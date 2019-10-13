First post: 1:15 p.m.
1ST RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.
1 Champagne Chills (I.Ortiz);9/5
2 Martini Lane (Reyes);30/1
3 Apex Predator (Diaz);8/1
4 Ridolfo (B.Hernandez);12/1
5 Freudian Sip (Lezcano);6/5
6 Talespin (Davis);3/1
2ND RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $50,000.
1 Tequila Sunday (Davis);12/1
1A Questeq (Saez);12/1
2 Orchid Party (Lezcano);7/2
3 First Appeal (Castellano);2/1 1
4 Midnight Sky (Reyes);20/1
5 Alabama Bound (Alvarado);5/1
6 Something Joyful (Luzzi);8/1
7 Cotton Candy Cutie (TBA);9/2
8 Vip Nation (Carmouche);3/1
9 Promise Me Roses (Lezcano);5/2
10 Mazmania (TBA);8/1
11 Hollywood Cat (I.Ortiz);5/2
3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.
1 Smiles From Sadie (Lezcano);7/5
2 Lady Macho (Carmouche);5/1
3 Carlisle Belle (B.Hernandez);8/1
4 Paved With Gold (Velazquez);9/5
5 Summer Fantasy (Luzzi);12/1
6 Mrs. Orb (Davis);6/1
4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $36,000.
1 Letmetakethiscall (Maragh);5/2
1A Zecha (Maragh);5/2
2 Stars Wilburn (Martinez);12/1
3 Midnitesalright (R-Castro);15/1
4 Princess Victoria (Saez);3/1
5 Blissful Breeze (B.Hernandez);8/1
6 Keep Your Distance (Fragoso);1/1
5TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $46,000.
1 Launch Sequence (Diaz);30/1
2 Sweet Leaf (Reyes);20/1
3 Bellsinthewood (IRE) (Carmouche);5/1
4 Cherokee Song (B.Hernandez);20/1
5 Delete The Tweet (I.Ortiz);9/2
6 Crack Of Dawn (Cancel);4/1
7 I Am Aine (Franco);8/1
8 Leeway (Rosario);2/1
9 Lookn Fine As Wine (Cancel);12/1
10 Days Of Spring (Saez);5/2
6TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.
1 Bye Bye Nicky (J.Ortiz);8/1
2 Hickory Made (Carmouche)
3 Smack (Rosario);2/1
4 So Gracious (Franco);6/1
5 Solo Artist (Lezcano);6/1
6 Kelleycanrun (Alvarado);5/2
7 Wajeeha (I.Ortiz);3/1
7TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $77,000.
1 Southern Bridge (Velazquez);15/1
2 Moshaher (Franco);15/1
3 Gio D’oro (Carmouche);5/2
4 Dark Storm (Bravo);3/1
5 Mubarmaj (Lezcano);3/5
8TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Knickerbocker Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $200,000.
1 Dr. Edgar (Davis);10/1
2 Glorious Empire (IRE) (Prado);9/2
3 Lucullan (Saez);5/2
4 Argonne (Alvarado);20/1
5 Olympico (FR) (I.Ortiz);8/1
6 Cullum Road (Franco);15/1
7 Catholic Boy (Castellano);7/5
8 Noble Indy (J.Ortiz);12/1
9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.
1 Talent Scout (Carmouche);2/1
2 Johnny Wishbone (B.Hernandez);5/2
3 Our Honor (Diaz);4/1
4 Call The Cat (Reyes);6/1
5 Bustin Mach Four (Cancel);12/1
6 Bronxville (Davis);5/1
7 Union Wise (Harkie);30/1
8 Indian Ghost (Martinez);20/1
