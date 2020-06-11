Belmont Entries
agate

Belmont Entries

1ST RACE

6 furlongs, Turf, 2 YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $64,000.

1 Make Mischief (Rosario);3-1

1A Mrs Frankel (J.Ortiz);3-1

2 Wink (Castellano);6-1

3 River Tiber (I.Ortiz);8-5

4 Seguro (Carmouche);30-1

5 Zippy Baby (Rosario);8-1

6 Sky's Not Falling (Vargas);10-1

7 Girl Dad (Franco);8-1

8 Alda (Velazq

2ND RACE

6 furlongs, F&M, 3 YOs & up, Maiden Claiming $25,000. Purse $47,000.

1 Peaches and Spice (Harkie);50-1

2 Bustin to Please (Franco);7-2

3 Gentle Annie (Cancel);8-1

4 Letmetakethiscall (Davis);2-1

5 First Forever (Diaz);12-1

6 Flat Calm (Ramsay);15-1

7 My Last Million (Cardenas);15-1

8 Bertranda (B.Hernandez);9-5

9 Dragoness (Howell);30-1

3RD RACE

6 1/2 furlongs, 3 YOs & up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $47,000.

1 Coltandmississippi (I.Ortiz);2-1

2 Bitumen (Ramsay);30-1

3 Vineyard Sound (Davis);5-1

4 Lazarus Project (Carmouche);6-1

5 Long May You Run (Franco);5-2

6 Reed Kan (B.Hernandez );10-1

7 Creative Style (Cancel);3-1

8 Tale of Mist (Cardenas);10-1

4TH RACE

1 Mile, Turf, 3 YOs, Claming $40,000. Purse $57,000.

1 King of Ranc (J.Ortiz);4-1

1A Pretendant (Carmouche);4-1

2 Mr. Shortandsimple (Vargas);3-1

3 Frosted Rose (Lezcano);12-1

4 Arithmetic (Franco);2-1

5 Torres Del Paine (Rosario);6-1

6 Cray Cray (Cancel);30-1

7 Super Wicked Charm (Silvera);30-1

8 Rhythm Section (I.Ortiz);5-2

9 Make a Stand (Castellano);8-1

10 Blood Moon (I.Ortiz);7-5

11 Starship Bubba (Vargas);15-1

5TH RACE

6 furlongs, 3 YOs & Up, Maiden Claiming. Purse $33,000.

1 Lottie's Mizzion (Vargas);3-1

1A Queenofeverything (Cardenas);3-1

2 Mani Pedi (Franco);6-1

3 Molly's Shrink (B.Hernandez);50-1

4 Idaka (Harkie);50-1

5 Keep Dreamin (J.Ortiz);8-1

6 Helen by Night (Gutierrez);15-1

7 Fortune's Girl (Silvera);20-1

8 Whistlinginthedark (Carmouche);15-1

9 Lovely Escort (Ramsay);20-1

10 On to Cincinnati (Luzzi);50-1

11 Kefaliani (Cancel);6-1

12 She'sfirstclass (Bisono);20-1

13 Charlotte Webley (I.Ortiz);5-2

14 E Z Lorell (Cardenas);30-1

6TH RACE

1 1/8 Miles, Inner Turf, F&M, 3YOs & up, Optional Claiming. Purse $68,000.

1 Dyna Passer (J.Ortiz);6-1

2 Beau Belle (Franco);10-1

3 Vortex Road (Carmouche);15-1

4 Matty's Magnum (Davis);15-1

5 Beale Street (Castellano);8-1

6 The Great Johanna (Davis);2-1

7 Miss Munnings (Velazquez);4-1

8 Wegetsdamunnys (Alvarado);5-1

9 Eliade (Rosario);9-2

10 Noor Sahara (I.Ortiz);3-1

7TH RACE

6 furlongs, F&M, 3 YOs & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $53,000.

1 Sharp Starr (Vargas);6-1

2 Brooklyn Heights (Franco);20-1

3 Ghostghostghost (I.Ortiz);12-1

4 Vivazano (Castellano);20-1

5 Bankers Daughter (Davis);10-1

6 Allure Fortune (Alvarado);6-1

7 Eloquent Speaker (J.Ortiz);10-1

8 Masterof the Tunes (Ramsay);30-1

9 Voice of Spring (Lezcano);10-1

10 Calidad (Cancel);5-1

11 Jewel of Arabia (Rosario);2-1

12 Gen Z (Gutierrez);30-1

8TH RACE

6 furlongs, Turf, 3 YOs & Up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse $68,000.

1 Sayyaaf (Castellano);3-1

2 Chewing Gum (Rosario);5-2

3 Explorationist (Velazquez);8-1

4 Vision Perfect (Franco);15-1

5 Fortune's Fool (Carmouche);10-1

6 Backtohisroots (Lezcano);12-1

7 Winston's Chance (Rider TBA);10-1

8 Chateau (Rider TBA);4-1

9 Dirty (J.Ortiz);6-1

10 Abiding Star (Cedeno);30-1

11 Identity Politics (I.Ortiz);7-2

9TH RACE

1 Mile, Turf, 3 YOs & Up, Commentator Stakes. Purse $125,000.

1 Bankit (I.Ortiz);7-2

2 Whistling Birds (Carmouche);30-1

3 Funny Guy (Rosario);20-1

4 Build to Suit (Franco);9-2

5 Blewitt (Velazquez);15-1

6 Honor Up (Castellano);20-1

7 Mr. Buff (Alvarado);6-5

8 Pat On the Back (Davis);5-1

9 My Boy Tate (I.Ortiz);12-1

10TH RACE

1 1/4 miles, Inner Tuf, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $64,000.

1 Vriodini (Ramsay);50-1

2 Shamrocket (Alvarado);3-1

3 Sandro the Great (Clement);12-1

4 Reliability (Lezcano);8-1

5 Tiz Envy (Cancel);30-1

6 Bail Out (Cardenas);15-1

7 Stare Decisis (I.Ortiz);4-1

8 Astronaut (J.Ortiz);4-1

9 Commissioner Dave (Gutierrez);50-1

10 Seize the Hay (Velazquez);9-2

11 Amano (Rosario);6-1

