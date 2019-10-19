First post: 12:45 p.m.
1ST RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $38,000.
1 Purchasing Power (Rosario);5/2
2 Dooley (Cancel);4/1
3 Blue Skies Forever (Serrano);8/1
4 Desert Lights (Kellenberger);9/2
5 Danny California (Franco);1/1
2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.
1 Menelik (Franco);9/2
2 Forever Poe (Rosario);8/1
3 Count Down (I.Ortiz);8/1
4 Turned Aside (Lezcano);5/2
5 Colloquist (Fragoso);15/1
6 Trash Talker (Carmouche);6/1
7 Vitesse (Saez);12/1
8 Moon Over Miami (TBA);5/1
9 Gunman (Velazquez);5/1
10 Imperial Moment (J.Ortiz);6/1
3RD RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.
1 Zecha (Serrano);6/1
2 Stella B. (Alvarado);8/5
3 Miss Loyalty (Davis);5/2
4 Little Nanny (Rodriguez);9/5
5 Princess Mikayah (Martinez);8/1
4TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.
1 Coilean Bawn (Alvarado);2/1
2 In Front (Davis);9/5
3 Funny Flowers (Saez);15/1
4 Miss You Blues (TBA);3/1
5 Razeena (TBA);8/5
6 Bacchanalia (I.Ortiz);7/2
7 Estill (Velazquez);6/1
8 Ava Malone (Rosario);5/1
5TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.
1 Jerome Avenue (Rosario);3/1
2 Big Muddy (J.Ortiz);8/1
3 Edict (Saez);15/1
4 Sargeant Drive (I.Ortiz);7/2
5 Super Silver (Carmouche);12/1
6 Allured (Davis);9/2
7 Other Things Equal (Franco);9/2
8 Mental Model (Lezcano);4/1
6TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $85,000.
1 Jaylan (Rosario);8/1
2 Mighty Scarlett (I.Ortiz);3/1
3 Beyond Discreet (Velazquez);2/1
4 Alasaayil (Saez);4/1
5 Dream Passage (Lezcano);7/5
6 My Sister Nat (FR) (Velazquez);5/2
7TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO, Claiming. Purse: $55,000.
1 Morrison (Saez);8/1
2 Harv Won’t Tap (I.Ortiz);12/1
3 Bondurant (Lezcano);8/1
4 Lucky Ramsey (Davis);6/1
5 Aristocratic (Davis);6/1
6 Bitumen (TBA);3/1
7 Tusk (Carmouche);5/2
8 Local Hero (Rosario);15/1
9 Hieroglyphics (Velazquez);5/1
10 Siding Spring (Franco);2/1
8TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.
1 Princess Pao (Franco);6/1
2 Bells Of War (J.Ortiz);8/1
3 Fashion Rules (Velazquez);10/1
4 Summer Fortune (Alvarado);7/2
5 Barista Vixen (Lezcano);6/1
6 Orsay (I.Ortiz);1/1
7 Undine (Rosario);12/1
9TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO, Athenia Stakes (Grade III). Purse: $200,000.
1 Simply Breathless (GB) (Rosario);5/2
2 Victorine (FR) (I.Ortiz);6/1
3 Sweet Bye And Bye (J.Ortiz);7/2
4 Andina Del Sur (Saez);9/2
5 Candy Store (IRE) (Alvarado);12/1
6 Matty’s Magnum (Franco);15/1
7 Arabella Bella (Lezcano);15/1
8 Pepper Sprout (Carmouche);12/1
9 Xenobia (IRE) (Velazquez);5/1
10TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.
1 Trumpit (Lezcano);15/1
2 Rousey (Franco);8/1
3 Causin’ Trouble (Carmouche);15/1
4 Corey Scores (I.Ortiz);8/5
5 Emerald Ice (R-Castra);30/1
6 Frosty Linz (Reyes);12/1
7 Amazing Zero (Maragh);10/1
8 Magical Romance (Harkie);20/1
9 Kitty Therapy (Davis);6/1
10 Alexacrat (Cancel);20/1
11 Tatterazzi (Saez);5/1
12 Highleelikelee (Serrano);20/1
13AE La Rubia (B.Hernandez);30/1
14AE Youth Gone Wild (B.Hernandez);20/1
15AE Abby Normal (Cancel);5/1
