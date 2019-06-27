Post Time 1:30 p.m.
1ST RACE
7 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $35,000. Purse $44,000.
1 Theaterintheround (Rosario);7-2
2 Ladrona (Ortiz I);4-1
3 Puffery (Lezcano);5-2
4 Dancingwthdaffodls (Cancel);8-1
5 Codrington (Ortiz J);8-5
6 Blissful Breeze (Maragh);15-1
2ND RACE
1 Mile, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $20,000. Purse $30,000.
1 Grassetto (Luzzi);10-1
2 Ninja Dust (Martinez);4-1
3 Power Boss (Carmouche);6-5
4 Big Wonder (Cancel);15-1
5 Inclunation (Saez);8-5
6 Smidge (Chang);12-1
3RD RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, STR $50,000. Purse $55,000.
1 Bad Guy (Alvarado);15-1
2 Willing To Speed (Maragh);5-2
3 Rucksack (Rosario);8-1
4 Uhtred (Ortiz I);2-1
5 Silver Shield (Carmouche);6-1
6 Megacity (Ortiz J);4-1
7 Spectator Sport (Carmouche,K);5-1
8 Mental Model (Lezcano);6-5
9 Seanow (Saez);6-1
4TH RACE
5 Furlongs, 2 year olds, Maiden Claiming $75,000. Purse $52,000.
1 Rejected Again (Hernandz B); 2-1
1A Bayern’s Mirage (Cancel);2-1
2 South Africa (Ortiz J);4-1
3 Analyze Your Risk (Saez);9-5
4 Determined Force (Lezcano);5-1
5 Best Surprise Ever (Reyes);7-2
5TH RACE
6 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $50,000.
1 Candid Desire (Saez);9-5
2 T Loves A Fight (Alvarado);6-1
3 Blue Belt (Lezcano);3-1
4 Summer Bourbon (Carmche);2-1
5 Playthatfunnymusic (Ortiz I);9-2
6TH RACE
1 1/4 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $25,000. Purse $90,000.
1 Extrordinary Jerry (Saez);3-1
2 Shadow Rider (Rider TBA);2-1
3 Crackspeed (Rosario);9-2
4 Rapt (Ortiz J);4-1
5 Militiaman (Ortiz I);5-2
6 Hierarchy (Lezcano);3-1
7 No Mans Land (Castellano);8-1
7TH RACE
1 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, STR $50,000. Purse $55,000.
1 Retro Street (Lezcano,J);3-1
2 Enlisting (Castellano);9-2
3 Madame Barbarian (Silvera);10-1
4 Chasing The Kitty (Ortiz I);15-1
5 Preziosa (Reyes);20-1
6 Anne Dupree (Saez);2-1
7 Kingdom’s Queen (Rider TBA);2-1
8 Rossellini (Alvarado);12-1
9 Architect (Ortiz J);5-2
8TH RACE
6 Furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $100,000. Purse $87,000.
1 Mai Ty One On (Castellano);3-1
2 Share The Ride (Ortiz I);2-1
3 Vici (Saez);5-2
4 Tibr (Ortiz J);10-1
5 Dr. Shane (Carmouche);2-1
6 Wonderful Light (Ortiz J);3-1
7 Oleksandra (Rosario);6-1
8 Life In Shambles (Ortiz I);9-2
9TH RACE
7 Furlongs Turf, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.
1 Go With Honor (Rosario);5-1
2 Alphastest (Lezcano);3-1
3 Lorri’s Candy (Saez);8-1
4 Curlin The Giant (Martinez);15-1
5 No Worries Mate (Alvarado);12-1
6 Evan (Cancel);15-1
7 Game Break (Ortiz J);8-1
8 Magnesite(Ortiz I);9-2
9 Dove Shoot (Luzzi);8-1
10 Falsifier (Hernandez B);20-1
11 J’s Warrior (Carmouche);20-1
12 Ticked All Daboxes (Reyes);20-1
13AE Sporting Art (Alvarado);9-2
