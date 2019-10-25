First post: 12:45 p.m.

1ST RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.

1 Forza Di Oro (Alvarado);1/1 9

2 Will Sing For Wine (Martinez);20/1

3 Onthewingsoflou (Franco);15/1

4 Bourbon Rising (Saez);4/1

5 Brother Brad (Castellano);3/1

6 Mandatory (Davis);7/2

2ND RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.

1 Bricco (Saez);12/1

2 Homeland (Alvarado);5/1

3 Yah Huh (Davis);15/1

4 Ringgood (I.Ortiz);8/1

5 Aintitfunkynow (Lezcano);4/1

6 Too Early (J.Ortiz);6/1

7 Hellbender (Velazquez);3/1

8 Neuro (Carroll);15/1

9 Beg To Differ (Franco);8/1

10 Unrelenting Force (Castellano);10/1

11AE Valid Quest (Carroll);8/1

12AE Cold Hard Cash (Lezcano);8/1

13 Chowda (Cancel);9/2

14 Political (TBA);8/1

15 True Grace (TBA);3/1

16 Forever Wicked (Martinez);6/1

3RD RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $36,000.

1 Wailin Josie (Harkie);20/1

2 Peggy Sue (Franco);4/1

3 Ja’s Malibu (Maragh);10/1

4 Take Charge Tina (Lezcano);3/1

5 Its A Chance (Davis);10/1

6 Can U Handle This (Martinez);8/1

7 Bourbon High (Camacho);30/1

8 Sarahrini (Carroll);12/1

9 Dovey Lovey (Saez);9/2

10 Wisconsin Night (J.Ortiz);4/1

4TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.

1 Hot Brown (Carmouche);7/2

2 Moonlight Now (Franco);10/1

3 Freaky Styley (J.Ortiz);4/5

4 Dutchmen Forever (Martinez);20/1

5 Bulwark (Saez);20/1

6 Big Boy Mo (Davis);10/1

7 Seven Is Heaven (I.Ortiz);4/1

8 Masterprize (Harkie);50/1

5TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO, English Channel Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

1 Power Player (Castellano);10/1

2 Chilly In Charge (Bravo);20/1

3 Call Me Harry (Franco);8/1

4 Seismic Wave (J.Ortiz);5/1

5 Digital Footprint (I.Ortiz);20/1

6 Front Run The Fed (Lezcano);6/5

7 Halladay (Velazquez);6/1

8 Bourbon War (Saez);7/2

6TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.

1 Tough Times (Lezcano);8/1

1A Betterment (Carroll);8/1

2 Odin’s Steed (TBA);8/1

3 Superfan (Maragh);10/1

4 Bail Out (Saez);10/1

5 Hail Michigan (Velazquez);12/1

6 Malthael (J.Ortiz);5/2

7 Tiberius Mercurius (Franco);3/1

8 Azzedine (FR) (R-Castro);50/1

9 Stare Decisis (I.Ortiz);7/2

10 Box N Score (Castellano);6/1

7TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $77,000.

1 On The Town (Lezcano);8/1

1A Hollywood Glory (TBA);8/1

2 Out Of Trouble (Castellano);5/1

2B English Soul (Franco);5/1

3 Cottonwood Falls (Carroll);30/1

4 Magic Star (J.Ortiz);6/5

5 Distorted News (Davis);50/1

6 It Justhitthe Wire (Saez);30/1

7 Makeme Dream (Alvarado);15/1

8 Connectivity (Velazquez);15/1

9 Madame Orbe (Bravo);15/1

10 Fierce Scarlett (I.Ortiz);9/2

11 Kreesie (Cancel);10/1

8TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Bold Ruler Handicap (Grade III). Purse: $200,000.

1 Maximum Security (Saez);1/1

2 Tale Of Silence (Alvarado);15/1

3 Wonderful Light (Franco);15/1

4 True Timber (Bravo);8/1

5 Knicks Go (Davis);30/1

6 Killybegs Captain (Cancel);6/1

7 Diamond King (J.Ortiz);8/1

8 Prince Lucky (Velazquez);3/1

9TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 2YO, Awad Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

1 Noble Emotion (Velazquez);12/1

2 Irish Mias (Franco);6/1

3 Tiesto (J.Ortiz);7/2

4 Pixelate (Lezcano);15/1

5 Talking (Castellano);8/1

6 No Lime (Alvarado);15/1

7 Polar Bear Pete (Davis);20/1

8 Get Smokin (Saez);9/2

9 Buy Land And See (I.Ortiz);9/2

10 Don Juan Kitten (Carmouche);6/1

11 Me And Mr. C (Bravo);20/1

10TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.

1 Tiz A Kitten (Saez);10/1

1A Tequila Sunday (Davis);10/1

2 Ailish (Castellano);3/1

3 Cat Lady Steph (Reyes);8/1

4 Native Dawn (J.Ortiz);12/1

5 Alvernia (Cancel);15/1

6 Dancingwthdaffodls (Bravo);6/1

7 A Little Faith (Velazquez);7/2

8 Tappanzee (Carroll);15/1

9 Birthday Gift (Maragh);10/1

10 Mz Seb Pat (Davis);15/1

11 Abraxan (R-Castro);20/1

12 Take Me To Hardoon (Luzzi);15/1

13 Nasty Affair (I.Ortiz);5/2

