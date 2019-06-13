Post Time 1:30 p.m.
1ST RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.
1 Handle With Care (Alvarado J);6-1
2 Tempers Way (Saez L);7-5
3 Joule (Maragh R);10-1
4 Fika (Cancel E);4-1
5 Sarah’s Rainbow (Jimenez S);50-1
6 Big Expense (Hernandez B);9-2
7 Love That Goose (Rosario J);5-1
8 Weekend Forecast (Luzzi M);20-1
2ND RACE
7 Furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000.
1 Mango M (Rosario J);3-1
2 Ghost Giant (Franco M);12-1
3 Cloontia (Davis D);10-1
4 Elektronic (Lezcano J);8-5
5 Ready To Escape (Hernandez B);6-1
6 O Shea Can U See (Hernandez B);5-2
7 Fast Getaway (Ortiz J);2-1
8 Big Gemmy (Lezcano J);4-1
3RD RACE
1 Mile, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $30,000. Purse $35,000.
1 Storm Rider (Saez L);10-1
2 Evan (Hernandez B);15-1
3 Unbridled Mesa (Lezcano J);4-1
4 Ari’s Naughty Luca (Ortiz J);1-1
5 Ninja Dust (Martinez J);15-1
6 Inclunation (Franco M);9-5
4TH RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $50,000.
1 Tiz A Chance (Saez L);2-1
2 Analyze The Odds (Hernandez B);6-5
3 Playthatfunnymusic (Hernandez B);2-1
4 Blame The Thief (Rider TBA,);4-1
5 The Crocheron Kid (Cancel E);5-1
6 Mobridge (Ortiz I);4-5
7 Big Thicket (Maragh R);8-1
8 Scrutinize (Martinez J);30-1
9 Peculiar Sensation (Perez J);12-1
5TH RACE
5 Furlongs, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $80,000.
1 Best Surprise Ever (Davis D);10-1
2 Violator (Ortiz I);2-1
3 Took Charge (Alvarado J);8-1
4 Yankee Empire (Rosario J);7-2
5 Three Technique (Ortiz J);5-2
6 Another Miracle (Franco M);9-2
7 Lucky E (Hernandez B);20-1
6TH RACE
1 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $80,000.
1 Perceived (Ortiz I);5-1
2 Ownitifyouwantit (Lezcano J);8-1
3 Noble Spirit (Franco M);12-1
4 Doswell (Ortiz,J);2-1
5 Taamer (Saez L);8-1
6 Tiberius Mercurius (Davis D);6-1
7 Camouflaged Kisser (Velazquez J);30-1
8 Foti (Cancel E);10-1
9 The Last Zip (Rosario J);7-2
7TH RACE
6 1/2 Furlongs, 3 year olds, Claiming $40,000. Purse $60,000.
1 Shock Therapy (Rosario J);10-1
2 Dr. Lloyd (Lezcano J);5-1
3 Stink Man (Maragh R);7-2
4 I Saw It All (Alvarado J);15-1
5 Fleet Warrior (Ortiz J);12-1
6 Rally Cap (Franco M);8-5
7 Jemography (Ortiz I);12-1
8 Bustin Shout (Luzzi M);8-1
9 Threatlovesmidnite (Saez L);10-1
8TH RACE
1 3/8 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $62,500. Purse $90,000.
1 Violet Blue (Alvarado J);7-2
2 Romantic Moment (Rosario J);5-1
3 Proud O’paddy (Franco M);12-1
4 War Canoe (Davis D);10-1
5 Layla Noor (Carmouche K);8-1
6 Free Kitty (Rider TBA);4-5
7 Lemon Zip (Ortiz J);8-1
8 Pollara (Ortiz I);1-1
9TH RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $66,000.
1 Flush (Maragh R);5-1
2 Dynamite Kitten (Alvarado J);9-2
3 Puparee (Martinez J);30-1
4 Paved With Gold (Ortiz I);3-1
5 Ok Honey (Hernandez B);30-1
6 Peaches And Spice (Harkie H);12-1
7 Not About The Nail (Camacho S);6-1
8 Fetching (Franco M);7-2
9 Miss Jen (Camacho S);8-1
10 Lady Love (Rosario J);5-1
11 Y’allcomenow (Saez L);20-1
12 Ascender (Velazquez J);15-1
