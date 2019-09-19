First post: 3 p.m.
1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $41,000.
1 Tequila Sunday (Silvera);6/1
2 Promise Me Roses (Lezcano);8/1
3 Camorra (Saez);5/2
4 Princess Mikayah (Martinez);30/1
5 Trouble For Skylar (Carmouche);8/5
6 Tayler’s The Boss (B.Hernandez);10/1
7 Ardara Belle (FR) (Franco);10/1
8 Evan’s Nice Now (Diaz);6/1
2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $55,000.
1 Gypsy Janie (Cancel);20/1
2 Archumybaby (Saez);2/1
3 Mo Flash (Franco);4/1
4 Letmetakethiscall (Reyes);8/1
5 Blissful Breeze (B.Hernandez);12/1
6 Shimmering Moon (Juarez);7/2
7 Honey Graeme (J.Ortiz);5/2
3RD RACE: 7 Furlongs, 2YO, P Bertram F. Bongard Stakes. Purse: $150,000.
1 Three Jokers (Saez);7/2
2 Cleon Jones (I.Ortiz);9/2
3 Moonachie (J.Ortiz);8/5
4 City Man (Rosario);7/5
5 Theitalianamerican (Franco);15/1
4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $77,000.
1 Slimey (Lezcano);9/5
1A Carrizo (Carmouche);9/5
2 Violencia (J.Ortiz);1/1
3 Zalia (Rosario);8/1
4 Brass Ring (Maragh);15/1
5 Jimi Bags (Lezcano);9/2
6 Forgotten Hero (Davis);15/1
7 Restructure 2/1
8 Getmotherarose (J.Ortiz);7/2
9 No Deal (Saez);8/1
10 Science Fiction (Franco);6/1
11 Ebullient (Velazquez);5/1
5TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $80,000.
1 Leitone (CHI) (Lezcano);6/1
2 Dream Friend (Saez);5/2
3 Ninety One Assault (Franco);15/1
4 C C Rider (Velazquez);12/1
5 Classic Covey (Rosario);9/2
6 Westerland (GB) (Davis);20/1
7 Hay Dakota (I.Ortiz);4/1
8 Mai Ty One On (J.Ortiz);15/1
9 Super Dude (TBA);3/1
10 Mo Maverick (Carmouche);12/1
11 Aquaphobia (Juarez);6/1
6TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.
1 Royal Flag (I.Ortiz);3/1
2 Lifetime Memory (Franco);10/1
3 Comic (J.Ortiz);4/1
4 Charreada (Rosario);9/2
5 Tap To My Lu (Castellano);5/1
6 Happyandiknowit (Cancel);20/1
7 Bell Court (Saez);2/1
7TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $85,000.
1 Monarchs Glen (GB) (Lezcano);8/5
1A Projected (GB) (Castellano);8/5
2 Devamani (FR) (Franco);9/2
3 Noble Indy (J.Ortiz);6/5
4 Lemonist (Velazquez);8/1
5 Dynamax Prime (TBA);7/5
6 Lunaire (Rosario);10/1
7 Have At It (I.Ortiz);15/1
8TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
1 Lorenzen (I.Ortiz);6/1
1A Lord Camden (AE) (Rosario);6/1
2 Boom Boom Kaboom (Cancel);12/1
3 Noble Emotion (Castellano);4/1
4 Imperio D (Lezcano);15/1
5 Brickyard (Reyes);30/1
6 Michael’s Bad Boy (Velazquez);12/1
7 Prince Of Pharoahs (J.Ortiz);10/1
8 Stanhope (Davis);5/1
9 Brunate (Franco);20/1
10 Smite (Saez);10/1
11 Shandian (Bravo);8/1
12 Dante’s Fire (Rosario);9/2
13 Scilly Cay (J.Ortiz);2/1
14 Unrelenting Force (TBA);5/1
