Belmont Entries

First post: 1 p.m.
1ST RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YO and up, State-bred, Claiming. Purse: $46,000.
1 Zonic (Franco);2-1
2 Manifest Destiny (Cancel);9-2
3 Playwright (Lezcano);6-1
4 Later Cat (Carmouche);6-1
5 Hit It Once More (Cardenas);10-1
6 Just Right (Saez);5-2
7 Drukin's Call (Hernandez);8-1
2ND RACE — 6 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $52,000.
1 Beautiful Karen (MTO) (Lezcano);6-1
2 Monificent (Carmouche);8-1
3 Love That Face (Cancel);15-1
4 Snicket (Alvarado);3-5
5 Tiny Magoo (Davis);8-1
6 Misty Taste (MTO) (Castellano);8-1
7 Impazible Donna (MTO) (Saez);6-5
8 Favorite Impulse (Cardenas);15-1
9 Equant (Saez);5-1
10 Moon Sweeper (Lezcano);6-1
3RD RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $67,000.
1 Conviction Trade (Franco);7-2
2 Epic Bromance (Cancel);9-2
3 Spirit Animal (Castellano);3-5
4 Winning Factor (Velazquez);6-1
5 Winston's Chance (MTO) (Carmouche);3-1
6 Three Technique (Saez);8-1
7 Backsideofthemoon (MTO) (TBA);8-5
8 Empty Tomb (MTO) (TBA);7-2
4TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $26,000.
1 I Saw It All (Hernandez);10-1
2 Justice of War (Lezcano);4-1
3 Flying Finish (Alvarado);3-1
4 Our American Star (Cardenas);12-1
5 No More Miracles (Davis);8-1
6 Big Boy Mo (Carmouche);8-1
7 Rightdowngentlemen (Cancel);12-1
8 Mine the Coin (Saez);9-2
9 Beach Front (Franco);9-2
5TH RACE — 1 1/4 miles, Inner turf, Fillies, 3YO, Belmont Oaks Invitational (Grade I). Purse: $250,000.
1 Setting the Mood (Saez);6-1
2 Magic Attitude (GB) (Castellano);1-1
3 Key Biscayne (Franco);8-1
4 Meige Blanche (FR) (Lezcano);5-1
5 Antoinette (Velazquez);9-5
