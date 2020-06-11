Belmont Entries

1ST RACE
6 furlongs, Turf, 2 YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $64,000.
1 Make Mischief (Rosario);3-1
1A Mrs Frankel (J.Ortiz);3-1
2 Wink (Castellano);6-1
3 River Tiber (I.Ortiz);8-5
4 Seguro (Carmouche);30-1
5 Zippy Baby (Rosario);8-1
6 Sky's Not Falling (Vargas);10-1
7 Girl Dad (Franco);8-1
8 Alda (Velazq
2ND RACE
6 furlongs, F&M, 3 YOs & up, Maiden Claiming $25,000. Purse $47,000.
1 Peaches and Spice (Harkie);50-1
2 Bustin to Please (Franco);7-2
3 Gentle Annie (Cancel);8-1
4 Letmetakethiscall (Davis);2-1
5 First Forever (Diaz);12-1
6 Flat Calm (Ramsay);15-1
7 My Last Million (Cardenas);15-1
8 Bertranda (B.Hernandez);9-5
9 Dragoness (Howell);30-1
3RD RACE
6 1/2 furlongs, 3 YOs & up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $47,000.
1 Coltandmississippi (I.Ortiz);2-1
2 Bitumen (Ramsay);30-1
3 Vineyard Sound (Davis);5-1
4 Lazarus Project (Carmouche);6-1
5 Long May You Run (Franco);5-2
6 Reed Kan (B.Hernandez );10-1
7 Creative Style (Cancel);3-1
8 Tale of Mist (Cardenas);10-1
4TH RACE
1 Mile, Turf, 3 YOs, Claming $40,000. Purse $57,000.
1 King of Ranc (J.Ortiz);4-1
1A Pretendant (Carmouche);4-1
2 Mr. Shortandsimple (Vargas);3-1
3 Frosted Rose (Lezcano);12-1
4 Arithmetic (Franco);2-1
5 Torres Del Paine (Rosario);6-1
6 Cray Cray (Cancel);30-1
7 Super Wicked Charm (Silvera);30-1
8 Rhythm Section (I.Ortiz);5-2
9 Make a Stand (Castellano);8-1
10 Blood Moon (I.Ortiz);7-5
11 Starship Bubba (Vargas);15-1
5TH RACE
6 furlongs, 3 YOs & Up, Maiden Claiming. Purse $33,000.
1 Lottie's Mizzion (Vargas);3-1
1A Queenofeverything (Cardenas);3-1
2 Mani Pedi (Franco);6-1
3 Molly's Shrink (B.Hernandez);50-1
4 Idaka (Harkie);50-1
5 Keep Dreamin (J.Ortiz);8-1
6 Helen by Night (Gutierrez);15-1
7 Fortune's Girl (Silvera);20-1
8 Whistlinginthedark (Carmouche);15-1
9 Lovely Escort (Ramsay);20-1
10 On to Cincinnati (Luzzi);50-1
11 Kefaliani (Cancel);6-1
12 She'sfirstclass (Bisono);20-1
13 Charlotte Webley (I.Ortiz);5-2
14 E Z Lorell (Cardenas);30-1
6TH RACE
1 1/8 Miles, Inner Turf, F&M, 3YOs & up, Optional Claiming. Purse $68,000.
1 Dyna Passer (J.Ortiz);6-1
2 Beau Belle (Franco);10-1
3 Vortex Road (Carmouche);15-1
4 Matty's Magnum (Davis);15-1
5 Beale Street (Castellano);8-1
6 The Great Johanna (Davis);2-1
7 Miss Munnings (Velazquez);4-1
8 Wegetsdamunnys (Alvarado);5-1
9 Eliade (Rosario);9-2
10 Noor Sahara (I.Ortiz);3-1
7TH RACE
6 furlongs, F&M, 3 YOs & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $53,000.
1 Sharp Starr (Vargas);6-1
2 Brooklyn Heights (Franco);20-1
3 Ghostghostghost (I.Ortiz);12-1
4 Vivazano (Castellano);20-1
5 Bankers Daughter (Davis);10-1
6 Allure Fortune (Alvarado);6-1
7 Eloquent Speaker (J.Ortiz);10-1
8 Masterof the Tunes (Ramsay);30-1
9 Voice of Spring (Lezcano);10-1
10 Calidad (Cancel);5-1
11 Jewel of Arabia (Rosario);2-1
12 Gen Z (Gutierrez);30-1
8TH RACE
6 furlongs, Turf, 3 YOs & Up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse $68,000.
1 Sayyaaf (Castellano);3-1
2 Chewing Gum (Rosario);5-2
3 Explorationist (Velazquez);8-1
4 Vision Perfect (Franco);15-1
5 Fortune's Fool (Carmouche);10-1
6 Backtohisroots (Lezcano);12-1
7 Winston's Chance (Rider TBA);10-1
8 Chateau (Rider TBA);4-1
9 Dirty (J.Ortiz);6-1
10 Abiding Star (Cedeno);30-1
11 Identity Politics (I.Ortiz);7-2
9TH RACE
1 Mile, Turf, 3 YOs & Up, Commentator Stakes. Purse $125,000.
1 Bankit (I.Ortiz);7-2
2 Whistling Birds (Carmouche);30-1
3 Funny Guy (Rosario);20-1
4 Build to Suit (Franco);9-2
5 Blewitt (Velazquez);15-1
6 Honor Up (Castellano);20-1
7 Mr. Buff (Alvarado);6-5
8 Pat On the Back (Davis);5-1
9 My Boy Tate (I.Ortiz);12-1
10TH RACE
1 1/4 miles, Inner Tuf, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $64,000.
1 Vriodini (Ramsay);50-1
2 Shamrocket (Alvarado);3-1
3 Sandro the Great (Clement);12-1
4 Reliability (Lezcano);8-1
5 Tiz Envy (Cancel);30-1
6 Bail Out (Cardenas);15-1
7 Stare Decisis (I.Ortiz);4-1
8 Astronaut (J.Ortiz);4-1
9 Commissioner Dave (Gutierrez);50-1
10 Seize the Hay (Velazquez);9-2
11 Amano (Rosario);6-1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!