First post: 12:20 p.m.
1ST RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.
1 Steelersfanforlife (Martinez);15/1
2 El Hermano (Alvarado);10/1
3 Graded On A Curve (I.Ortiz);2/1
4 Barnacle Bill (Carmouche);15/1
5 Conforto (Davis);6/1
6 Fleet Admiral (Carroll);50/1
7 Curlin’s Legacy (Franco);20/1
8 Waynes Footsteps (Saez);5/1
9 Saltking (Alvarado);10/1
10 Southern King (J.Ortiz);9/5
11 Invest (TBA);7/2
12 Irish Valor (J.Ortiz);5/1
2ND RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies, 2YO, Maid of the Mist Stakes. Purse: $250,000.
1 Firenze Freedom (I.Ortiz);7/2
2 Naked Avenger (Saez);1/1
3 Critical Value (Alvarado);5/2
4 Good Credence (Franco);6/1
5 Knight Train (Davis);20/1
6 Saratoga Beauty (Carmouche);12/1
3RD RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
1 Playtone (Franco);3/1
2 Graphite Dutchess (Maragh);15/1
3 Silver Bank (Rosario);5/1
4 Take Charge Donna (Carmouche);8/1
5 Sophie Fatale (Garcia);30/1
6 Rewarded (R-Castro);30/1
7 Dancing Kiki (Davis);10/1
8 Voltairine (Cancel);15/1
9 Data Analytics (Castellano);5/2
10 Magnetique (Saez);9/2
4TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Mohawk Stakes. Purse: $200,000.
1 Hoboe (Franco);12/1
2 Therapist (I.Ortiz);8/1
3 Voodoo Song (Lezcano);3/1
4 Offering Plan (Castellano);9/2
5 Rapt (Davis);15/1
6 Gucci Factor (Rosario);7/2
7 Dot Matrix (Saez);7/2
8 Cross Border (J.Ortiz);5/1
5TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO and up, Empire Classic Handicap. Purse: $300,000.
1 Blugrascat’s Smile (Maragh);30/1
2 Dynamax Prime (Franco);10/1
3 Pat On The Back (Davis);3/5
4 Mr. Buff (Alvarado);6/5
5 Not That Brady (Saez);12/1
6TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Hudson Handicap. Purse: $150,000.
1 Build To Suit (Franco);2/1
2 T Loves A Fight (Saez);8/1
3 Celtic Chaos (Davis);5/2
4 Eye Luv Lulu (I.Ortiz);6/1
5 Morning Breez (Lezcano);30/1
6 Sicilia Mike (J.Ortiz);30/1
7 Winston’s Chance (Alvarado);15/1
8 Gold For The King (Rosario);3/1
9 Kazmania (Carmouche);30/1
7TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Iroquois Stakes. Purse: $150,000.
1 Holiday Disguise (Lezcano);7/2
2 Fair Regis (I.Ortiz);6/1
3 Pauseforthecause (J.Ortiz);4/1
4 Jc’s Shooting Star (Franco);12/1
5 Wadadli Princess (Davis);30/1
6 Filibustin (Carmouche);20/1
7 Satisfy (Alvarado);3/1
8 More Mischief (Castellano);10/1
9 Carrera Cat (Maragh);7/2
8TH RACE: 1 Miles, 2YO, Sleepy Hollow Stakes. Purse: $250,000.
1 City Man (Rosario);2/1
2 Three Jokers (Saez);7/2
3 Harris Bay (Davis);5/2
4 Captain Bombastic (J.Ortiz);8/1
5 Cleon Jones (I.Ortiz);5/2
6 Mission Wrapitup (Alvarado);20/1
9TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Ticonderoga Stakes. Purse: $200,000.
1 Wish Upon (Saez);20/1
2 Broken Border (Davis);20/1
3 War Canoe (Lezcano);6/1
4 Fifty Five (Castellano);6/5
5 Dream Passage (J.Ortiz);4/1
6 Kid Is Frosty (I.Ortiz);12/1
7 Munchkin Money (Alvarado);6/1
8 Wegetsdamunnys (Rosario);10/1
9 English Soul (Franco);12/1
10TH RACE: 1 Miles, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Empire Distaff Handicap. Purse: $250,000.
1 Newly Minted (Lezcano);5/2
2 Bonita Bianca (I.Ortiz);10/1
3 Might Be (Davis);20/1
4 Our Super Nova (Alvarado);15/1
5 No Hayne No Gayne (Franco);12/1
6 Out Of Orbit (Saez);8/1
7 Unbridledadventure (Fragoso);50/1
8 Held Accountable (Cancel);12/1
9 Midnight Disguise (Rosario);7/2
10 Ratajkowski (J.Ortiz);3/1
11 Take Charge Aubrey (Carmouche);20/1
11TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
1 Worth A Shot (Lezcano);9/5
2 Freaky Styley (Rosario);3/5
3 The Honest Toun (Cancel);8/1
4 Clear The Ramp (Davis);10/1
5 Dancers For Token (Martinez);15/1
6 Moonlight Now (TBA);10/1
7 Freudian Fate (Saez);10/1
8 Disciplanarian (I.Ortiz);6/1
9 Masterprize (B.Hernandez);50/1
10 Klickitat (Castellano);2/1
11 Principal Dancer (Alvarado);15/1
