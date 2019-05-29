First post: 3:05 p.m.
1ST RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $28,000
1 Salty Smile (B.Hernandez);9/5
2 Moondance Joy (Camacho);7/5
3 Preziosa (Davis);15/1
4 Elizabeth Nicole (Carmouche);6/1
5 Soxy Ruby (Franco);3/1
6 Ola Gatita (Escobar);20/1
2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $36,000
1 Surface Strike (Franco);3/1
2 Big Engine (Lezcano);8/5
3 Our American Star (B.Hernandez);15/1
4 D Emcee (Davis);15/1
5 Preternatural (I.Ortiz);5/2
6 Remstin (Cancel);5/1
7 Dark Money (J.Ortiz);12/1
3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse $82,000
1 Cap De Creus (Velazquez);10/1
2 Private Beach (Bravo);12/1
3 Dunbar Road (J.Ortiz);3/5
4 South Of The Shore (Lezcano);4/1
5 No Hayne No Gayne (I.Ortiz);5/2
4TH RACE: 5 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000
1 Tote Board (Alvarado);8/1
2 Love Me Tomorrow (Davis);9/5
3 Rewarded (Cancel);20/1
4 My Italian Rabbi (Saez);9/2
5 Time Limit (Castellano);6/1
6 Dotdotdash (Carmouche);20/1
7 Launch Sequence (Reyes);15/1
8 Lil Morning Star (B.Hernandez);20/1
9 Princess Corey (I.Ortiz);5/2
5TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO, Claiming. Purse $65,000
1 False Info (Franco);8/1
2 Go Poke The Bear (Rosario);4/1
3 Honorable Hero (I.Ortiz);6/1
4 Coral Legacy (Castellano);10/1
5 Collins Ave (Lezcano);9/2
6 Thomond Park (J.Ortiz);6/1
7 Seanow (Saez);4/1
8 Fayette Warrior (Velazquez);7/2
6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $55,000
1 Summer Punch (Davis);3/1
2 Wildcat Belle (Saez);8/1
3 Friend Of Liberty (Franco);3/1
4 Clairvoyant Lady (I.Ortiz);5/2
5 Timely Tradition (Carmouche);10/1
6 Honey Graeme (J.Ortiz);9/2
7 Chorus Line (Rosario);20/1
8 Gypsy Janie (B.Hernandez);15/1
7TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 3YO and up, Fillies and mares, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $80,000
1 Cairo Queen (Davis);15/1
2 Razeena (Rosario);10/1
3 Cairo Cutie (Velazquez);4/1
4 Hightailing (I.Ortiz);6/1
5 Triumphant (Lezcano);12/1
6 Safta (J.Ortiz);7/5
7 Smooth With A Kick (Castellano);5/2
8TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse $66,000
1 Foolish Ghost (Franco);6/1
2 Smokin Platinum (Rosario);5/2
3 Steam Engine (Saez);9/2
4 Elios Milos (I.Ortiz);8/5
5 Show Prince (Cancel);8/1
6 Kadens Courage (Silvera);15/1
7 Oh My Papa (Alvarado);8/1
9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse $41,000
1 Traci’s Girl (Rosario);5/1
2 Taniell’s Candy (Davis);4/1
3 Tannuzzo (TBA);7/2
4 Marie’s Tuff (Camacho);20/1
5 Minit Maus (Silvera);30/1
6 Mz Seb Pat (Franco);12/1
7 Here Comes Meg (Lezcano);6/1
8 Seattle Frost (B.Hernandez);15/1
9 Andretta (J.Ortiz);1/1
10 Magical Romance (H.Hernandez);20/1
11 Scarlet’s Command (B.Hernandez);15/1
