Post time 1:30 p.m.
1ST—1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance. Purse $82,000
1 Altea (Ortiz,I);1-1
2 Passing Out (Ortiz,J);5-1
3 Cottonwood Falls (Alvarado,J);10-1
4 Private Beach (Rider TBA);8-5
5 Alasaayil (Saez,L);5-2
6 No Hayne No Gayne (Rider TBA);3-1
7 Salsa Bella (Rosario,J);7-2
2ND—7f, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance optional claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000
1 Hay Field (Franco,M);8-5
2 Broken Border (Franco,M);7-2
3 Wantagh Queen (Lezcano,J);6-1
4 Lovely La La (Ortiz,J);6-5
5 Alabama Bound (Saez,L);10-1
6 Starlite Mission (Silvera,R);15-1
7 Bertranda (Rider TBA);5-1
8 Dancingwthdaffodls (Cancel,E);15-1
9 Saratoga Treasure (Velazquez,J);3-1
10 Kept True (Ortiz,J);2-1
3RD—6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, claiming $14,000. Purse $28,000
1 Sams Last Ghasp (Castellano,J);6-1
2 Desert Lights (Hernandez,B);2-1
3 There He Goes (Carmouche,K);1-1
4 Hokulea (Rosario,J);9-2
5 Proximate To Power (Cancel,E);8-1
4TH—6f, turf, 3YOs & up, claiming $30,000. Purse $39,000
1 Elenzee (Ortiz,J);4-1
2 No Mo Promises (Franco,M);3-1
3 Split Verdict (Hernandez,B);8-5
4 No Regrets (Castellano,J);9-2
5 I Love Jaxson (Martinez,J);12-1
6 Yes And Yes (Davis,D);8-1
7 Mend Up (Hernandez,B);12-1
8 La Maquina Gris (Richards,G);10-1
9 Poppy Joe Rocks (Saez,L);6-1
10 Gallant Bid (Lezcano,J);6-1
5TH—6f, 3YOs & up, starter allowance $25,000. Purse $55,000
1 Happy Farm (Ortiz,I);4-5
2 Will Did It (Martinez,J);8-1
3 Royal Asset (Franco,M);5-2
4 Vicar’s Legend (Jimenez,S);20-1
5 Swiping Dan (Harkie,H);5-1
6 Bitumen (Hernandez,B);8-1
6TH—1 1/4 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden. Purse $90,000
1 Pallas Athene (Maragh,R);12-1
2 Ygritte (Saez,L);10-1
3 Coilean Bawn (Alvarado,J);15-1
4 Giulia Ammannati (Ortiz,J);15-1
5 Monhegan (Velazquez,J);7-2
6 Amarone (Castellano,J);10-1
7 Romantic Pursuit (Davis,D);5-2
8 Bacchanalia (Ortiz,I);4-1
9 Madame Orbe (Lezcano,J);12-1
10 Estill (Rosario,J);8-1
7TH—1 1/2 mi., turf, 4YOs & up, fillies and mares, River Memories Stakes. Purse $100,000
1 Ferdinanda (Saez,L);20-1
2 Fools Gold (Castellano,J);8-1
3 Lemon Zip (Davis,D);15-1
4 Semper Sententiae (Velazquez,J);9-2
5 Homeland Security (Rosario,J);10-1
6 Theodora B. (Cintron,A);12-1
7 Matty’s Magnum (Alvarado,J);15-1
8 Gaining (Lezcano,J);7-2
9 Pamina (Carrasco,V);15-1
10 Scottish Jig (Ortiz,I);4-1
11 Violet Blue (Franco,M);20-1
12 Sky Full Of Stars (Ortiz,J);8-1
13 Another Broad (Rider TBA);6-5
8TH—6 1/2f, 3YOs, fillies, Victory Ride Stakes. Purse $150,000
1 Royal Charlotte (Castellano,J);9-5
2 Cookie Dough (Maragh,R);3-1
3 Peruvian Appeal (Rosario,J);10-1
4 Brill (Ortiz,J);5-1
5 Sue’s Fortune (Alvarado,J);7-5
9TH—1 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000
1 Molly’s Nighthawk (Hernandez,B);9-2
2 Amazing Zero (Maragh,R);15-1
3 Report To The Rail (Rosario,J);6-1
4 Sweet Breeze (Chang,T);50-1
5 Moyne Spun (Lezcano,J);7-2
6 Sarah’s Rainbow (Harkie,H);50-1
7 Royalbonnielegacy (Davis,D);8-1
8 Mrs. Orb (Saez,L);4-1
9 Crater Rim (Bravo,J);12-1
10 Pretty Spectacular (Franco,M);10-1
11 Valencia Vale (Alvarado,J);10-1
12 Katook (Reyes,L);15-1
13 Fika (Saez,L);6-1
14 Big Expense (Martinez,J);4-1
15 La Rubia (Harkie,H);30-1
