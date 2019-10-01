Post time 1:15 p.m.

1ST — 6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $12,500. Purse $32,000

1 Princess Victoria (Saez,L);6-5

2 Dan’s Girl (Silvera,R);8-1

3 Miss Loyalty (Hernandez,B);8-1

4 Letmetakethiscall (Maragh,R);6-1

5 Moondance Joy (Davis,D);7-5

6 Golden Vale (Diaz,H);20-1

2ND — 1 1/8 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000

1 Cold Hearted Cat (Alvarado,J);6-1

2 Renninas Rose (Harkie,H);50-1

3 Paradiso (Davis,D);12-1

4 Big Expense (Hernandez,B);9-2

5 Eighty Seven North (Ortiz,J);8-5

6 Scratched

7 Farcical (Castellano,J);5-2

8 Dancing Slippers (Martinez,J);12-1

9 Tarallucci (Rosario,J);8-1

3RD — 7f, 2YOs, maiden claiming $30,000. Purse $35,000

1 Big Royal Lineage (Franco,M);5-2

2 Managing Risk (Saez,L);7-2

3 Upham (Alvarado,J);9-2

4 Kobe (Davis,D);8-1

5 Tempus (Castellano,J);4-1

6 O’bushido (Hernandez,B);12-1

7 Bongga (Reyes,L);6-1

8 Strong Legacy (Diaz,H);20-1

4TH — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, claiming $25,000. Purse $50,000

1 Appealing Briefs (Ortiz,J);9-5

1A Catch A Cab (Franco,M);9-5

2 Wicked Freud(Lezcano,J);3-1

3 Samadi Sky (Saez,L);15-1

4 Cloontia (Rosario,J);8-1

5 Hokulea (Davis,D);30-1

6 (MTO) Peter’s Project (Rider TBA);5-2

7 Gosilently (Carmouche,K);6-1

8 Blame The Thief (Velazquez,J);6-1

9 (MTO) Mobridge (Reyes,L);9-2

10 H Man (Rider TBA);10-1

11 Snake Oil Charlie (Hernandez,H);50-1

5TH — 6f, 3YOs, claiming $40,000. Purse $50,000

1 Dark Money (Franco,M);2-5

1A Clench (Lezcano,J);2-5

2 Shock Therapy (Rosario,J);12-1

3 Hardcore Folklore (Maragh,R);6-1

4 Bears Mafia (Saez,L);8-1

5 Brush Country (Castellano,J);6-1

6 Chuckles (Alvarado,J);30-1

7 Analyzethisandthat (Davis,D);15-1

6TH — 7f, 3YOs & up, claiming $32,000. Purse $55,000

1 Aristocratic (Davis,D);3-1

2 Frammento (Martinez,J);15-1

3 Heavy Roller (Franco,M);3-1

4 Sir Ballantine (Fragoso,P);10-1

5 Majestic Affair (Saez,L);9-2

6 Life In Shambles (Lezcano,J);5-2

7 Coltandmississippi (Rosario,J);5-1

7TH — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, starter allowance $40,000. Purse $55,000

1 Siding Spring (Ortiz,J);7-2

2 Sentry (Rosario,J);9-2

3 Bon Raison (Martinez,J);10-1

4 John Jones (Correa,J);6-1

5 Lemonist (Velazquez,J);8-5

6 Dalarna (Reyes,L);10-1

7 Scholar Athlete (Franco,M);5-1

8TH — 7f, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, starter allowance $50,000. Purse $55,000

1 Augusta Moon (Franco,M);5-2

2 (MTO) Proportionality (Rider TBA);6-1

3 Take Charge Tina (Maragh,R);12-1

4 Tiple (Cancel,E);12-1

5 O’malley (Castellano,J);5-1

6 Teletype (Ortiz,J);6-1

7 Cape Cod Diva (Saez,L);10-1

8 Keota (Lezcano,J);3-1

9 Overheated (Rosario,J);20-1

10 Dancingwthdaffodls (Bravo,J);10-1

11 (MTO) Righteous Ruby (Franco,M);9-5

12 Questeq (Silvera,R);20-1

13 (MTO) Excess Capacity (Rider TBA);8-1

