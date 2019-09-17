Post Time 3 p.m.
1ST RACE
2 1/4 Mile, Turf, 4 year olds & up, Stakes. Purse $75,000.
1 Chief Justice (Watters);10-1
2 Sportswear (Galligan);9-2
3 Arch My Boy (Norris);5-1
4 Teodoro (Geraghty);3-1
5 Veneer Of Charm (Doyle);20-1
6 City Dreamer (McDermott);6-1
7 Cracker Factory (Mitchell);8-1
8 Snap Decision (McCarthy);5-2
2ND RACE
7 Furlongs, 2 year olds, Maiden Claiming $62,500. Purse $50,000.
1 Blues City (Lezcano);2-1
2 Katama Bay (Rosario);5-2
3 Mr Phil (J Ortiz);8-1
4 Ninth Of April (Harkie);15-1
5 Liveyourbeastlife (Franco);7-2
6 John Want Revenge (Garcia);20-1
7 Tipazo (Davis);20-1
8 O’bushido (I Ortiz);5-1
3RD RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $77,000.
1 Off Topic (Franco);6-5
2 Take Charge Aubrey (J Ortiz);6-1
3 Cottonwood Falls (Velazquez);12-1
4 Brucia La Terra (Reyes);15-1
5 Smooth With A Kick (Castellano);2-1
6 Foolish Living (I Ortiz);4-1
4TH RACE
6 Furlongs Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up. Claiming $35,000. Purse $44,000.
1 Dancingwthdaffodls (J Ortiz);5-1
2 Trouble For Skylar (Carmouche);2-1
3 Factoring (Velazquez);10-1
4 Morissette (Rosario);8-1
5 Amanda Lane (Bravo);15-1
6 Ardara Belle (Franco);15-1
7 Tappanzee (Davis);20-1
8 Golconda (I Ortiz);1-1
9 Moyne Spun (Castellano);6-1
10 Queen Kahen (Saez);10-1
5TH RACE
1 Mile, Turf, Three year olds and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.
1 Jimmy Jazz (Rosario);3-1
2 Waynes Footsteps (Saez);2-1
3 Moonlight Now (Cancel);15-1
4 Quiet Out East (Franco);4-1
5 Klickitat (Castellano);7-2
6 Beach Front (J Ortiz);15-1
7 Risp (Lezcano);15-1
8 Wild Boar (I Ortiz);10-1
6TH RACE
6 Furlongs Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $66,000.
1 Riken (Franco);12-1
2 Mystical Song (Garcia);5-1
3 Remstin (Harkie);20-1
4 Crack Shot (J Ortiz);9-5
5 Jo’s Bold Cat (Pimentel);4-1
6 Three Outlaws (Rosario);10-1
7 Constant Knight (Torres);12-1
8 Bourbon Mission (I Ortiz);3-1
7TH RACE
7 Furlongs, Fillies, 2 year olds, Joseph A. Gimma Stakes. Purse $150,000.
1 Ilchester Cheetah (Lynch);15-1
2 Time Limit (Franco);4-1
3 Thea’s Theme (J Ortiz);6-1
4 Irish Danzing (I Ortiz);9-5
5 Naked Avenger (Saez);8-1
6 Fierce Lady (Castellano);7-5
8TH RACE
1 Mile, Turf, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.
1 Theitalianamerican (Rosario,J);5-1
1A Justintimeforwine (Luzzi,M);5-1
2 Fame To Famous (Saez);8-5
3 Strong Legacy (Garcia);50-1
4 Get Smokin (Castellano);6-1
5 Like You (Reyes);12-1
6 Constitutional Pal (DeCarlo);8-1
7 Danzing Dunhill (Franco);8-1
8 It’s Pazible (Adorno);15-1
9 King Of American (Harkie);15-1
10 Nexus (Carmouche);6-1
