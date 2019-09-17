Post Time 3 p.m.

1ST RACE

2 1/4 Mile, Turf, 4 year olds & up, Stakes. Purse $75,000.

1 Chief Justice (Watters);10-1

2 Sportswear (Galligan);9-2

3 Arch My Boy (Norris);5-1

4 Teodoro (Geraghty);3-1

5 Veneer Of Charm (Doyle);20-1

6 City Dreamer (McDermott);6-1

7 Cracker Factory (Mitchell);8-1

8 Snap Decision (McCarthy);5-2

2ND RACE

7 Furlongs, 2 year olds, Maiden Claiming $62,500. Purse $50,000.

1 Blues City (Lezcano);2-1

2 Katama Bay (Rosario);5-2

3 Mr Phil (J Ortiz);8-1

4 Ninth Of April (Harkie);15-1

5 Liveyourbeastlife (Franco);7-2

6 John Want Revenge (Garcia);20-1

7 Tipazo (Davis);20-1

8 O’bushido (I Ortiz);5-1

3RD RACE

1 1/16 Mile, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $77,000.

1 Off Topic (Franco);6-5

2 Take Charge Aubrey (J Ortiz);6-1

3 Cottonwood Falls (Velazquez);12-1

4 Brucia La Terra (Reyes);15-1

5 Smooth With A Kick (Castellano);2-1

6 Foolish Living (I Ortiz);4-1

4TH RACE

6 Furlongs Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up. Claiming $35,000. Purse $44,000.

1 Dancingwthdaffodls (J Ortiz);5-1

2 Trouble For Skylar (Carmouche);2-1

3 Factoring (Velazquez);10-1

4 Morissette (Rosario);8-1

5 Amanda Lane (Bravo);15-1

6 Ardara Belle (Franco);15-1

7 Tappanzee (Davis);20-1

8 Golconda (I Ortiz);1-1

9 Moyne Spun (Castellano);6-1

10 Queen Kahen (Saez);10-1

5TH RACE

1 Mile, Turf, Three year olds and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.

1 Jimmy Jazz (Rosario);3-1

2 Waynes Footsteps (Saez);2-1

3 Moonlight Now (Cancel);15-1

4 Quiet Out East (Franco);4-1

5 Klickitat (Castellano);7-2

6 Beach Front (J Ortiz);15-1

7 Risp (Lezcano);15-1

8 Wild Boar (I Ortiz);10-1

6TH RACE

6 Furlongs Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $66,000.

1 Riken (Franco);12-1

2 Mystical Song (Garcia);5-1

3 Remstin (Harkie);20-1

4 Crack Shot (J Ortiz);9-5

5 Jo’s Bold Cat (Pimentel);4-1

6 Three Outlaws (Rosario);10-1

7 Constant Knight (Torres);12-1

8 Bourbon Mission (I Ortiz);3-1

7TH RACE

7 Furlongs, Fillies, 2 year olds, Joseph A. Gimma Stakes. Purse $150,000.

1 Ilchester Cheetah (Lynch);15-1

2 Time Limit (Franco);4-1

3 Thea’s Theme (J Ortiz);6-1

4 Irish Danzing (I Ortiz);9-5

5 Naked Avenger (Saez);8-1

6 Fierce Lady (Castellano);7-5

8TH RACE

1 Mile, Turf, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.

1 Theitalianamerican (Rosario,J);5-1

1A Justintimeforwine (Luzzi,M);5-1

2 Fame To Famous (Saez);8-5

3 Strong Legacy (Garcia);50-1

4 Get Smokin (Castellano);6-1

5 Like You (Reyes);12-1

6 Constitutional Pal (DeCarlo);8-1

7 Danzing Dunhill (Franco);8-1

8 It’s Pazible (Adorno);15-1

9 King Of American (Harkie);15-1

10 Nexus (Carmouche);6-1

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments