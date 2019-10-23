Post Time 1:15 p.m.

1ST RACE

6 Furlongs, 2 year olds, Maiden Claiming $30,000. Purse $35,000.

2 Aleph (Carroll);8-1

3 Mr. Shortandsimple (Saez);7-2

4 Hewhomustnotbnamed (Castro);8-1

5 Pacquiao (Camacho);20-1

6 Elite Mission (Luzzi);12-1

7 Jamflowman (Cancel);5-2

8 Tipazo (Diaz);15-1

2ND RACE

6 Furlongs, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.

1 Geta Lode Of Lucky (Carmouche);12-1

2 Box Of Rain (Saez,L);15-1

3 Pave It (J.Ortiz);3-1

4 Scilly Cay (Lezcano);8-5

5 Chestertown (Franco);9-5

6 Dangerous Edge (I.Ortiz);6-1

3RD RACE

1 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds, Claiming $50,000. Purse $60,000.

1 Halstaat (Rodriguez Castro);12-1

2 Tangled Web (J.Ortiz);7-2

3 Firewater Jake (Carmouche);2-1

4 Ninja Dust (Davis);15-1

5 Impazible Odds (Franco);12-1

6 Baffin Bay (Silvera);6-1

7 Overbold (Alvarado);5-1

8 Southern Brigade (Saez);4-1

4TH RACE

1 1/16 Mile, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $75,000.

1 Bell Court (Saez);2-1

2 Razeena (Bravo);6-1

3 Trial And Error (Castellano);8-5

4 My Happy Place (J.Ortiz);3-1

5 We Are Family (Velazquez);12-1

6 Miss You Blues (Franco);10-1

5TH RACE

6 Furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $77,000.

1 Lonhtwist (J.Ortiz);9-2

2 Shiraz (Franco);5-1

3 American Rule (B.Hernandez);15-1

4 Tenure (I.Ortiz);3-1

5 Family Biz (Franco);5-1

6 Quarky (Saez);8-5

7 Snake Oil Charlie (Harkie);50-1

8 Wicked Trick (Lezcano);7-5

9 Outrageous Bet (Reyes);8-1

10 Morning Breez (Lezcano);5-1

6TH RACE

1 Mile, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $66,000.

1 Vintage Hollywood (J.Ortiz);6-1

2 Hokulea (Hernandez);15-1

3 El Hermano (Lezcano);8-1

4 Irish Valor (Franco);6-1

5 Invest (Reyes);8-1

6 Bebe Banker (Saez);3-1

7 Six Percent (Castellano);5-2

8 Dreamzapper (Alvarado);5-1

7TH RACE

7 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $62,500. Purse $80,000.

1 Posse Needed (Bravo);12-1

2 New Year’s Wish (Rider TBA);9-5

3 Kitten’s Covergirl (I.Ortiz);6-1

4 Psalmody (Saez);9-2

5 Getmotherarose (J.Ortiz);3-1

6 Rose Flower (Franco);5-2

7 I’llhandalthecash (Davis);4-1

8 Go Noni Go (Castellano);6-1

8TH RACE

1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $75,000.

1 Octava (I.Ortiz);8-1

2 Jazzy Lady (Saez);12-1

3 Lost Ticket (Alvarado);12-1

4 Antoinette (Bravo);6-1

5 Coalition Building (Castellano);5-1

6 Star Command (Davis);10-1

7 Malibu June (Carmouche);15-1

8 Laughable (J.Ortiz);2-1

9 Aziza (Velazquez);6-1

10 Pythagorean (Franco);12-1

11 Make Or Break (Saez);10-1

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments