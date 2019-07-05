First post: 1 p.m.
1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $36,000.
1 Eight Oaks (J.Ortiz);7/5
2 Malibu Mischief (Davis);3/1
3 Caralicious (Reyes);12/1
4 Sarahrini (B.Hernandez);8/1
5 Bid You Adieu (Gutierrez);6/1
6 Whyisshesoolucky (Franco);4/1
7 Canarsie Princess (Martinez);15/1
2ND RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, NYS, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.
1 Keep The Light On (Davis);20/1
2 Awesome Adversary (Gaffalione);5/1
3 Roll Tide (B.Hernandez);20/1
4 Mr. Vincent (Lezcano);8/1
5 No More Miracles (Cancel);6/1
6 Seven Plus Seven (Rosario);10/1
7 Prince Halo (Maragh);10/1
8 Icey Cash (Martinez);15/1
9 Southern Brigade (Saez);7/2
10 Golconda (J.Ortiz);8/1
11 Millies Party Boy (Reyes);6/1
12 Herecomesthejudge (Franco);20/1
13 Ridolfo (B.Hernandez);4/1
3RD RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NYS, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
1 Moon Heist (Mejia);8/1
2 Our Craftys Legacy (B.Hernandez);20/1
3 Kreah’s Ribbon (Rosario);9/5
4 Pendolino (Franco);10/1
5 Fight On Lucy (Harkie);4/1
6 Lookbothways (Davis);5/2
7 Irish Banker (Cancel);9/2
4TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NYS, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.
1 Ok Honey (B.Hernandez);30/1
2 Its A Chance (Davis);7/2
3 Shesasuperfreak (Reyes);6/1
4 Cathy Naz (Saez);8/1
5 Cash Offer (Gutierrez);7/5
6 Mary’s Girl (I.Ortiz);12/1
7 Tequila Sunday (Harkie);15/1
8 Bangle Gal (Franco);4/1
5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $80,000.
1 Hard Sting (Rosario);12/1
2 City Guy (Alvarado);12/1
3 Silver Prospector (Santana);6/1
4 Time For Trouble (J.Ortiz);6/1
5 Percentage (Davis);6/1
6 Montauk Daddy (Lezcano);3/1
7 Dubai Bobby (Castellano);8/1
8 Now Is (Velazquez);20/1
9 Bayern’s Mirage (Franco);15/1
10 Invader (I.Ortiz);7/2
6TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO, Dwyer Stakes (Grade III). Purse: $250,000.
1 Mihos (J.Ortiz);5/1
2 Rowayton (Rosario);3/1
3 Code Of Honor (Velaquez);4/5
4 Whiskey Echo (Santana);20/1
5 Final Jeopardy (I.Ortiz);8/1
6 Majid (Saez);6/1
7TH RACE: 1 1/4 Miles, Turf, Fillies, 3YO, Belmont Oaks Invitational Stakes (Grade I). Purse: $750,000.
1 Olendon (FR) (Velazquez);9/2
2 Newspaperofrecord (IRE) (I.Ortiz);5/2
3 Coral Beach (IRE) (Hussey);15/1
4 Concrete Rose (Leparoux);3/1
5 Cafe Americano (Castellano);12/1
6 Just Wonderful (Lordan);6/1
7 Jodie (JPN) (Muto);20/1
8 Dyna Passer (Rosario);30/1
9 Cambier Parc (J.Ortiz);4/1
8TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 3YO and up, John A. Nerud Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $300,000.
1 Majestic Dunhill (Franco);15/1
2 New York Central (Santana);8/1
3 Warrior’s Club (Rosario);10/1
4 Nicodemus (J.Ortiz);6/1
5 Killybegs Captain (Cancel);15/1
6 Bon Raison (Martinez);15/1
7 Do Share (Gaffalione);7/2
8 Pat On The Back (Davis);4/1
9 Promises Fulfilled (Saez);2/1
9TH RACE: 1 1/4 Miles, Turf, 3YO, Belmont Derby Invitational Stakes (Grade I). Purse: $1,000,000.
1 Moon Colony (Leparoux);12/1
2 Standard Deviation (J.Ortiz);15/1
3 Seismic Wave (Rosario);5/1
4 English Bee (Alvarado);30/1
5 Plus Que Parfait (Gaffalione);15/1
6 Henley’s Joy (Lezcano);12/1
7 Master Fencer (JPN) (Hamanka);12/1
8 Social Paranoia (Franco);8/1
9 Cape Of Good Hope (IRE) (Lordan);10/1
10 Spinoff (Saez);15/1
11 Blenheim Palace (IRE) (Hussey);30/1
12 Demarchelier (GB) (Castellano);6/1
13 Digital Age (IRE) (I.Ortiz);9/2
14 Rockemperor (IRE) (Velazquez);8/1
15AE He’s No Lemon (Castellano);30/1
10TH RACE: 1 1/4 Miles, 4YO and up, Suburban Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $700,000.
1 Catholic Boy (Castellano);9/5
2 Preservationist (Alvarado);5/1
3 Rocketry (Rosario);8/1
4 Marconi (Lezcano);6/1
5 Lone Sailor (I.Ortiz);8/1
6 Mead Hall (Mejia);50/1
7 Wooderson (Velazquez);12/1
8 Carlino (Franco);20/1
9 Realm (Saez);20/1
10 Cordmaker (Carrasco);12/1
11 Pavel (Gutierrez);8/1
11TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $80,000.
1 Downstream (Franco);12/1
2 Ledecka (Leparoux);7/2
3 Whatdoesasharksay (Velazquez);12/1
4 Hunting Season (TBA);10/1
5 Skyhawk (Davis);8/1
6 Charreada (Rosario);9/2
7 Bossy Bride (TBA);8/1
8 Five Alarm Robin (Saez);12/1
9 Windward Sands (I.Ortiz);3/1
10 Cairo Queen (Lezcano);15/1
11 Foolish Living (Castellano);6/1
12 La Vida (J.Ortiz);12/1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.