First post: 3 p.m.

1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $41,000.

1 Tequila Sunday (Silvera);6/1

2 Promise Me Roses (Lezcano);8/1

3 Camorra (Saez);5/2

4 Princess Mikayah (Martinez);30/1

5 Trouble For Skylar (Carmouche);8/5

6 Tayler’s The Boss (B.Hernandez);10/1

7 Ardara Belle (FR) (Franco);10/1

8 Evan’s Nice Now (Diaz);6/1

2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $55,000.

1 Gypsy Janie (Cancel);20/1

2 Archumybaby (Saez);2/1

3 Mo Flash (Franco);4/1

4 Letmetakethiscall (Reyes);8/1

5 Blissful Breeze (B.Hernandez);12/1

6 Shimmering Moon (Juarez);7/2

7 Honey Graeme (J.Ortiz);5/2

3RD RACE: 7 Furlongs, 2YO, P Bertram F. Bongard Stakes. Purse: $150,000.

1 Three Jokers (Saez);7/2

2 Cleon Jones (I.Ortiz);9/2

3 Moonachie (J.Ortiz);8/5

4 City Man (Rosario);7/5

5 Theitalianamerican (Franco);15/1

4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $77,000.

1 Slimey (Lezcano);9/5

1A Carrizo (Carmouche);9/5

2 Violencia (J.Ortiz);1/1

3 Zalia (Rosario);8/1

4 Brass Ring (Maragh);15/1

5 Jimi Bags (Lezcano);9/2

6 Forgotten Hero (Davis);15/1

7 Restructure 2/1

8 Getmotherarose (J.Ortiz);7/2

9 No Deal (Saez);8/1

10 Science Fiction (Franco);6/1

11 Ebullient (Velazquez);5/1

5TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $80,000.

1 Leitone (CHI) (Lezcano);6/1

2 Dream Friend (Saez);5/2

3 Ninety One Assault (Franco);15/1

4 C C Rider (Velazquez);12/1

5 Classic Covey (Rosario);9/2

6 Westerland (GB) (Davis);20/1

7 Hay Dakota (I.Ortiz);4/1

8 Mai Ty One On (J.Ortiz);15/1

9 Super Dude (TBA);3/1

10 Mo Maverick (Carmouche);12/1

11 Aquaphobia (Juarez);6/1

6TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.

1 Royal Flag (I.Ortiz);3/1

2 Lifetime Memory (Franco);10/1

3 Comic (J.Ortiz);4/1

4 Charreada (Rosario);9/2

5 Tap To My Lu (Castellano);5/1

6 Happyandiknowit (Cancel);20/1

7 Bell Court (Saez);2/1

7TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $85,000.

1 Monarchs Glen (GB) (Lezcano);8/5

1A Projected (GB) (Castellano);8/5

2 Devamani (FR) (Franco);9/2

3 Noble Indy (J.Ortiz);6/5

4 Lemonist (Velazquez);8/1

5 Dynamax Prime (TBA);7/5

6 Lunaire (Rosario);10/1

7 Have At It (I.Ortiz);15/1

8TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.

1 Lorenzen (I.Ortiz);6/1

1A Lord Camden (AE) (Rosario);6/1

2 Boom Boom Kaboom (Cancel);12/1

3 Noble Emotion (Castellano);4/1

4 Imperio D (Lezcano);15/1

5 Brickyard (Reyes);30/1

6 Michael’s Bad Boy (Velazquez);12/1

7 Prince Of Pharoahs (J.Ortiz);10/1

8 Stanhope (Davis);5/1

9 Brunate (Franco);20/1

10 Smite (Saez);10/1

11 Shandian (Bravo);8/1

12 Dante’s Fire (Rosario);9/2

13 Scilly Cay (J.Ortiz);2/1

14 Unrelenting Force (TBA);5/1

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments