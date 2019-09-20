First post: 1 p.m.
1ST RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $43,000.
1 Sir Ballantine (Harkie);5/1
2 Tale Of Mist (B.Hernandez);8/1
3 Aristocratic (Carmouche);6/1
4 Shareholder Value (Lezcano);1/1
5 Gorgeous Charli (Davis);12/1
6 Data Driven (Reyes);5/2
2ND RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.
1 Frosty Linz (Reyes);6/1
2 Fusi (Carmouche);4/5
3 Molly’s Nighthawk (B.Hernandez);8/1
4 Gunboat Diplomacy (Maragh);10/1
5 Crater Rim (Bravo);4/1
6 Simmering Miss (Davis);20/1
7 Alreadycelebrating (Luzzi);15/1
8 Low Is Laine (Harkie);15/1
3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $77,000.
1 Gio D’oro (Carmouche);8/1
2 Meet Me In L A (Lezcano);3/1
3 Dark N Cloudy (Reyes);20/1
4 En Wye Cee (Velazquez);3/5
5 Patagonia (Bravo);9/2
6 King Cause (Maragh);12/1
4TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.
1 Plan Of Attack (Bravo);3/1
1A U S Delta Force (Castellano);3/1
2 Cowtown (TBA);5/2
3 Upham (Maragh);10/1
4 Eagerly (Velazquez);7/5
5 Mr. Shortandsimple (Reyes);15/1
6 Kinenos (Lezcano);8/1
7 Glynn County (Carmouche);4/1
8 Tiesto (Davis);6/1
5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.
1 Elios Milos (Maragh);4/1
1A Bustin Mach Four (Cancel);4/1
2 Ari’s Naughty Luca (Davis);12/1
3 Call The Cat (Harkie);12/1
4 One More Tom (Bravo);8/1
5 Johnny Wishbone (B.Hernandez);8/1
6 Coach Villa (Reyes);6/1
7 Talent Scout (Carmouche);7/2
8 Laughing Manners (Luzzi);6/1
9 Major Flirt (Lezcano);9/2
6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.
1 Spycraft (Lezcano);9/2
1A Positive Impact (Bravo);9/2
2 Aasr (Castellano);3/1
3 Stop Asking (Davis);15/1
4 Candy Tycoon (Velazquez);4/5
5 Bourbon Rising (Maragh);10/1
6 Sixteen Tons (Carmouche);6/1
7TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.
1 Silver Kitten (Luzzi);8/1
2 Kelleycanrun (Lezcano);7/2
3 Estill (Maragh);10/1
4 Perfect View (Bravo);8/1
5 Sweet Timing (Carmouche);15/1
6 Balon Rose (Castellano);5/2
7 Elle M’a Souri (FR) (Reyes);15/1
8 Shelter Island (FR) (Velazquez);9/2
9 In Front (Davis);6/1
8TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Noble Damsel Stakes (Grade III). Purse: $200,000.
1 Bellavais (Davis);7/2
2 Stella Di Camelot (IRE) (Castellano);4/1
3 Betty F (GB) (Carmouche);15/1
4 Capla Temptress (IRE) (Lezcano);4/1
5 Significant Form (Velazquez);2/1
6 Valedictorian (Bravo);3/1
9TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.
1 Sargeant Drive (Davis);12/1
2 Super Silver (Carmouche);4/1
3 Big Muddy (Maragh);3/1
4 Mental Model (Lezcano);2/1
5 Violent Delights (Reyes);8/1
6 Quick Entry (Castellano);5/1
7 Dark Storm (Bravo);8/1
8 Ventus (Harkie);30/1
10TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO and up, Kelso Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $300,000.
1 Monongahela (Reyes);6/1
2 True Timber (Bravo);9/2
3 Pat On The Back (Davis);3/1
4 Golden Brown (Carmouche);10/1
5 Prince Lucky (Velazquez);2/1
6 Plainsman (Lezcano);4/1
7 Tale Of Silence (Castellano);12/1
11TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.
1 Barrel Of Destiny (Bravo);10/1
2 Louisiana Lady (Reyes);20/1
3 Pecatonica (Cancel);20/1
4 Pioneerof New York (Velazquez);6/1
5 Mrs. Orb (Davis);15/1
6 She’s Dreamin (Luzzi);12/1
7 Hit A Provisional (Lezcano);4/1
8 Kerry’s Ring (Carmouche);3/1
9 Cirque (Harkie);30/1
10 Star Of The East (Castellano);9/2
11 Citizen Matzo (B.Hernandez);20/1
12 Summer Squeeze (Maragh);8/1
13 Tempers Way (AE) (Carmouche);8/1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.