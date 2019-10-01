Post time 1:15 p.m.
1ST — 6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $12,500. Purse $32,000
1 Princess Victoria (Saez,L);6-5
2 Dan’s Girl (Silvera,R);8-1
3 Miss Loyalty (Hernandez,B);8-1
4 Letmetakethiscall (Maragh,R);6-1
5 Moondance Joy (Davis,D);7-5
6 Golden Vale (Diaz,H);20-1
2ND — 1 1/8 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000
1 Cold Hearted Cat (Alvarado,J);6-1
2 Renninas Rose (Harkie,H);50-1
3 Paradiso (Davis,D);12-1
4 Big Expense (Hernandez,B);9-2
5 Eighty Seven North (Ortiz,J);8-5
6 Scratched
7 Farcical (Castellano,J);5-2
8 Dancing Slippers (Martinez,J);12-1
9 Tarallucci (Rosario,J);8-1
3RD — 7f, 2YOs, maiden claiming $30,000. Purse $35,000
1 Big Royal Lineage (Franco,M);5-2
2 Managing Risk (Saez,L);7-2
3 Upham (Alvarado,J);9-2
4 Kobe (Davis,D);8-1
5 Tempus (Castellano,J);4-1
6 O’bushido (Hernandez,B);12-1
7 Bongga (Reyes,L);6-1
8 Strong Legacy (Diaz,H);20-1
4TH — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, claiming $25,000. Purse $50,000
1 Appealing Briefs (Ortiz,J);9-5
1A Catch A Cab (Franco,M);9-5
2 Wicked Freud(Lezcano,J);3-1
3 Samadi Sky (Saez,L);15-1
4 Cloontia (Rosario,J);8-1
5 Hokulea (Davis,D);30-1
6 (MTO) Peter’s Project (Rider TBA);5-2
7 Gosilently (Carmouche,K);6-1
8 Blame The Thief (Velazquez,J);6-1
9 (MTO) Mobridge (Reyes,L);9-2
10 H Man (Rider TBA);10-1
11 Snake Oil Charlie (Hernandez,H);50-1
5TH — 6f, 3YOs, claiming $40,000. Purse $50,000
1 Dark Money (Franco,M);2-5
1A Clench (Lezcano,J);2-5
2 Shock Therapy (Rosario,J);12-1
3 Hardcore Folklore (Maragh,R);6-1
4 Bears Mafia (Saez,L);8-1
5 Brush Country (Castellano,J);6-1
6 Chuckles (Alvarado,J);30-1
7 Analyzethisandthat (Davis,D);15-1
6TH — 7f, 3YOs & up, claiming $32,000. Purse $55,000
1 Aristocratic (Davis,D);3-1
2 Frammento (Martinez,J);15-1
3 Heavy Roller (Franco,M);3-1
4 Sir Ballantine (Fragoso,P);10-1
5 Majestic Affair (Saez,L);9-2
6 Life In Shambles (Lezcano,J);5-2
7 Coltandmississippi (Rosario,J);5-1
7TH — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, starter allowance $40,000. Purse $55,000
1 Siding Spring (Ortiz,J);7-2
2 Sentry (Rosario,J);9-2
3 Bon Raison (Martinez,J);10-1
4 John Jones (Correa,J);6-1
5 Lemonist (Velazquez,J);8-5
6 Dalarna (Reyes,L);10-1
7 Scholar Athlete (Franco,M);5-1
8TH — 7f, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, starter allowance $50,000. Purse $55,000
1 Augusta Moon (Franco,M);5-2
2 (MTO) Proportionality (Rider TBA);6-1
3 Take Charge Tina (Maragh,R);12-1
4 Tiple (Cancel,E);12-1
5 O’malley (Castellano,J);5-1
6 Teletype (Ortiz,J);6-1
7 Cape Cod Diva (Saez,L);10-1
8 Keota (Lezcano,J);3-1
9 Overheated (Rosario,J);20-1
10 Dancingwthdaffodls (Bravo,J);10-1
11 (MTO) Righteous Ruby (Franco,M);9-5
12 Questeq (Silvera,R);20-1
13 (MTO) Excess Capacity (Rider TBA);8-1
