First post: 1 p.m.

1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.

1 Discreet Angel (Reyes);15/1 

2 Professor Snape (Davis);8/1 

3 Getoffmyback (Franco);2/1 

4 Chosen One Elijah (Harkie);30/1

5 Orpheus (ARG) (Maragh);4/5 

6 Lord Simba (Cancel);10/1

7 Brimstone (B.Hernandez);30/1

2ND RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.

1 Millies Party Boy (Luzzi);6/1

2 Big Wonder (Reyes);5/1

3 Blood Red Sky (Davis);30/1

4 Causforcelebration (Carmouche);9/2

5 The Happy Giant (Maragh);2/1 

6 Sidd Finch (Franco);10/1 

7 Mr. Vincent (Cancel);10/1 

8 Paynter’s Prize (Lezcano);5/1 

9 Storm Alfeet (B.Hernandez);50/1 

3RD RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $85,000.

1 Identity Politics (Castellano);1/1

1A Build To Suit (Franco);1/1

2 Local Hero (Reyes);20/1

3 Eye Luv Lulu (Lezcano);7/5

4 Fuel The Bern (Carmouche);8/1

5 T Loves A Fight (Harkie);5/1

4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.

1 Graphite Dutchess (Maragh);12/1

2 Adorable Maya (Lezcano);4/1

3 Magnetique (Velazquez);9/2

4 Maru (Franco);7/2 

5 Sweet Nazeema (Harkie);20/1 

6 Saratoga Beauty (Alvarado);3/1

7 Bella Rose (Castellano);5/1 

8 Dancing Kiki (Davis);10/1

5TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $39,000.

1 Rhode Island (Lezcano);9/5 

2 Time Expired (Harkie);20/1 

3 No Regrets (Castellano);9/2

4 Croque Monsieur (GB) (Carmouche);5/2 

5 Fleet Admiral (Martinez);50/1 

6 Fotis (B.Hernandez);20/1 

7 Ninja Dust (Davis);30/1 

8 Honorable Hero (Cancel);10/1 

9 I’m Elmer J Fudd (Franco);15/1

10 Scrutinize (Maragh);12/1 

11 Risky Sour (Velazquez);12/1 

6TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.

1 Secondary Market (Castellano);7/2

2 Harlem Heights (Lezcano);8/1 

3 Mrs. S (Franco);5/2 

4 Thissmytime (Davis);8/1 

5 New Day Dawning (Carmouche);5/1 

6 Gray Haze (Alvarado);9/2 

7 Octava (Velazquez);9/2

7TH RACE: 1 Miles, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.

1 Look Me Over (Vargas);15/1 

2 Velvet Crush (Franco);15/1

3 Indochine (Velazquez);8/5 

4 Revelment (Reyes);30/1

5 Scape (Maragh);12/1

6 Windfall Profit (Davis);6/1

7 Inveterate (Carmouche);20/1 

8 Make Or Break (Lezcano);30/1

9 Trash Panda (Cancel);20/1 

10 Antoinette (Alvarado);10/1 

11 Coalition Building (Castellano);3/1 

12 Wicked Amber (Harkie);30/1 

8TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3Yo and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.

1 Righteous Ruby (TBA);8/5 

2 Ideational (Davis);20/1

3 Tass (Carmouche);15/1 

4 Augusta Moon (Franco);10/1

5 Connectivity (Velazquez);5/2

6 Morelikelythannot (Castellano);7/2 

7 Rossellini (Alvarado);20/1 

8 Star Swept (B.Hernandez);20/1 

9 Keota (Lezcano);2/1 

10 Positive Skew (Bravo);8/1 

11 Solitary Gem (Maragh);8/1 

12 Excess Capacity (Lezcano);4/1

9TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.

1 Foolish Ghost (Franco);20/1 

2 Amundson (Velazquez);9/2

3 Bassman Dave (Davis);6/1

4 True Gold (Lezcano);15/1

5 Lutsky (Carmouche);4/5 

6 New York Hero (Reyes);15/1 

7 Invest (Castellano);7/2

10TH RACE: 1 Miles, Turf, Fillies, 3YO, Pebbles Stakes. Purse: $200,000.

1 Alasaayil (Bravo);10/1 

2 Blowout (GB) (Velazquez);9/5 

3 Eyeinthesky (Davis);6/1 

4 Seek And Destroy (Castellano);3/1

5 Passing Out (Lezcano);15/1 

6 Feel Glorious (GB) (Alvarado);6/1

7 Bellera (TBA);3/5 

8 East (GB) (Franco);7/2

11TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $39,000.

1 Overtime Olivia (Davis);30/1

2 Something Joyful (Luzzi);3/1

3 Eight Oaks (Franco);8/1 

4 Mike’s Girl (Carmouche);5/2

5 Shanghai Bonnie (Lezcano);6/1 

6 Bid You Adieu (Franco);20/1

7 Andretta (Alvarado);7/2 

8 Appreciate (B.Hernandez);10/1 

9 Itsakeyper (Reyes);15/1 

10 Tradeable (Maragh);12/1 

11 Roses From Ben (Martinez);30/1

12 Sister Emily (Harkie);50/1 

13 Prairie Fire (Carmouche);7/2 

14 Party In The Sand (TBA);6/1

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments