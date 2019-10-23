Post Time 1:15 p.m.
1ST RACE
6 Furlongs, 2 year olds, Maiden Claiming $30,000. Purse $35,000.
2 Aleph (Carroll);8-1
3 Mr. Shortandsimple (Saez);7-2
4 Hewhomustnotbnamed (Castro);8-1
5 Pacquiao (Camacho);20-1
6 Elite Mission (Luzzi);12-1
7 Jamflowman (Cancel);5-2
8 Tipazo (Diaz);15-1
2ND RACE
6 Furlongs, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.
1 Geta Lode Of Lucky (Carmouche);12-1
2 Box Of Rain (Saez,L);15-1
3 Pave It (J.Ortiz);3-1
4 Scilly Cay (Lezcano);8-5
5 Chestertown (Franco);9-5
6 Dangerous Edge (I.Ortiz);6-1
3RD RACE
1 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds, Claiming $50,000. Purse $60,000.
1 Halstaat (Rodriguez Castro);12-1
2 Tangled Web (J.Ortiz);7-2
3 Firewater Jake (Carmouche);2-1
4 Ninja Dust (Davis);15-1
5 Impazible Odds (Franco);12-1
6 Baffin Bay (Silvera);6-1
7 Overbold (Alvarado);5-1
8 Southern Brigade (Saez);4-1
4TH RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $75,000.
1 Bell Court (Saez);2-1
2 Razeena (Bravo);6-1
3 Trial And Error (Castellano);8-5
4 My Happy Place (J.Ortiz);3-1
5 We Are Family (Velazquez);12-1
6 Miss You Blues (Franco);10-1
5TH RACE
6 Furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $77,000.
1 Lonhtwist (J.Ortiz);9-2
2 Shiraz (Franco);5-1
3 American Rule (B.Hernandez);15-1
4 Tenure (I.Ortiz);3-1
5 Family Biz (Franco);5-1
6 Quarky (Saez);8-5
7 Snake Oil Charlie (Harkie);50-1
8 Wicked Trick (Lezcano);7-5
9 Outrageous Bet (Reyes);8-1
10 Morning Breez (Lezcano);5-1
6TH RACE
1 Mile, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $66,000.
1 Vintage Hollywood (J.Ortiz);6-1
2 Hokulea (Hernandez);15-1
3 El Hermano (Lezcano);8-1
4 Irish Valor (Franco);6-1
5 Invest (Reyes);8-1
6 Bebe Banker (Saez);3-1
7 Six Percent (Castellano);5-2
8 Dreamzapper (Alvarado);5-1
7TH RACE
7 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $62,500. Purse $80,000.
1 Posse Needed (Bravo);12-1
2 New Year’s Wish (Rider TBA);9-5
3 Kitten’s Covergirl (I.Ortiz);6-1
4 Psalmody (Saez);9-2
5 Getmotherarose (J.Ortiz);3-1
6 Rose Flower (Franco);5-2
7 I’llhandalthecash (Davis);4-1
8 Go Noni Go (Castellano);6-1
8TH RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $75,000.
1 Octava (I.Ortiz);8-1
2 Jazzy Lady (Saez);12-1
3 Lost Ticket (Alvarado);12-1
4 Antoinette (Bravo);6-1
5 Coalition Building (Castellano);5-1
6 Star Command (Davis);10-1
7 Malibu June (Carmouche);15-1
8 Laughable (J.Ortiz);2-1
9 Aziza (Velazquez);6-1
10 Pythagorean (Franco);12-1
11 Make Or Break (Saez);10-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.