First post: 1 p.m.

1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $36,000.

1 Eight Oaks (J.Ortiz);7/5

2 Malibu Mischief (Davis);3/1

3 Caralicious (Reyes);12/1

4 Sarahrini (B.Hernandez);8/1

5 Bid You Adieu (Gutierrez);6/1

6 Whyisshesoolucky (Franco);4/1

7 Canarsie Princess (Martinez);15/1

2ND RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, NYS, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.

1 Keep The Light On (Davis);20/1

2 Awesome Adversary (Gaffalione);5/1

3 Roll Tide (B.Hernandez);20/1

4 Mr. Vincent (Lezcano);8/1

5 No More Miracles (Cancel);6/1

6 Seven Plus Seven (Rosario);10/1

7 Prince Halo (Maragh);10/1

8 Icey Cash (Martinez);15/1

9 Southern Brigade (Saez);7/2

10 Golconda (J.Ortiz);8/1

11 Millies Party Boy (Reyes);6/1

12 Herecomesthejudge (Franco);20/1

13 Ridolfo (B.Hernandez);4/1

3RD RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NYS, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.

1 Moon Heist (Mejia);8/1

2 Our Craftys Legacy (B.Hernandez);20/1

3 Kreah’s Ribbon (Rosario);9/5

4 Pendolino (Franco);10/1

5 Fight On Lucy (Harkie);4/1

6 Lookbothways (Davis);5/2

7 Irish Banker (Cancel);9/2

4TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NYS, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.

1 Ok Honey (B.Hernandez);30/1

2 Its A Chance (Davis);7/2

3 Shesasuperfreak (Reyes);6/1

4 Cathy Naz (Saez);8/1

5 Cash Offer (Gutierrez);7/5

6 Mary’s Girl (I.Ortiz);12/1

7 Tequila Sunday (Harkie);15/1

8 Bangle Gal (Franco);4/1

5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $80,000.

1 Hard Sting (Rosario);12/1

2 City Guy (Alvarado);12/1

3 Silver Prospector (Santana);6/1

4 Time For Trouble (J.Ortiz);6/1

5 Percentage (Davis);6/1

6 Montauk Daddy (Lezcano);3/1

7 Dubai Bobby (Castellano);8/1

8 Now Is (Velazquez);20/1

9 Bayern’s Mirage (Franco);15/1

10 Invader (I.Ortiz);7/2

6TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO, Dwyer Stakes (Grade III). Purse: $250,000.

1 Mihos (J.Ortiz);5/1

2 Rowayton (Rosario);3/1

3 Code Of Honor (Velaquez);4/5

4 Whiskey Echo (Santana);20/1

5 Final Jeopardy (I.Ortiz);8/1

6 Majid (Saez);6/1

7TH RACE: 1 1/4 Miles, Turf, Fillies, 3YO, Belmont Oaks Invitational Stakes (Grade I). Purse: $750,000.

1 Olendon (FR) (Velazquez);9/2

2 Newspaperofrecord (IRE) (I.Ortiz);5/2

3 Coral Beach (IRE) (Hussey);15/1

4 Concrete Rose (Leparoux);3/1

5 Cafe Americano (Castellano);12/1

6 Just Wonderful (Lordan);6/1

7 Jodie (JPN) (Muto);20/1

8 Dyna Passer (Rosario);30/1

9 Cambier Parc (J.Ortiz);4/1

8TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 3YO and up, John A. Nerud Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $300,000.

1 Majestic Dunhill (Franco);15/1

2 New York Central (Santana);8/1

3 Warrior’s Club (Rosario);10/1

4 Nicodemus (J.Ortiz);6/1

5 Killybegs Captain (Cancel);15/1

6 Bon Raison (Martinez);15/1

7 Do Share (Gaffalione);7/2

8 Pat On The Back (Davis);4/1

9 Promises Fulfilled (Saez);2/1

9TH RACE: 1 1/4 Miles, Turf, 3YO, Belmont Derby Invitational Stakes (Grade I). Purse: $1,000,000.

1 Moon Colony (Leparoux);12/1

2 Standard Deviation (J.Ortiz);15/1

3 Seismic Wave (Rosario);5/1

4 English Bee (Alvarado);30/1

5 Plus Que Parfait (Gaffalione);15/1

6 Henley’s Joy (Lezcano);12/1

7 Master Fencer (JPN) (Hamanka);12/1

8 Social Paranoia (Franco);8/1

9 Cape Of Good Hope (IRE) (Lordan);10/1

10 Spinoff (Saez);15/1

11 Blenheim Palace (IRE) (Hussey);30/1

12 Demarchelier (GB) (Castellano);6/1

13 Digital Age (IRE) (I.Ortiz);9/2

14 Rockemperor (IRE) (Velazquez);8/1

15AE He’s No Lemon (Castellano);30/1

10TH RACE: 1 1/4 Miles, 4YO and up, Suburban Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $700,000.

1 Catholic Boy (Castellano);9/5

2 Preservationist (Alvarado);5/1

3 Rocketry (Rosario);8/1

4 Marconi (Lezcano);6/1

5 Lone Sailor (I.Ortiz);8/1

6 Mead Hall (Mejia);50/1

7 Wooderson (Velazquez);12/1

8 Carlino (Franco);20/1

9 Realm (Saez);20/1

10 Cordmaker (Carrasco);12/1

11 Pavel (Gutierrez);8/1

11TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $80,000.

1 Downstream (Franco);12/1

2 Ledecka (Leparoux);7/2

3 Whatdoesasharksay (Velazquez);12/1

4 Hunting Season (TBA);10/1

5 Skyhawk (Davis);8/1

6 Charreada (Rosario);9/2

7 Bossy Bride (TBA);8/1

8 Five Alarm Robin (Saez);12/1

9 Windward Sands (I.Ortiz);3/1

10 Cairo Queen (Lezcano);15/1

11 Foolish Living (Castellano);6/1

12 La Vida (J.Ortiz);12/1

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments