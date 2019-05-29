First post: 3:05 p.m.

1ST RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $28,000

1 Salty Smile (B.Hernandez);9/5

2 Moondance Joy (Camacho);7/5

3 Preziosa (Davis);15/1

4 Elizabeth Nicole (Carmouche);6/1

5 Soxy Ruby (Franco);3/1

6 Ola Gatita (Escobar);20/1

2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $36,000

1 Surface Strike (Franco);3/1

2 Big Engine (Lezcano);8/5

3 Our American Star (B.Hernandez);15/1

4 D Emcee (Davis);15/1

5 Preternatural (I.Ortiz);5/2

6 Remstin (Cancel);5/1

7 Dark Money (J.Ortiz);12/1

3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse $82,000

1 Cap De Creus (Velazquez);10/1

2 Private Beach (Bravo);12/1

3 Dunbar Road (J.Ortiz);3/5

4 South Of The Shore (Lezcano);4/1

5 No Hayne No Gayne (I.Ortiz);5/2

4TH RACE: 5 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000

1 Tote Board (Alvarado);8/1

2 Love Me Tomorrow (Davis);9/5

3 Rewarded (Cancel);20/1

4 My Italian Rabbi (Saez);9/2

5 Time Limit (Castellano);6/1

6 Dotdotdash (Carmouche);20/1

7 Launch Sequence (Reyes);15/1

8 Lil Morning Star (B.Hernandez);20/1

9 Princess Corey (I.Ortiz);5/2

5TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO, Claiming. Purse $65,000

1 False Info (Franco);8/1

2 Go Poke The Bear (Rosario);4/1

3 Honorable Hero (I.Ortiz);6/1

4 Coral Legacy (Castellano);10/1

5 Collins Ave (Lezcano);9/2

6 Thomond Park (J.Ortiz);6/1

7 Seanow (Saez);4/1

8 Fayette Warrior (Velazquez);7/2

6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $55,000

1 Summer Punch (Davis);3/1

2 Wildcat Belle (Saez);8/1

3 Friend Of Liberty (Franco);3/1

4 Clairvoyant Lady (I.Ortiz);5/2

5 Timely Tradition (Carmouche);10/1

6 Honey Graeme (J.Ortiz);9/2

7 Chorus Line (Rosario);20/1

8 Gypsy Janie (B.Hernandez);15/1

7TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 3YO and up, Fillies and mares, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $80,000

1 Cairo Queen (Davis);15/1

2 Razeena (Rosario);10/1

3 Cairo Cutie (Velazquez);4/1

4 Hightailing (I.Ortiz);6/1

5 Triumphant (Lezcano);12/1

6 Safta (J.Ortiz);7/5

7 Smooth With A Kick (Castellano);5/2

8TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse $66,000

1 Foolish Ghost (Franco);6/1

2 Smokin Platinum (Rosario);5/2

3 Steam Engine (Saez);9/2

4 Elios Milos (I.Ortiz);8/5

5 Show Prince (Cancel);8/1

6 Kadens Courage (Silvera);15/1

7 Oh My Papa (Alvarado);8/1

9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse $41,000

1 Traci’s Girl (Rosario);5/1

2 Taniell’s Candy (Davis);4/1

3 Tannuzzo (TBA);7/2

4 Marie’s Tuff (Camacho);20/1

5 Minit Maus (Silvera);30/1

6 Mz Seb Pat (Franco);12/1

7 Here Comes Meg (Lezcano);6/1

8 Seattle Frost (B.Hernandez);15/1

9 Andretta (J.Ortiz);1/1

10 Magical Romance (H.Hernandez);20/1

11 Scarlet’s Command (B.Hernandez);15/1

