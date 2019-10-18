First post: 12:20 p.m.

1ST RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.

1 Steelersfanforlife (Martinez);15/1

2 El Hermano (Alvarado);10/1

3 Graded On A Curve (I.Ortiz);2/1

4 Barnacle Bill (Carmouche);15/1

5 Conforto (Davis);6/1

6 Fleet Admiral (Carroll);50/1

7 Curlin’s Legacy (Franco);20/1

8 Waynes Footsteps (Saez);5/1

9 Saltking (Alvarado);10/1

10 Southern King (J.Ortiz);9/5

11 Invest (TBA);7/2

12 Irish Valor (J.Ortiz);5/1

2ND RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies, 2YO, Maid of the Mist Stakes. Purse: $250,000.

1 Firenze Freedom (I.Ortiz);7/2

2 Naked Avenger (Saez);1/1

3 Critical Value (Alvarado);5/2

4 Good Credence (Franco);6/1

5 Knight Train (Davis);20/1

6 Saratoga Beauty (Carmouche);12/1

3RD RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.

1 Playtone (Franco);3/1

2 Graphite Dutchess (Maragh);15/1

3 Silver Bank (Rosario);5/1

4 Take Charge Donna (Carmouche);8/1

5 Sophie Fatale (Garcia);30/1

6 Rewarded (R-Castro);30/1

7 Dancing Kiki (Davis);10/1

8 Voltairine (Cancel);15/1

9 Data Analytics (Castellano);5/2

10 Magnetique (Saez);9/2

4TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Mohawk Stakes. Purse: $200,000.

1 Hoboe (Franco);12/1

2 Therapist (I.Ortiz);8/1

3 Voodoo Song (Lezcano);3/1

4 Offering Plan (Castellano);9/2

5 Rapt (Davis);15/1

6 Gucci Factor (Rosario);7/2

7 Dot Matrix (Saez);7/2

8 Cross Border (J.Ortiz);5/1

5TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO and up, Empire Classic Handicap. Purse: $300,000.

1 Blugrascat’s Smile (Maragh);30/1

2 Dynamax Prime (Franco);10/1

3 Pat On The Back (Davis);3/5

4 Mr. Buff (Alvarado);6/5

5 Not That Brady (Saez);12/1

6TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Hudson Handicap. Purse: $150,000.

1 Build To Suit (Franco);2/1

2 T Loves A Fight (Saez);8/1

3 Celtic Chaos (Davis);5/2

4 Eye Luv Lulu (I.Ortiz);6/1

5 Morning Breez (Lezcano);30/1

6 Sicilia Mike (J.Ortiz);30/1

7 Winston’s Chance (Alvarado);15/1

8 Gold For The King (Rosario);3/1

9 Kazmania (Carmouche);30/1

7TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Iroquois Stakes. Purse: $150,000.

1 Holiday Disguise (Lezcano);7/2

2 Fair Regis (I.Ortiz);6/1

3 Pauseforthecause (J.Ortiz);4/1

4 Jc’s Shooting Star (Franco);12/1

5 Wadadli Princess (Davis);30/1

6 Filibustin (Carmouche);20/1

7 Satisfy (Alvarado);3/1

8 More Mischief (Castellano);10/1

9 Carrera Cat (Maragh);7/2

8TH RACE: 1 Miles, 2YO, Sleepy Hollow Stakes. Purse: $250,000.

1 City Man (Rosario);2/1

2 Three Jokers (Saez);7/2

3 Harris Bay (Davis);5/2

4 Captain Bombastic (J.Ortiz);8/1

5 Cleon Jones (I.Ortiz);5/2

6 Mission Wrapitup (Alvarado);20/1

9TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Ticonderoga Stakes. Purse: $200,000.

1 Wish Upon (Saez);20/1

2 Broken Border (Davis);20/1

3 War Canoe (Lezcano);6/1

4 Fifty Five (Castellano);6/5

5 Dream Passage (J.Ortiz);4/1

6 Kid Is Frosty (I.Ortiz);12/1

7 Munchkin Money (Alvarado);6/1

8 Wegetsdamunnys (Rosario);10/1

9 English Soul (Franco);12/1

10TH RACE: 1 Miles, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Empire Distaff Handicap. Purse: $250,000.

1 Newly Minted (Lezcano);5/2

2 Bonita Bianca (I.Ortiz);10/1

3 Might Be (Davis);20/1

4 Our Super Nova (Alvarado);15/1

5 No Hayne No Gayne (Franco);12/1

6 Out Of Orbit (Saez);8/1

7 Unbridledadventure (Fragoso);50/1

8 Held Accountable (Cancel);12/1

9 Midnight Disguise (Rosario);7/2

10 Ratajkowski (J.Ortiz);3/1

11 Take Charge Aubrey (Carmouche);20/1

11TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.

1 Worth A Shot (Lezcano);9/5

2 Freaky Styley (Rosario);3/5

3 The Honest Toun (Cancel);8/1

4 Clear The Ramp (Davis);10/1

5 Dancers For Token (Martinez);15/1

6 Moonlight Now (TBA);10/1

7 Freudian Fate (Saez);10/1

8 Disciplanarian (I.Ortiz);6/1

9 Masterprize (B.Hernandez);50/1

10 Klickitat (Castellano);2/1

11 Principal Dancer (Alvarado);15/1

