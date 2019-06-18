Post time 1:30 p.m.
1ST—5 1/2f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $25,000. Purse $36,000
1 It’s A Shaw Thing (Davis,D);3-1
2 Big Bennys Tribute (Ortiz,I);7-5
3 Evan’s Nice Now (Saez,L);2-1
4 Bid You Adieu (Franco,M);5-1
5 Ramblin’ Ma’am (Reyes,L);8-1
2ND—6f, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden. Purse $62,000
1 Pendolino (Franco,M);12-1
2 Fight On Lucy (Hernandez,B);3-1
3 Lookbothways (Davis,D);8-1
4 Freddymo Factor (Lezcano,J);10-1
5 Plink Freud (Ortiz,I);5-2
6 A Little Faith (Castellano,J);5-1
7 Filly Dilly (Saez,L);4-1
8 Linda’s Ballet (Ortiz,J);2-1
3RD—6f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $14,000. Purse $28,000
1 Midnitesalright (Rivera,E);4-1
1A Tayler’s The Boss (Hernandez,B);4-1
2 Zecha (Martinez,J);15-1
3 Tee Up (Franco,M);10-1
4 Jazzy J (Hernandez,H);5-1
5 Moment Of Triumph (Harkie,H);10-1
6 Tiz R Bella (Saez,L);8-5
7 Golden Vale (Carmouche,K);5-2
4TH—1 mi., 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $25,000. Purse $33,000
1 Ridolfo (Carmouche,K);10-1
2 The Paper Wazoo (Saez,L);12-1
3 Tio Blas (Harkie,H);5-1
4 Bad Sueno (Davis,D);5-2
5 Well In Tune (Reyes,L);30-1
6 Asher The Dasher (Hernandez,B);15-1
7 Ari’s Naughty Luca (Ortiz,J);4-5
5TH—6f, turf, 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000
1 Grandmas Favorite (Davis,D);5-2
2 Lundqvist (Saez,L);6-1
3 Cain V And D C (Cancel,E);20-1
4 Skychief (Castellano,J);9-2
5 Monmouth Dr (Rider TBA);5-1
6 Cool Your Boots (Rosario,J);12-1
7 Thenorthremembers (Lezcano,J);6-1
8 El Fenomeno (Hernandez,H);15-1
9 Amistad (Carmouche,K);2-1
6TH—6f, 3YOs & up, starter allowance $40,000. Purse $55,000
1 Ray’swarrior (Saez,L);1-1
2 Potomac (Lezcano,J);7-2
3 Bon Raison (Rosario,J);2-1
4 Missle Bomb (Carmouche,K);5-1
5 Fixed Point (Franco,M);20-1
7TH—1 3/8 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden. Purse $90,000
1 Amarone (Franco,M);15-1
2 Monhegan (Ortiz,J);9-2
3 Estill (Rosario,J);10-1
4 Coilean Bawn (Alvarado,J);15-1
5 Pallas Athene (Davis,D);12-1
6 Decorating (Lezcano,J);3-1
7 Beau Belle (Saez,L);4-1
8 Mrs. Got Rocks (Ortiz,I);9-2
9 Mercy Mercy (Castellano,J);5-1
8TH—1 1/16 mi., 3YOs & up, allowance optional claiming $62,500. Purse $85,000
1 Giuseppe The Great (Saez,L);12-1
2 Dynamax Prime (Franco,M);6-1
3 Proven Reserves (Ortiz,I);4-5
4 American Tattoo (Ortiz,J);7-2
5 Holiday Bonus (Silvera,R);20-1
6 Twisted Tom (Alvarado,J);7-2
9TH—7f, turf, 3YOs & up, claiming $30,000. Purse $39,000
1 La Maquina Gris (Richards,G);8-1
2 Letzgometz (Alvarado,J);6-1
3 Poppy Joe Rocks (Saez,L);4-1
4 All Clear (Ortiz,J);4-1
5 Nicki De Nephew (Reyes,L);9-2
6 City Traveler (Jimenez,S);12-1
7 Yes And Yes (Davis,D);8-1
8 No Mo Promises (Franco,M);3-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.