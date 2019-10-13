First post: 1:15 p.m.

1ST RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.

1 Champagne Chills (I.Ortiz);9/5

2 Martini Lane (Reyes);30/1

3 Apex Predator (Diaz);8/1

4 Ridolfo (B.Hernandez);12/1

5 Freudian Sip (Lezcano);6/5

6 Talespin (Davis);3/1

2ND RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $50,000.

1 Tequila Sunday (Davis);12/1

1A Questeq (Saez);12/1

2 Orchid Party (Lezcano);7/2

3 First Appeal (Castellano);2/1 1

4 Midnight Sky (Reyes);20/1

5 Alabama Bound (Alvarado);5/1

6 Something Joyful (Luzzi);8/1

7 Cotton Candy Cutie (TBA);9/2

8 Vip Nation (Carmouche);3/1

9 Promise Me Roses (Lezcano);5/2

10 Mazmania (TBA);8/1

11 Hollywood Cat (I.Ortiz);5/2

3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.

1 Smiles From Sadie (Lezcano);7/5

2 Lady Macho (Carmouche);5/1

3 Carlisle Belle (B.Hernandez);8/1

4 Paved With Gold (Velazquez);9/5

5 Summer Fantasy (Luzzi);12/1

6 Mrs. Orb (Davis);6/1

4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $36,000.

1 Letmetakethiscall (Maragh);5/2

1A Zecha (Maragh);5/2

2 Stars Wilburn (Martinez);12/1

3 Midnitesalright (R-Castro);15/1

4 Princess Victoria (Saez);3/1

5 Blissful Breeze (B.Hernandez);8/1

6 Keep Your Distance (Fragoso);1/1

5TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $46,000.

1 Launch Sequence (Diaz);30/1

2 Sweet Leaf (Reyes);20/1

3 Bellsinthewood (IRE) (Carmouche);5/1

4 Cherokee Song (B.Hernandez);20/1

5 Delete The Tweet (I.Ortiz);9/2

6 Crack Of Dawn (Cancel);4/1

7 I Am Aine (Franco);8/1

8 Leeway (Rosario);2/1

9 Lookn Fine As Wine (Cancel);12/1

10 Days Of Spring (Saez);5/2

6TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.

1 Bye Bye Nicky (J.Ortiz);8/1

2 Hickory Made (Carmouche)

3 Smack (Rosario);2/1

4 So Gracious (Franco);6/1

5 Solo Artist (Lezcano);6/1

6 Kelleycanrun (Alvarado);5/2

7 Wajeeha (I.Ortiz);3/1

7TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $77,000.

1 Southern Bridge (Velazquez);15/1

2 Moshaher (Franco);15/1

3 Gio D’oro (Carmouche);5/2

4 Dark Storm (Bravo);3/1

5 Mubarmaj (Lezcano);3/5

8TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Knickerbocker Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $200,000.

1 Dr. Edgar (Davis);10/1

2 Glorious Empire (IRE) (Prado);9/2

3 Lucullan (Saez);5/2

4 Argonne (Alvarado);20/1

5 Olympico (FR) (I.Ortiz);8/1

6 Cullum Road (Franco);15/1

7 Catholic Boy (Castellano);7/5

8 Noble Indy (J.Ortiz);12/1

9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.

1 Talent Scout (Carmouche);2/1

2 Johnny Wishbone (B.Hernandez);5/2

3 Our Honor (Diaz);4/1

4 Call The Cat (Reyes);6/1

5 Bustin Mach Four (Cancel);12/1

6 Bronxville (Davis);5/1

7 Union Wise (Harkie);30/1

8 Indian Ghost (Martinez);20/1

