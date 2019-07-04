Post time 1:30 p.m.

1ST—1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance. Purse $82,000

1 Altea (Ortiz,I);1-1

2 Passing Out (Ortiz,J);5-1

3 Cottonwood Falls (Alvarado,J);10-1

4 Private Beach (Rider TBA);8-5

5 Alasaayil (Saez,L);5-2

6 No Hayne No Gayne (Rider TBA);3-1

7 Salsa Bella (Rosario,J);7-2

2ND—7f, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance optional claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000

1 Hay Field (Franco,M);8-5

2 Broken Border (Franco,M);7-2

3 Wantagh Queen (Lezcano,J);6-1

4 Lovely La La (Ortiz,J);6-5

5 Alabama Bound (Saez,L);10-1

6 Starlite Mission (Silvera,R);15-1

7 Bertranda (Rider TBA);5-1

8 Dancingwthdaffodls (Cancel,E);15-1

9 Saratoga Treasure (Velazquez,J);3-1

10 Kept True (Ortiz,J);2-1

3RD—6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, claiming $14,000. Purse $28,000

1 Sams Last Ghasp (Castellano,J);6-1

2 Desert Lights (Hernandez,B);2-1

3 There He Goes (Carmouche,K);1-1

4 Hokulea (Rosario,J);9-2

5 Proximate To Power (Cancel,E);8-1

4TH—6f, turf, 3YOs & up, claiming $30,000. Purse $39,000

1 Elenzee (Ortiz,J);4-1

2 No Mo Promises (Franco,M);3-1

3 Split Verdict (Hernandez,B);8-5

4 No Regrets (Castellano,J);9-2

5 I Love Jaxson (Martinez,J);12-1

6 Yes And Yes (Davis,D);8-1

7 Mend Up (Hernandez,B);12-1

8 La Maquina Gris (Richards,G);10-1

9 Poppy Joe Rocks (Saez,L);6-1

10 Gallant Bid (Lezcano,J);6-1

5TH—6f, 3YOs & up, starter allowance $25,000. Purse $55,000

1 Happy Farm (Ortiz,I);4-5

2 Will Did It (Martinez,J);8-1

3 Royal Asset (Franco,M);5-2

4 Vicar’s Legend (Jimenez,S);20-1

5 Swiping Dan (Harkie,H);5-1

6 Bitumen (Hernandez,B);8-1

6TH—1 1/4 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden. Purse $90,000

1 Pallas Athene (Maragh,R);12-1

2 Ygritte (Saez,L);10-1

3 Coilean Bawn (Alvarado,J);15-1

4 Giulia Ammannati (Ortiz,J);15-1

5 Monhegan (Velazquez,J);7-2

6 Amarone (Castellano,J);10-1

7 Romantic Pursuit (Davis,D);5-2

8 Bacchanalia (Ortiz,I);4-1

9 Madame Orbe (Lezcano,J);12-1

10 Estill (Rosario,J);8-1

7TH—1 1/2 mi., turf, 4YOs & up, fillies and mares, River Memories Stakes. Purse $100,000

1 Ferdinanda (Saez,L);20-1

2 Fools Gold (Castellano,J);8-1

3 Lemon Zip (Davis,D);15-1

4 Semper Sententiae (Velazquez,J);9-2

5 Homeland Security (Rosario,J);10-1

6 Theodora B. (Cintron,A);12-1

7 Matty’s Magnum (Alvarado,J);15-1

8 Gaining (Lezcano,J);7-2

9 Pamina (Carrasco,V);15-1

10 Scottish Jig (Ortiz,I);4-1

11 Violet Blue (Franco,M);20-1

12 Sky Full Of Stars (Ortiz,J);8-1

13 Another Broad (Rider TBA);6-5

8TH—6 1/2f, 3YOs, fillies, Victory Ride Stakes. Purse $150,000

1 Royal Charlotte (Castellano,J);9-5

2 Cookie Dough (Maragh,R);3-1

3 Peruvian Appeal (Rosario,J);10-1

4 Brill (Ortiz,J);5-1

5 Sue’s Fortune (Alvarado,J);7-5

9TH—1 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000

1 Molly’s Nighthawk (Hernandez,B);9-2

2 Amazing Zero (Maragh,R);15-1

3 Report To The Rail (Rosario,J);6-1

4 Sweet Breeze (Chang,T);50-1

5 Moyne Spun (Lezcano,J);7-2

6 Sarah’s Rainbow (Harkie,H);50-1

7 Royalbonnielegacy (Davis,D);8-1

8 Mrs. Orb (Saez,L);4-1

9 Crater Rim (Bravo,J);12-1

10 Pretty Spectacular (Franco,M);10-1

11 Valencia Vale (Alvarado,J);10-1

12 Katook (Reyes,L);15-1

13 Fika (Saez,L);6-1

14 Big Expense (Martinez,J);4-1

15 La Rubia (Harkie,H);30-1

