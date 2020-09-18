 Skip to main content
Belmont Entries
agate

First post: 1 p.m.

1ST RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YO and up, State-bred, Claiming. Purse: $46,000.

1 Zonic (Franco);2-1

2 Manifest Destiny (Cancel);9-2

3 Playwright (Lezcano);6-1

4 Later Cat (Carmouche);6-1

5 Hit It Once More (Cardenas);10-1

6 Just Right (Saez);5-2

7 Drukin's Call (Hernandez);8-1

2ND RACE — 6 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $52,000.

1 Beautiful Karen (MTO) (Lezcano);6-1

2 Monificent (Carmouche);8-1

3 Love That Face (Cancel);15-1

4 Snicket (Alvarado);3-5

5 Tiny Magoo (Davis);8-1

6 Misty Taste (MTO) (Castellano);8-1

7 Impazible Donna (MTO) (Saez);6-5

8 Favorite Impulse (Cardenas);15-1

9 Equant (Saez);5-1

10 Moon Sweeper (Lezcano);6-1

3RD RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $67,000.

1 Conviction Trade (Franco);7-2

2 Epic Bromance (Cancel);9-2

3 Spirit Animal (Castellano);3-5

4 Winning Factor (Velazquez);6-1

5 Winston's Chance (MTO) (Carmouche);3-1

6 Three Technique (Saez);8-1

7 Backsideofthemoon (MTO) (TBA);8-5

8 Empty Tomb (MTO) (TBA);7-2

4TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $26,000.

1 I Saw It All (Hernandez);10-1

2 Justice of War (Lezcano);4-1

3 Flying Finish (Alvarado);3-1

4 Our American Star (Cardenas);12-1

5 No More Miracles (Davis);8-1

6 Big Boy Mo (Carmouche);8-1

7 Rightdowngentlemen (Cancel);12-1

8 Mine the Coin (Saez);9-2

9 Beach Front (Franco);9-2

5TH RACE — 1 1/4 miles, Inner turf, Fillies, 3YO, Belmont Oaks Invitational (Grade I). Purse: $250,000.

1 Setting the Mood (Saez);6-1

2 Magic Attitude (GB) (Castellano);1-1

3 Key Biscayne (Franco);8-1

4 Meige Blanche (FR) (Lezcano);5-1

5 Antoinette (Velazquez);9-5

