Post Time 1:30 p.m.

1ST RACE

1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.

1 Handle With Care (Alvarado J);6-1

2 Tempers Way (Saez L);7-5

3 Joule (Maragh R);10-1

4 Fika (Cancel E);4-1

5 Sarah’s Rainbow (Jimenez S);50-1

6 Big Expense (Hernandez B);9-2

7 Love That Goose (Rosario J);5-1

8 Weekend Forecast (Luzzi M);20-1

2ND RACE

7 Furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000.

1 Mango M (Rosario J);3-1

2 Ghost Giant (Franco M);12-1

3 Cloontia (Davis D);10-1

4 Elektronic (Lezcano J);8-5

5 Ready To Escape (Hernandez B);6-1

6 O Shea Can U See (Hernandez B);5-2

7 Fast Getaway (Ortiz J);2-1

8 Big Gemmy (Lezcano J);4-1

3RD RACE

1 Mile, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $30,000. Purse $35,000.

1 Storm Rider (Saez L);10-1

2 Evan (Hernandez B);15-1

3 Unbridled Mesa (Lezcano J);4-1

4 Ari’s Naughty Luca (Ortiz J);1-1

5 Ninja Dust (Martinez J);15-1

6 Inclunation (Franco M);9-5

4TH RACE

1 1/16 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $50,000.

1 Tiz A Chance (Saez L);2-1

2 Analyze The Odds (Hernandez B);6-5

3 Playthatfunnymusic (Hernandez B);2-1

4 Blame The Thief (Rider TBA,);4-1

5 The Crocheron Kid (Cancel E);5-1

6 Mobridge (Ortiz I);4-5

7 Big Thicket (Maragh R);8-1

8 Scrutinize (Martinez J);30-1

9 Peculiar Sensation (Perez J);12-1

5TH RACE

5 Furlongs, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $80,000.

1 Best Surprise Ever (Davis D);10-1

2 Violator (Ortiz I);2-1

3 Took Charge (Alvarado J);8-1

4 Yankee Empire (Rosario J);7-2

5 Three Technique (Ortiz J);5-2

6 Another Miracle (Franco M);9-2

7 Lucky E (Hernandez B);20-1

6TH RACE

1 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $80,000.

1 Perceived (Ortiz I);5-1

2 Ownitifyouwantit (Lezcano J);8-1

3 Noble Spirit (Franco M);12-1

4 Doswell (Ortiz,J);2-1

5 Taamer (Saez L);8-1

6 Tiberius Mercurius (Davis D);6-1

7 Camouflaged Kisser (Velazquez J);30-1

8 Foti (Cancel E);10-1

9 The Last Zip (Rosario J);7-2

7TH RACE

6 1/2 Furlongs, 3 year olds, Claiming $40,000. Purse $60,000.

1 Shock Therapy (Rosario J);10-1

2 Dr. Lloyd (Lezcano J);5-1

3 Stink Man (Maragh R);7-2

4 I Saw It All (Alvarado J);15-1

5 Fleet Warrior (Ortiz J);12-1

6 Rally Cap (Franco M);8-5

7 Jemography (Ortiz I);12-1

8 Bustin Shout (Luzzi M);8-1

9 Threatlovesmidnite (Saez L);10-1

8TH RACE

1 3/8 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $62,500. Purse $90,000.

1 Violet Blue (Alvarado J);7-2

2 Romantic Moment (Rosario J);5-1

3 Proud O’paddy (Franco M);12-1

4 War Canoe (Davis D);10-1

5 Layla Noor (Carmouche K);8-1

6 Free Kitty (Rider TBA);4-5

7 Lemon Zip (Ortiz J);8-1

8 Pollara (Ortiz I);1-1

9TH RACE

1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $66,000.

1 Flush (Maragh R);5-1

2 Dynamite Kitten (Alvarado J);9-2

3 Puparee (Martinez J);30-1

4 Paved With Gold (Ortiz I);3-1

5 Ok Honey (Hernandez B);30-1

6 Peaches And Spice (Harkie H);12-1

7 Not About The Nail (Camacho S);6-1

8 Fetching (Franco M);7-2

9 Miss Jen (Camacho S);8-1

10 Lady Love (Rosario J);5-1

11 Y’allcomenow (Saez L);20-1

12 Ascender (Velazquez J);15-1

