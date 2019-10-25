First post: 12:45 p.m.
1ST RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.
1 Forza Di Oro (Alvarado);1/1 9
2 Will Sing For Wine (Martinez);20/1
3 Onthewingsoflou (Franco);15/1
4 Bourbon Rising (Saez);4/1
5 Brother Brad (Castellano);3/1
6 Mandatory (Davis);7/2
2ND RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
1 Bricco (Saez);12/1
2 Homeland (Alvarado);5/1
3 Yah Huh (Davis);15/1
4 Ringgood (I.Ortiz);8/1
5 Aintitfunkynow (Lezcano);4/1
6 Too Early (J.Ortiz);6/1
7 Hellbender (Velazquez);3/1
8 Neuro (Carroll);15/1
9 Beg To Differ (Franco);8/1
10 Unrelenting Force (Castellano);10/1
11AE Valid Quest (Carroll);8/1
12AE Cold Hard Cash (Lezcano);8/1
13 Chowda (Cancel);9/2
14 Political (TBA);8/1
15 True Grace (TBA);3/1
16 Forever Wicked (Martinez);6/1
3RD RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $36,000.
1 Wailin Josie (Harkie);20/1
2 Peggy Sue (Franco);4/1
3 Ja’s Malibu (Maragh);10/1
4 Take Charge Tina (Lezcano);3/1
5 Its A Chance (Davis);10/1
6 Can U Handle This (Martinez);8/1
7 Bourbon High (Camacho);30/1
8 Sarahrini (Carroll);12/1
9 Dovey Lovey (Saez);9/2
10 Wisconsin Night (J.Ortiz);4/1
4TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
1 Hot Brown (Carmouche);7/2
2 Moonlight Now (Franco);10/1
3 Freaky Styley (J.Ortiz);4/5
4 Dutchmen Forever (Martinez);20/1
5 Bulwark (Saez);20/1
6 Big Boy Mo (Davis);10/1
7 Seven Is Heaven (I.Ortiz);4/1
8 Masterprize (Harkie);50/1
5TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO, English Channel Stakes. Purse: $100,000.
1 Power Player (Castellano);10/1
2 Chilly In Charge (Bravo);20/1
3 Call Me Harry (Franco);8/1
4 Seismic Wave (J.Ortiz);5/1
5 Digital Footprint (I.Ortiz);20/1
6 Front Run The Fed (Lezcano);6/5
7 Halladay (Velazquez);6/1
8 Bourbon War (Saez);7/2
6TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.
1 Tough Times (Lezcano);8/1
1A Betterment (Carroll);8/1
2 Odin’s Steed (TBA);8/1
3 Superfan (Maragh);10/1
4 Bail Out (Saez);10/1
5 Hail Michigan (Velazquez);12/1
6 Malthael (J.Ortiz);5/2
7 Tiberius Mercurius (Franco);3/1
8 Azzedine (FR) (R-Castro);50/1
9 Stare Decisis (I.Ortiz);7/2
10 Box N Score (Castellano);6/1
7TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $77,000.
1 On The Town (Lezcano);8/1
1A Hollywood Glory (TBA);8/1
2 Out Of Trouble (Castellano);5/1
2B English Soul (Franco);5/1
3 Cottonwood Falls (Carroll);30/1
4 Magic Star (J.Ortiz);6/5
5 Distorted News (Davis);50/1
6 It Justhitthe Wire (Saez);30/1
7 Makeme Dream (Alvarado);15/1
8 Connectivity (Velazquez);15/1
9 Madame Orbe (Bravo);15/1
10 Fierce Scarlett (I.Ortiz);9/2
11 Kreesie (Cancel);10/1
8TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Bold Ruler Handicap (Grade III). Purse: $200,000.
1 Maximum Security (Saez);1/1
2 Tale Of Silence (Alvarado);15/1
3 Wonderful Light (Franco);15/1
4 True Timber (Bravo);8/1
5 Knicks Go (Davis);30/1
6 Killybegs Captain (Cancel);6/1
7 Diamond King (J.Ortiz);8/1
8 Prince Lucky (Velazquez);3/1
9TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 2YO, Awad Stakes. Purse: $100,000.
1 Noble Emotion (Velazquez);12/1
2 Irish Mias (Franco);6/1
3 Tiesto (J.Ortiz);7/2
4 Pixelate (Lezcano);15/1
5 Talking (Castellano);8/1
6 No Lime (Alvarado);15/1
7 Polar Bear Pete (Davis);20/1
8 Get Smokin (Saez);9/2
9 Buy Land And See (I.Ortiz);9/2
10 Don Juan Kitten (Carmouche);6/1
11 Me And Mr. C (Bravo);20/1
10TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.
1 Tiz A Kitten (Saez);10/1
1A Tequila Sunday (Davis);10/1
2 Ailish (Castellano);3/1
3 Cat Lady Steph (Reyes);8/1
4 Native Dawn (J.Ortiz);12/1
5 Alvernia (Cancel);15/1
6 Dancingwthdaffodls (Bravo);6/1
7 A Little Faith (Velazquez);7/2
8 Tappanzee (Carroll);15/1
9 Birthday Gift (Maragh);10/1
10 Mz Seb Pat (Davis);15/1
11 Abraxan (R-Castro);20/1
12 Take Me To Hardoon (Luzzi);15/1
13 Nasty Affair (I.Ortiz);5/2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.