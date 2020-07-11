Belmont Entries

First post: 12:30 p.m.
1ST RACE — 6 furlongs, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $68,000.
1 Fair Regis (Franco);2-1
2 Cobra Sophie (B. Hernandez);50-1
3 Gypsy Janie (Cancel);5-1
4 Intro Chocolate (J. Ortiz);8-5
5 Sadie Lady (Carmouche);5-2
6 Phantom Shot (Gutierrez);10-1
2ND RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, 2YO, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $53,000.
1 Hold the Salsa (Ramsay);15-1
2 Bustin Bieber (Carmouche);10-1
3 Eight Weeks Long (Lezcano);8-1
4 Cotton (Saez);3-1
5 Perfect Munnings (I. Ortiz);5-1
6 Thin White Duke (Franco);7-2
7 Lookin for Trouble (J. Ortiz);9-2
8 War Call (Castellano);4-1
3RD RACE — 1 mile, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $27,000.
1 Barbara P (B. Hernandez);30-1
2 Heartstrings (Gutierrez);8-1
3 First Dawn (Cancel);3-1
4 Desbordes (Franco);6-1
5 Bella Invasion (Harkie);50-1
6 Wear My Ring (Carmouche);5-2
7 Intoxicologist (Ramsay);9-5
8 She's Lumberjane (Cardenas);12-1
4TH RACE — 1 mile, Turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $39,000.
1 Lexatoga (Carmouche);10-1
2 Pier Forty (Alvarado);10-1
3 Klickitat (Castellano);2-1
4 Gatto Marrone (Gutierrez);30-1
5 Mitzrayim (Cancel);15-1
6 Talespin (Cardenas);50-1
7 Sidd Finch (Saez);10-1
8 Golden Idol (Lezcano);20-1
9 High Tone (I. Ortiz);6-1
10 Michael's Bad Boy (Franco);9-2
11 Prince Halo (Ramsay);30-1
12 Petrus (J. Ortiz);5-1
13 Hurricane Andrew (AE) (Harkie);20-1
14 Cold Hard Cash (MTO) (J. Ortiz);5-2
15 Bielefeld (MTO) (TBA);12-1
16 Senrima (MTO) (TBA);5-1
5TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Inner turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $42,000.
1 Onthewaytonevrland (IRE) (Castellano);7-2
2 Bourbon Mission (Gutierrez);8-1
3 Wonder In (MTO) (Franco);3-1
4 Variant Perception (Franco);10-1
5 Coral Legacy (Cancel);30-1
6 Fooch (Davis);6-1
7 Elenzee (Saez);12-1
8 Bourbon Currency (J. Ortiz);8-1
9 Le General (Lezcano);9-2
10 Cavaradossi (Alvarado);15-1
11 Tenure (I. Ortiz);3-1
12 Carthon (MTO) (Gutierrez);5-2
6TH RACE — 7 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse: $56,000.
1 Dancingwthdaffodls (J. Ortiz);5-1
2 Moana's Tale (Carmouche);4-1
3 Puparee (Howell);50-1
4 Ancient Brown (Cancel);12-1
5 Anydayisherday (Gutierrez);30-1
6 Crater Rim (Harkie);30-1
7 Amos (Lezcano);12-1
8 Drynachan (Castellano);5-1
9 Freddymo Factor (Ramsay);20-1
10 Violent Point (Saez);8-1
11 Silky Blue (Franco);7-2
12 Hunnybunnerdini (Cardenas);6-1
13 Canarsie Angel (AE) (Cancel);15-1
14 Fight On Lucy (MTO) (Gutierrez);3-1
7TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $27,000.
1 Paynter's Prize (Gutierrez);12-1
2 Bobbyfromthepalm (Franco);3-1
3 Prince of New York (Vargas);4-1
4 Southern Brigade (I. Ortiz);6-1
5 Awesome Adversary (Ramsay);20-1
6 Macho Boy (Luzzi);20-1
7 Violent Delights (Alvarado);7-2
8 King of American (Cardenas);30-1
9 Thenorthremembers (Saez);6-1
10 Runningforhome (Carmouche);8-1
8TH RACE — 1 1/2 miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, River Memories Stakes. Purse: $80,000.
1 Dyna Passer (Castellano);5-1
2 Beale Street (Vargas);10-1
3 Beau Belle (Saez);6-1
4 Lemon Zip (Conner);6-1
5 Pallas Athene (Lezcano);20-1
6 Olympic Games (FR) (I. Ortiz);3-1
7 Civil Union (J. Ortiz);8-1
8 Red Curls (Gutierrez);50-1
9 Wedetsdamunnys (Alvarado);7-2
10 Seeking Revenge (Davis);30-1
11 Tass (Carmouche);15-1
9TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Inner turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $39,000.
1 Gotta B Bold (Ramsay);15-1
2 Molly's Shrink (Harkie);50-1
3 Magical Romance (Cancel);6-1
4 Devils Rendevous (Luzzi);12-1
5 Dream Chasing (Franco);5-2
6 High School Crush (Cardenas);8-1
7 Painite (I. Ortiz);7-2
8 Pippi (Alvarado);8-1
9 Keypit (B. Hernandez);20-1
10 Empress Luciana (Gutierrez);15-1
11 Saratoga Lullaby (Lezcano);15-1
12 Baby Girl (Carmouche);12-1
13 City Bird Flying (MTO) (Harkie);30-1
