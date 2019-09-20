First post: 1 p.m.

1ST RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $43,000.

1 Sir Ballantine (Harkie);5/1

2 Tale Of Mist (B.Hernandez);8/1

3 Aristocratic (Carmouche);6/1

4 Shareholder Value (Lezcano);1/1

5 Gorgeous Charli (Davis);12/1

6 Data Driven (Reyes);5/2

2ND RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.

1 Frosty Linz (Reyes);6/1

2 Fusi (Carmouche);4/5

3 Molly’s Nighthawk (B.Hernandez);8/1

4 Gunboat Diplomacy (Maragh);10/1

5 Crater Rim (Bravo);4/1

6 Simmering Miss (Davis);20/1

7 Alreadycelebrating (Luzzi);15/1

8 Low Is Laine (Harkie);15/1

3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $77,000.

1 Gio D’oro (Carmouche);8/1

2 Meet Me In L A (Lezcano);3/1

3 Dark N Cloudy (Reyes);20/1

4 En Wye Cee (Velazquez);3/5

5 Patagonia (Bravo);9/2

6 King Cause (Maragh);12/1

4TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.

1 Plan Of Attack (Bravo);3/1

1A U S Delta Force (Castellano);3/1

2 Cowtown (TBA);5/2

3 Upham (Maragh);10/1

4 Eagerly (Velazquez);7/5

5 Mr. Shortandsimple (Reyes);15/1

6 Kinenos (Lezcano);8/1

7 Glynn County (Carmouche);4/1

8 Tiesto (Davis);6/1

5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.

1 Elios Milos (Maragh);4/1

1A Bustin Mach Four (Cancel);4/1

2 Ari’s Naughty Luca (Davis);12/1

3 Call The Cat (Harkie);12/1

4 One More Tom (Bravo);8/1

5 Johnny Wishbone (B.Hernandez);8/1

6 Coach Villa (Reyes);6/1

7 Talent Scout (Carmouche);7/2

8 Laughing Manners (Luzzi);6/1

9 Major Flirt (Lezcano);9/2

6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.

1 Spycraft (Lezcano);9/2

1A Positive Impact (Bravo);9/2

2 Aasr (Castellano);3/1

3 Stop Asking (Davis);15/1

4 Candy Tycoon (Velazquez);4/5

5 Bourbon Rising (Maragh);10/1

6 Sixteen Tons (Carmouche);6/1

7TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.

1 Silver Kitten (Luzzi);8/1

2 Kelleycanrun (Lezcano);7/2

3 Estill (Maragh);10/1

4 Perfect View (Bravo);8/1

5 Sweet Timing (Carmouche);15/1

6 Balon Rose (Castellano);5/2

7 Elle M’a Souri (FR) (Reyes);15/1

8 Shelter Island (FR) (Velazquez);9/2

9 In Front (Davis);6/1

8TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Noble Damsel Stakes (Grade III). Purse: $200,000.

1 Bellavais (Davis);7/2

2 Stella Di Camelot (IRE) (Castellano);4/1

3 Betty F (GB) (Carmouche);15/1

4 Capla Temptress (IRE) (Lezcano);4/1

5 Significant Form (Velazquez);2/1

6 Valedictorian (Bravo);3/1

9TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.

1 Sargeant Drive (Davis);12/1

2 Super Silver (Carmouche);4/1

3 Big Muddy (Maragh);3/1

4 Mental Model (Lezcano);2/1

5 Violent Delights (Reyes);8/1

6 Quick Entry (Castellano);5/1

7 Dark Storm (Bravo);8/1

8 Ventus (Harkie);30/1

10TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO and up, Kelso Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $300,000.

1 Monongahela (Reyes);6/1

2 True Timber (Bravo);9/2

3 Pat On The Back (Davis);3/1

4 Golden Brown (Carmouche);10/1

5 Prince Lucky (Velazquez);2/1

6 Plainsman (Lezcano);4/1

7 Tale Of Silence (Castellano);12/1

11TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.

1 Barrel Of Destiny (Bravo);10/1

2 Louisiana Lady (Reyes);20/1

3 Pecatonica (Cancel);20/1

4 Pioneerof New York (Velazquez);6/1

5 Mrs. Orb (Davis);15/1

6 She’s Dreamin (Luzzi);12/1

7 Hit A Provisional (Lezcano);4/1

8 Kerry’s Ring (Carmouche);3/1

9 Cirque (Harkie);30/1

10 Star Of The East (Castellano);9/2

11 Citizen Matzo (B.Hernandez);20/1

12 Summer Squeeze (Maragh);8/1

13 Tempers Way (AE) (Carmouche);8/1

