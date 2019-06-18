Post time 1:30 p.m.

1ST—5 1/2f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $25,000. Purse $36,000

1 It’s A Shaw Thing (Davis,D);3-1

2 Big Bennys Tribute (Ortiz,I);7-5

3 Evan’s Nice Now (Saez,L);2-1

4 Bid You Adieu (Franco,M);5-1

5 Ramblin’ Ma’am (Reyes,L);8-1

2ND—6f, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden. Purse $62,000

1 Pendolino (Franco,M);12-1

2 Fight On Lucy (Hernandez,B);3-1

3 Lookbothways (Davis,D);8-1

4 Freddymo Factor (Lezcano,J);10-1

5 Plink Freud (Ortiz,I);5-2

6 A Little Faith (Castellano,J);5-1

7 Filly Dilly (Saez,L);4-1

8 Linda’s Ballet (Ortiz,J);2-1

3RD—6f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $14,000. Purse $28,000

1 Midnitesalright (Rivera,E);4-1

1A Tayler’s The Boss (Hernandez,B);4-1

2 Zecha (Martinez,J);15-1

3 Tee Up (Franco,M);10-1

4 Jazzy J (Hernandez,H);5-1

5 Moment Of Triumph (Harkie,H);10-1

6 Tiz R Bella (Saez,L);8-5

7 Golden Vale (Carmouche,K);5-2

4TH—1 mi., 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $25,000. Purse $33,000

1 Ridolfo (Carmouche,K);10-1

2 The Paper Wazoo (Saez,L);12-1

3 Tio Blas (Harkie,H);5-1

4 Bad Sueno (Davis,D);5-2

5 Well In Tune (Reyes,L);30-1

6 Asher The Dasher (Hernandez,B);15-1

7 Ari’s Naughty Luca (Ortiz,J);4-5

5TH—6f, turf, 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000

1 Grandmas Favorite (Davis,D);5-2

2 Lundqvist (Saez,L);6-1

3 Cain V And D C (Cancel,E);20-1

4 Skychief (Castellano,J);9-2

5 Monmouth Dr (Rider TBA);5-1

6 Cool Your Boots (Rosario,J);12-1

7 Thenorthremembers (Lezcano,J);6-1

8 El Fenomeno (Hernandez,H);15-1

9 Amistad (Carmouche,K);2-1

6TH—6f, 3YOs & up, starter allowance $40,000. Purse $55,000

1 Ray’swarrior (Saez,L);1-1

2 Potomac (Lezcano,J);7-2

3 Bon Raison (Rosario,J);2-1

4 Missle Bomb (Carmouche,K);5-1

5 Fixed Point (Franco,M);20-1

7TH—1 3/8 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden. Purse $90,000

1 Amarone (Franco,M);15-1

2 Monhegan (Ortiz,J);9-2

3 Estill (Rosario,J);10-1

4 Coilean Bawn (Alvarado,J);15-1

5 Pallas Athene (Davis,D);12-1

6 Decorating (Lezcano,J);3-1

7 Beau Belle (Saez,L);4-1

8 Mrs. Got Rocks (Ortiz,I);9-2

9 Mercy Mercy (Castellano,J);5-1

8TH—1 1/16 mi., 3YOs & up, allowance optional claiming $62,500. Purse $85,000

1 Giuseppe The Great (Saez,L);12-1

2 Dynamax Prime (Franco,M);6-1

3 Proven Reserves (Ortiz,I);4-5

4 American Tattoo (Ortiz,J);7-2

5 Holiday Bonus (Silvera,R);20-1

6 Twisted Tom (Alvarado,J);7-2

9TH—7f, turf, 3YOs & up, claiming $30,000. Purse $39,000

1 La Maquina Gris (Richards,G);8-1

2 Letzgometz (Alvarado,J);6-1

3 Poppy Joe Rocks (Saez,L);4-1

4 All Clear (Ortiz,J);4-1

5 Nicki De Nephew (Reyes,L);9-2

6 City Traveler (Jimenez,S);12-1

7 Yes And Yes (Davis,D);8-1

8 No Mo Promises (Franco,M);3-1

