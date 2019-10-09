Post Time: 1:15 p.m.
1ST RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $35,000.
1 Sneads (Franco);7/5
2 Muntahez (Saez);8/1
3 Freedom Prince (Martinez);9/5
4 Monmouth Dr (Davis);5/2
5 Yankee Division (Harkie);8/1
2ND RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.
1 Ridolfo (B.Hernandez);15/1
2 Wild Boar (I.Ortiz);9/2
3 Storm Alfeet (B.Hernandez);30/1
4 Quiet Out East (Franco);1/1
5 Icey Cash (Reyes);15/1
6 Awesome Adversary (Harkie);15/1
7 Paynter’s Prize (Alvarado);12/1
8 My Primo (Davis);6/1
9 Causforcelebration (Carmouche);7/2
3RD RACE: 7 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $77,000.
1 T Loves A Fight (Davis);6/5
2 Dark N Cloudy (Reyes);12/1
3 Proschema (Alvarado);8/5
4 American Rule (B.Hernandez);20/1
5 Family Biz (Franco);10/1
6 Zealous (Saez);7/2
4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $55,000.
1 Mad Munnys (Saez);10/1
2 Kitten’s Cat (Franco);7/5
3 Ethan Hunt (Carmouche);15/1
4 Will Did It (Martinez);30/1
5 Psychic Energy (Davis);8/1
6 Machtree (Lezcano);9/2
7 Swiping Dan (Martinez);5/2
8 End Play (I.Ortiz);8/5
5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Starter Optional Claiming. Purse: $50,000.
1 Zira (Martinez);5/2
1A Jennemily (Carmouche);5/2
2 Excess Capacity (Saez);8/1
3 Miss Imperial (I.Ortiz);4/5
4 Subsidiary (Lezcano);6/1
5 Can U Handle This (Harkie);20/1
6 Queen Kahen (Franco);6/1
6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $70,000.
1 Shiraz (Lezcano);7/2
2 Elektronic (Lezcano);5/1
3 Banana Thief (Franco);4/1
4 Bourbon Mission (I.Ortiz);6/1
5 Royal Asset (B.Hernandez);20/1
6 Fast Getaway (Maragh);6/1
7 Catch A Cab (Davis);6/1
8 Mo Maverick (Carmouche);8/1
9 Discretionary Marq (Alvarado);8/1
7TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $85,000.
1 Seethisquick (Martinez);20/1
2 Fuel The Bern (Saez);9/5
3 Achilles Warrior (Davis);6/1
4 Chateau (Lezcano);5/2
5 Happy Farm (I.Ortiz);6/5
8TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.
1 Bull Feathers (Martinez);30/1
2 Fusi (Saez);5/2
3 Vitanza (Davis);10/1
4 Kathy’s Cause (Carmouche);6/1
5 La Rubia (B.Hernandez);30/1
6 Sweet Breeze (TBA);20/1
7 Youth Gone Wild (Garcia);15/1
8 Abby Normal (Cancel);7/2
9 Deja Raconte (Franco);4/1
10 Daddysneverready (Lezcano);15/1
11 Pins And Needles (I.Ortiz);6/1
