Dooley (Cancel);4/1

3 Blue Skies Forever (Serrano);8/1

4 Desert Lights (Kellenberger);9/2

5 Danny California (Franco);1/1

2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.

1 Menelik (Franco);9/2

2 Forever Poe (Rosario);8/1

3 Count Down (I.Ortiz);8/1

4 Turned Aside (Lezcano);5/2

5 Colloquist (Fragoso);15/1

6 Trash Talker (Carmouche);6/1

7 Vitesse (Saez);12/1

8 Moon Over Miami (TBA);5/1

9 Gunman (Velazquez);5/1

10 Imperial Moment (J.Ortiz);6/1

3RD RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.

1 Zecha (Serrano);6/1

2 Stella B. (Alvarado);8/5

3 Miss Loyalty (Davis);5/2

4 Little Nanny (Rodriguez);9/5

5 Princess Mikayah (Martinez);8/1

4TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.

1 Coilean Bawn (Alvarado);2/1

2 In Front (Davis);9/5

3 Funny Flowers (Saez);15/1

4 Miss You Blues (TBA);3/1

5 Razeena (TBA);8/5

6 Bacchanalia (I.Ortiz);7/2

7 Estill (Velazquez);6/1

8 Ava Malone (Rosario);5/1

5TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.

1 Jerome Avenue (Rosario);3/1

2 Big Muddy (J.Ortiz);8/1

3 Edict (Saez);15/1

4 Sargeant Drive (I.Ortiz);7/2

5 Super Silver (Carmouche);12/1

6 Allured (Davis);9/2

7 Other Things Equal (Franco);9/2

8 Mental Model (Lezcano);4/1

6TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $85,000.

1 Jaylan (Rosario);8/1

2 Mighty Scarlett (I.Ortiz);3/1

3 Beyond Discreet (Velazquez);2/1

4 Alasaayil (Saez);4/1

5 Dream Passage (Lezcano);7/5

6 My Sister Nat (FR) (Velazquez);5/2

7TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO, Claiming. Purse: $55,000.

1 Morrison (Saez);8/1

2 Harv Won’t Tap (I.Ortiz);12/1

3 Bondurant (Lezcano);8/1

4 Lucky Ramsey (Davis);6/1

5 Aristocratic (Davis);6/1

6 Bitumen (TBA);3/1

7 Tusk (Carmouche);5/2

8 Local Hero (Rosario);15/1

9 Hieroglyphics (Velazquez);5/1

10 Siding Spring (Franco);2/1

8TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.

1 Princess Pao (Franco);6/1

2 Bells Of War (J.Ortiz);8/1

3 Fashion Rules (Velazquez);10/1

4 Summer Fortune (Alvarado);7/2

5 Barista Vixen (Lezcano);6/1

6 Orsay (I.Ortiz);1/1

7 Undine (Rosario);12/1

9TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO, Athenia Stakes (Grade III). Purse: $200,000.

1 Simply Breathless (GB) (Rosario);5/2

2 Victorine (FR) (I.Ortiz);6/1

3 Sweet Bye And Bye (J.Ortiz);7/2

4 Andina Del Sur (Saez);9/2

5 Candy Store (IRE) (Alvarado);12/1

6 Matty’s Magnum (Franco);15/1

7 Arabella Bella (Lezcano);15/1

8 Pepper Sprout (Carmouche);12/1

9 Xenobia (IRE) (Velazquez);5/1

10TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.

1 Trumpit (Lezcano);15/1

2 Rousey (Franco);8/1

3 Causin’ Trouble (Carmouche);15/1

4 Corey Scores (I.Ortiz);8/5

5 Emerald Ice (R-Castra);30/1

6 Frosty Linz (Reyes);12/1

7 Amazing Zero (Maragh);10/1

8 Magical Romance (Harkie);20/1

9 Kitty Therapy (Davis);6/1

10 Alexacrat (Cancel);20/1

11 Tatterazzi (Saez);5/1

12 Highleelikelee (Serrano);20/1

13AE La Rubia (B.Hernandez);30/1

14AE Youth Gone Wild (B.Hernandez);20/1

15AE Abby Normal (Cancel);5/1

