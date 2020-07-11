Belmont Entries
Belmont Entries

First post: 12:30 p.m.

1ST RACE — 6 furlongs, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $68,000.

1 Fair Regis (Franco);2-1

2 Cobra Sophie (B. Hernandez);50-1

3 Gypsy Janie (Cancel);5-1

4 Intro Chocolate (J. Ortiz);8-5

5 Sadie Lady (Carmouche);5-2

6 Phantom Shot (Gutierrez);10-1

2ND RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, 2YO, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $53,000.

1 Hold the Salsa (Ramsay);15-1

2 Bustin Bieber (Carmouche);10-1

3 Eight Weeks Long (Lezcano);8-1

4 Cotton (Saez);3-1

5 Perfect Munnings (I. Ortiz);5-1

6 Thin White Duke (Franco);7-2

7 Lookin for Trouble (J. Ortiz);9-2

8 War Call (Castellano);4-1

3RD RACE — 1 mile, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $27,000.

1 Barbara P (B. Hernandez);30-1

2 Heartstrings (Gutierrez);8-1

3 First Dawn (Cancel);3-1

4 Desbordes (Franco);6-1

5 Bella Invasion (Harkie);50-1

6 Wear My Ring (Carmouche);5-2

7 Intoxicologist (Ramsay);9-5

8 She's Lumberjane (Cardenas);12-1

4TH RACE — 1 mile, Turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $39,000.

1 Lexatoga (Carmouche);10-1

2 Pier Forty (Alvarado);10-1

3 Klickitat (Castellano);2-1

4 Gatto Marrone (Gutierrez);30-1

5 Mitzrayim (Cancel);15-1

6 Talespin (Cardenas);50-1

7 Sidd Finch (Saez);10-1

8 Golden Idol (Lezcano);20-1

9 High Tone (I. Ortiz);6-1

10 Michael's Bad Boy (Franco);9-2

11 Prince Halo (Ramsay);30-1

12 Petrus (J. Ortiz);5-1

13 Hurricane Andrew (AE) (Harkie);20-1

14 Cold Hard Cash (MTO) (J. Ortiz);5-2

15 Bielefeld (MTO) (TBA);12-1

16 Senrima (MTO) (TBA);5-1

5TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Inner turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $42,000.

1 Onthewaytonevrland (IRE) (Castellano);7-2

2 Bourbon Mission (Gutierrez);8-1

3 Wonder In (MTO) (Franco);3-1

4 Variant Perception (Franco);10-1

5 Coral Legacy (Cancel);30-1

6 Fooch (Davis);6-1

7 Elenzee (Saez);12-1

8 Bourbon Currency (J. Ortiz);8-1

9 Le General (Lezcano);9-2

10 Cavaradossi (Alvarado);15-1

11 Tenure (I. Ortiz);3-1

12 Carthon (MTO) (Gutierrez);5-2

6TH RACE — 7 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse: $56,000.

1 Dancingwthdaffodls (J. Ortiz);5-1

2 Moana's Tale (Carmouche);4-1

3 Puparee (Howell);50-1

4 Ancient Brown (Cancel);12-1

5 Anydayisherday (Gutierrez);30-1

6 Crater Rim (Harkie);30-1

7 Amos (Lezcano);12-1

8 Drynachan (Castellano);5-1

9 Freddymo Factor (Ramsay);20-1

10 Violent Point (Saez);8-1

11 Silky Blue (Franco);7-2

12 Hunnybunnerdini (Cardenas);6-1

13 Canarsie Angel (AE) (Cancel);15-1

14 Fight On Lucy (MTO) (Gutierrez);3-1

7TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $27,000.

1 Paynter's Prize (Gutierrez);12-1

2 Bobbyfromthepalm (Franco);3-1

3 Prince of New York (Vargas);4-1

4 Southern Brigade (I. Ortiz);6-1

5 Awesome Adversary (Ramsay);20-1

6 Macho Boy (Luzzi);20-1

7 Violent Delights (Alvarado);7-2

8 King of American (Cardenas);30-1

9 Thenorthremembers (Saez);6-1

10 Runningforhome (Carmouche);8-1

8TH RACE — 1 1/2 miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, River Memories Stakes. Purse: $80,000.

1 Dyna Passer (Castellano);5-1

2 Beale Street (Vargas);10-1

3 Beau Belle (Saez);6-1

4 Lemon Zip (Conner);6-1

5 Pallas Athene (Lezcano);20-1

6 Olympic Games (FR) (I. Ortiz);3-1

7 Civil Union (J. Ortiz);8-1

8 Red Curls (Gutierrez);50-1

9 Wedetsdamunnys (Alvarado);7-2

10 Seeking Revenge (Davis);30-1

11 Tass (Carmouche);15-1

9TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Inner turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $39,000.

1 Gotta B Bold (Ramsay);15-1

2 Molly's Shrink (Harkie);50-1

3 Magical Romance (Cancel);6-1

4 Devils Rendevous (Luzzi);12-1

5 Dream Chasing (Franco);5-2

6 High School Crush (Cardenas);8-1

7 Painite (I. Ortiz);7-2

8 Pippi (Alvarado);8-1

9 Keypit (B. Hernandez);20-1

10 Empress Luciana (Gutierrez);15-1

11 Saratoga Lullaby (Lezcano);15-1

12 Baby Girl (Carmouche);12-1

13 City Bird Flying (MTO) (Harkie);30-1

