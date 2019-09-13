First post: 1 p.m.
1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.
1 Discreet Angel (Reyes);15/1
2 Professor Snape (Davis);8/1
3 Getoffmyback (Franco);2/1
4 Chosen One Elijah (Harkie);30/1
5 Orpheus (ARG) (Maragh);4/5
6 Lord Simba (Cancel);10/1
7 Brimstone (B.Hernandez);30/1
2ND RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.
1 Millies Party Boy (Luzzi);6/1
2 Big Wonder (Reyes);5/1
3 Blood Red Sky (Davis);30/1
4 Causforcelebration (Carmouche);9/2
5 The Happy Giant (Maragh);2/1
6 Sidd Finch (Franco);10/1
7 Mr. Vincent (Cancel);10/1
8 Paynter’s Prize (Lezcano);5/1
9 Storm Alfeet (B.Hernandez);50/1
3RD RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $85,000.
1 Identity Politics (Castellano);1/1
1A Build To Suit (Franco);1/1
2 Local Hero (Reyes);20/1
3 Eye Luv Lulu (Lezcano);7/5
4 Fuel The Bern (Carmouche);8/1
5 T Loves A Fight (Harkie);5/1
4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
1 Graphite Dutchess (Maragh);12/1
2 Adorable Maya (Lezcano);4/1
3 Magnetique (Velazquez);9/2
4 Maru (Franco);7/2
5 Sweet Nazeema (Harkie);20/1
6 Saratoga Beauty (Alvarado);3/1
7 Bella Rose (Castellano);5/1
8 Dancing Kiki (Davis);10/1
5TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $39,000.
1 Rhode Island (Lezcano);9/5
2 Time Expired (Harkie);20/1
3 No Regrets (Castellano);9/2
4 Croque Monsieur (GB) (Carmouche);5/2
5 Fleet Admiral (Martinez);50/1
6 Fotis (B.Hernandez);20/1
7 Ninja Dust (Davis);30/1
8 Honorable Hero (Cancel);10/1
9 I’m Elmer J Fudd (Franco);15/1
10 Scrutinize (Maragh);12/1
11 Risky Sour (Velazquez);12/1
6TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.
1 Secondary Market (Castellano);7/2
2 Harlem Heights (Lezcano);8/1
3 Mrs. S (Franco);5/2
4 Thissmytime (Davis);8/1
5 New Day Dawning (Carmouche);5/1
6 Gray Haze (Alvarado);9/2
7 Octava (Velazquez);9/2
7TH RACE: 1 Miles, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.
1 Look Me Over (Vargas);15/1
2 Velvet Crush (Franco);15/1
3 Indochine (Velazquez);8/5
4 Revelment (Reyes);30/1
5 Scape (Maragh);12/1
6 Windfall Profit (Davis);6/1
7 Inveterate (Carmouche);20/1
8 Make Or Break (Lezcano);30/1
9 Trash Panda (Cancel);20/1
10 Antoinette (Alvarado);10/1
11 Coalition Building (Castellano);3/1
12 Wicked Amber (Harkie);30/1
8TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3Yo and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.
1 Righteous Ruby (TBA);8/5
2 Ideational (Davis);20/1
3 Tass (Carmouche);15/1
4 Augusta Moon (Franco);10/1
5 Connectivity (Velazquez);5/2
6 Morelikelythannot (Castellano);7/2
7 Rossellini (Alvarado);20/1
8 Star Swept (B.Hernandez);20/1
9 Keota (Lezcano);2/1
10 Positive Skew (Bravo);8/1
11 Solitary Gem (Maragh);8/1
12 Excess Capacity (Lezcano);4/1
9TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.
1 Foolish Ghost (Franco);20/1
2 Amundson (Velazquez);9/2
3 Bassman Dave (Davis);6/1
4 True Gold (Lezcano);15/1
5 Lutsky (Carmouche);4/5
6 New York Hero (Reyes);15/1
7 Invest (Castellano);7/2
10TH RACE: 1 Miles, Turf, Fillies, 3YO, Pebbles Stakes. Purse: $200,000.
1 Alasaayil (Bravo);10/1
2 Blowout (GB) (Velazquez);9/5
3 Eyeinthesky (Davis);6/1
4 Seek And Destroy (Castellano);3/1
5 Passing Out (Lezcano);15/1
6 Feel Glorious (GB) (Alvarado);6/1
7 Bellera (TBA);3/5
8 East (GB) (Franco);7/2
11TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $39,000.
1 Overtime Olivia (Davis);30/1
2 Something Joyful (Luzzi);3/1
3 Eight Oaks (Franco);8/1
4 Mike’s Girl (Carmouche);5/2
5 Shanghai Bonnie (Lezcano);6/1
6 Bid You Adieu (Franco);20/1
7 Andretta (Alvarado);7/2
8 Appreciate (B.Hernandez);10/1
9 Itsakeyper (Reyes);15/1
10 Tradeable (Maragh);12/1
11 Roses From Ben (Martinez);30/1
12 Sister Emily (Harkie);50/1
13 Prairie Fire (Carmouche);7/2
14 Party In The Sand (TBA);6/1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.