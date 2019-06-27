Post Time 1:30 p.m.

1ST RACE

7 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $35,000. Purse $44,000.

1 Theaterintheround (Rosario);7-2

2 Ladrona (Ortiz I);4-1

3 Puffery (Lezcano);5-2

4 Dancingwthdaffodls (Cancel);8-1

5 Codrington (Ortiz J);8-5

6 Blissful Breeze (Maragh);15-1

2ND RACE

1 Mile, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $20,000. Purse $30,000.

1 Grassetto (Luzzi);10-1

2 Ninja Dust (Martinez);4-1

3 Power Boss (Carmouche);6-5

4 Big Wonder (Cancel);15-1

5 Inclunation (Saez);8-5

6 Smidge (Chang);12-1

3RD RACE

1 1/16 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, STR $50,000. Purse $55,000.

1 Bad Guy (Alvarado);15-1

2 Willing To Speed (Maragh);5-2

3 Rucksack (Rosario);8-1

4 Uhtred (Ortiz I);2-1

5 Silver Shield (Carmouche);6-1

6 Megacity (Ortiz J);4-1

7 Spectator Sport (Carmouche,K);5-1

8 Mental Model (Lezcano);6-5

9 Seanow (Saez);6-1

4TH RACE

5 Furlongs, 2 year olds, Maiden Claiming $75,000. Purse $52,000.

1 Rejected Again (Hernandz B); 2-1

1A Bayern’s Mirage (Cancel);2-1

2 South Africa (Ortiz J);4-1

3 Analyze Your Risk (Saez);9-5

4 Determined Force (Lezcano);5-1

5 Best Surprise Ever (Reyes);7-2

5TH RACE

6 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $50,000.

1 Candid Desire (Saez);9-5

2 T Loves A Fight (Alvarado);6-1

3 Blue Belt (Lezcano);3-1

4 Summer Bourbon (Carmche);2-1

5 Playthatfunnymusic (Ortiz I);9-2

6TH RACE

1 1/4 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $25,000. Purse $90,000.

1 Extrordinary Jerry (Saez);3-1

2 Shadow Rider (Rider TBA);2-1

3 Crackspeed (Rosario);9-2

4 Rapt (Ortiz J);4-1

5 Militiaman (Ortiz I);5-2

6 Hierarchy (Lezcano);3-1

7 No Mans Land (Castellano);8-1

7TH RACE

1 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, STR $50,000. Purse $55,000.

1 Retro Street (Lezcano,J);3-1

2 Enlisting (Castellano);9-2

3 Madame Barbarian (Silvera);10-1

4 Chasing The Kitty (Ortiz I);15-1

5 Preziosa (Reyes);20-1

6 Anne Dupree (Saez);2-1

7 Kingdom’s Queen (Rider TBA);2-1

8 Rossellini (Alvarado);12-1

9 Architect (Ortiz J);5-2

8TH RACE

6 Furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $100,000. Purse $87,000.

1 Mai Ty One On (Castellano);3-1

2 Share The Ride (Ortiz I);2-1

3 Vici (Saez);5-2

4 Tibr (Ortiz J);10-1

5 Dr. Shane (Carmouche);2-1

6 Wonderful Light (Ortiz J);3-1

7 Oleksandra (Rosario);6-1

8 Life In Shambles (Ortiz I);9-2

9TH RACE

7 Furlongs Turf, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.

1 Go With Honor (Rosario);5-1

2 Alphastest (Lezcano);3-1

3 Lorri’s Candy (Saez);8-1

4 Curlin The Giant (Martinez);15-1

5 No Worries Mate (Alvarado);12-1

6 Evan (Cancel);15-1

7 Game Break (Ortiz J);8-1

8 Magnesite(Ortiz I);9-2

9 Dove Shoot (Luzzi);8-1

10 Falsifier (Hernandez B);20-1

11 J’s Warrior (Carmouche);20-1

12 Ticked All Daboxes (Reyes);20-1

13AE Sporting Art (Alvarado);9-2

