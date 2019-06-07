First post: 11:35 a.m.

1ST RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse $92,000

1 Mo Gotcha (Alvarado);5/1

2 Shadow Rider (I.Ortiz);8/1

3 Sea Foam (Rosario);7/2

4 Ventus (Harkie);30/1

5 Principled (Velazquez);2/1

6 Potomac (Lezcano);7/5

2ND RACE: 1 1/4 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $90,000

1 Overbold (Alvarado);5/2

2 Better Tapit (Santana);6/1

3 Creative Genius (Carmouche);12/1

4 No Mans Land (Franco);2/1

5 Sea Mast (Davis);12/1

6 Tolaga Bay (Uske);15/1

7 Azzedine (FR) (Cancel);20/1

8 The Mormon Mauler (Saez);12/1

9 Uncle Artie (Rosario);9/2

3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 3YO, Easy Goer Stakes. Purse $150,000

1 Still Dreaming (Maragh);8/1

2 Dream Maker (Leparoux);6/1

3 Grumps Little Tots (I.Ortiz);12/1

4 Outshine (Velazquez);9/5

5 Majid (Saez);6/1 Saez,L 119

6 Alwaysmining (Castellano);6/5

4TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Just a Game Stakes (Grade I). Purse $700,000

1 Daddy Is A Legend (Franco);6/1

2 Bellavais (Velazquez);12/1

3 Beau Recall (IRE) (I.Ortiz);4/1

4 Rushing Fall (Castellano);4/5

5 Capla Temptress (IRE) (Rosario);20/1

6 Environs (GB) (J.Ortiz);8/1

7 Got Stormy (Gaffalione);6/1

5TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Ogden Phipps Stakes (Grade I). Purse $700,000

1 Come Dancing (Franco);6/5

2 Midnight Bisou (Smith);1/1

3 Pacific Wind (I.Ortiz);12/1

4 Escape Clause (Baze);9/2

5 Mopotism (Gutierrez);15/1

6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Jaipur Invitational Stakes (Grade I). Purse $400,000

1 Undrafted (Gaffalione);12/1

2 Om (Rosario);8/1

3 Dirty (Vargas);12/1

4 Gidu (IRE) (Velazquez);20/1

5 Diamond Oops (Smith);30/1

6 Disco Partner (I.Ortiz);3/1

7 Belvoir Bay (GB) (Prat);5/1

8 World Of Trouble (Franco);1/1

9 Wild Shot (Leparoux);30/1

7TH RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies, 3YO, Acorn Stakes (Grade I). Purse $700,000

1 Serengeti Empress (I.Ortiz);5/2

2 Jeltrin (Reyes);12/1

3 Cookie Dough (Castellano);6/1

4 Bell’s The One (Lanerie);20/1

5 Fancy Dress Party (Rosario);10/1 

6 Proud Emma (Prat);20/1

7 Guarana (J.Ortiz);2/1

8 Queen Of Beas (Franco);12/1

9 Ce Ce (Espinoza);9/2

8TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 3YO, Woody Stephens Stakes (Grade I). Purse $400,000

1 Honest Mischief (Castellano);6/1

2 Much Better (Smith);5/1

3 Borracho (Lezcano);15/1

4 Complexity (J.Ortiz);4/1 

5 Landeskog (Gaffalione);12/1

6 Nitrous (Santana);10/1

7 Strike Silver (I.Ortiz);20/1

8 Hog Creek Hustle (Lanerie);20/1

9 Mind Control (Velazquez);5/2

10 Lexitonian (Rosario);15/1

11 Wendell Fong (Vargas);10/1

9TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO and up, Metropolitan Handicap (Grade I). Purse $1,200,000

1 Coal Front (J.Ortiz);6/1

2 Mckinzie (Smith);5/2

3 Mitole (Santana);3/1

4 Thunder Snow (IRE) (Soumillon);5/1

5 Tale Of Silence (Leparoux);30/1

6 Promises Fulfilled (Saez);12/1

7 Firenze Fire (I.Ortiz);4/1

8 Pavel (Gutierrez);20/1

9 Prince Lucky (Velazquez);12/1

10TH RACE: 1 1/4 Miles, Turf, 4YO and up, Manhattan Stakes (Grade I). Purse $1,000,000

1 Raging Bull (FR) (Castellano);10/1

2 Catcho En Die (ARG) (Saez);20/1

3 Robert Bruce (CHI) (J.Ortiz);6/1 

4 Qurbaan (Smith);8/1

5 Channel Cat (Velazquez);20/1

6 Bandua (Gaffalione);30/1

7 Olympico (FR) (Carmouche);6/1

8 Bricks And Mortar (I.Ortiz);7/5

9 Epical (Baze);15/1

10 Channel Maker (Rosario);9/2

11TH RACE: 1 1/2 Miles, 3YOs, Belmont Stakes (Grade I). Purse $1,500,000

1 Joevia (Lezcano);30/1 Lezcano,J 126

2 Everfast (Saez);12/1 Saez,L 126

3 Master Fencer (JPN) (Leparoux);8/1

4 Tax (I.Ortiz);15/1

5 Bourbon War (Smith);12/1

6 Spinoff (Castellano);15/1

7 Sir Winston (Rosario);12/1

8 Intrepid Heart (Velazquez);10/1

9 War Of Will (Gaffalione);2/1

10 Tacitus (J.Ortiz);9/5

12TH RACE: 1 1/8 Milesm Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse $95,000

1 Prioritize (Saez);7/2

2 Cheyenne’s Colonel (Lopez);30/1

3 Abiding Star (J.Ortiz);9/2

4 King Cause (Rosario);9/2

5 Near Gold (GB) (Leparoux);8/1

6 Twisted Tom (Alvarado);8/1

7 Mr Maybe (I.Ortiz);12/1

8 Harlan’s Harmony (Davis);5/1

9 Holiday Bonus (Carmouche);15/1

10 Bird’s Eye View (Lezcano);6/1

11 Roaming Union (TBA);3/1

13TH RACE: 1 1/2 Miles, 4YO and up, Brooklyn Invitational Stakes (Grade II). Purse $400,000

1 Marconi (Lezcano);9/2

2 Campaign (Castellano);7/2

3 Sonneteer (Lanerie);10/1

4 War Story (I.Ortiz);5/1

5 Biblical (Saez);20/1

6 Rocketry (Rosario);7/2

7 You’re To Blame (J.Ortiz);3/1

8 Realm (Alvarado);15/1

9 Forewarned (Franco);30/1

