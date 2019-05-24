First post: 1:30 p.m.
1ST RACE: 5 Furlongs, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $100,000
1 Lil Morning Star (Fragoso);12/1
1A Vroom Vroom Vrio (B.Hernandez);12/1
1X Apollo’s Abraxas (Richards);12/1
2 Karak (I.Ortiz);4/5
3 No Nay Maybe (IRE) (Velazquez);9/5
4 Lucky E (Camacho);15/1
5 Now Is (Davis);7/2
2ND RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $38,000
1 Giant Boo Boo (J.Ortiz);5/2
2 Flatexcel (B.Hernandez);8/1
3 Proximate To Power (Alvarado);10/1
4 Thefinalcrazydude (Cancel);4/1
5 Thunder’s Honor (Franco);2/1
6 Tale Of Mist (Saez);3/1
3RD RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3Yo and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse $33,000
1 Sayhellotomylilfrn (B.Hernandez);8/1
2 Sider On Da Mound (Jimenez);30/1
3 Wisecrack (Rosario);6/1
4 Blue Skies Forever (Harkie);6/1
5 Bustin Mach Four (J.Ortiz);1/1
6 Freudian Analyst (Reyes);15/1
7 Suremoney (Camacho);5/2
4TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $39,000
1 Shak’s Hidden Gem (Davis);10/1
2 Needs No Ice (Reyes);10/1
3 Sundrenched (Castellano);5/2
4 Grand Banks (Alvarado);3/1
5 Hand Rail (Carmouche);6/1
6 Laura’s Patriot (Saez);2/1
7 Eight Minute Ellie (B.Hernandez);12/1
5TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse $55,000
1 Jazzy J (Saez);8/1
1A Sheza Diva (Reyes);8/1
2 Trouble For Skylar (Carmouche);6/5
3 Ruvies In Time (Cancel);12/1
4 Sweet Meadow Mist (Rosario);5/2
5 Excess Capacity (I.Ortiz);7/2
6 Madame Barbarian (Franco);8/1
6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse $82,000
1 Moravia (GB) (I.Ortiz);6/1
2 Mentality (Davis);6/1
3 Carrera Cat (TBA);8/5
4 Chelsea Cloisters (Velazquez);2/1
5 Brooke Marie (Rosario);12/1
6 Stellar Agent (Franco);9/5
7 Positive Skew (Castellano);7/2
7TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000
1 Fetching (Franco);8/1
2 Linda’s Ballet (J.Ortiz);7/2
3 Fight Night (Castellano);4/1
4 Riot (Carmouche);12/1
5 Blitchton Lady (Velazquez);5/1
6 Vitanza (Saez);15/1
7 Happy Music (Alvarado);12/1
8 Cape Cod Diva (Davis);10/1
9 Sandra’s Mine (Rosario);15/1
10 Gunboat Diplomacy (Cancel);10/1
11 Plink Freud (I.Ortiz);12/1
12 Summer Fantasy (Luzzi);20/1
13AE Lough Na Mona (I.Ortiz);3/1
14 Lady Macho (TBA);2/1
8TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000
1 Aggravation (Velazquez);6/1
2 Lookbothways (Carmouche);12/1
3 Tossup (Davis);5/2
4 Appletini (I.Ortiz);10/1
5 Bank Examiner (Alvarado);3/1
6 Bourbon High (Camacho);20/1
7 Doll (Franco);3/1
8 Ratajkowski (J.Ortiz);6/1
9TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO, Paradise Creek Stakes. Purse $100,000
1 Strike Silver (I.Ortiz);6/1
2 Fog Of War (Castellano);8/5
3 Dunph (Carmouche);15/1
4 Pole Setter (Saez);9/2
5 Pulsate (Franco);10/1
6 Ian Glass (Rosario);15/1
7 Mucho (J.Ortiz);3/1
8 Uncapped (Velazquez);8/1
10TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse $85,000
1 Fig Jelly (I.Ortiz);7/2
2 Mai Ty One On (Castellano);15/1
3 Pagliacci (Alvarado);6/1
4 End Play (Saez);12/1
5 Battle Station (Velazquez);9/2
6 Dr. Shane (Carmouche);8/1
7 Final Frontier (J.Ortiz);3/1
8 Commute (Franco);12/1
9 Spring To The Sky (Davis);20/1
10 Like What I See (Rosario);30/1
11 Spectrolite (Cancel);12/1
