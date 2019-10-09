Post Time: 1:15 p.m.

1ST RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $35,000.

1 Sneads (Franco);7/5

2 Muntahez (Saez);8/1

3 Freedom Prince (Martinez);9/5

4 Monmouth Dr (Davis);5/2

5 Yankee Division (Harkie);8/1

2ND RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.

1 Ridolfo (B.Hernandez);15/1

2 Wild Boar (I.Ortiz);9/2

3 Storm Alfeet (B.Hernandez);30/1

4 Quiet Out East (Franco);1/1

5 Icey Cash (Reyes);15/1

6 Awesome Adversary (Harkie);15/1

7 Paynter’s Prize (Alvarado);12/1

8 My Primo (Davis);6/1

9 Causforcelebration (Carmouche);7/2

3RD RACE: 7 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $77,000.

1 T Loves A Fight (Davis);6/5

2 Dark N Cloudy (Reyes);12/1

3 Proschema (Alvarado);8/5

4 American Rule (B.Hernandez);20/1

5 Family Biz (Franco);10/1

6 Zealous (Saez);7/2

4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $55,000.

1 Mad Munnys (Saez);10/1

2 Kitten’s Cat (Franco);7/5

3 Ethan Hunt (Carmouche);15/1

4 Will Did It (Martinez);30/1

5 Psychic Energy (Davis);8/1

6 Machtree (Lezcano);9/2

7 Swiping Dan (Martinez);5/2

8 End Play (I.Ortiz);8/5

5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Starter Optional Claiming. Purse: $50,000.

1 Zira (Martinez);5/2

1A Jennemily (Carmouche);5/2

2 Excess Capacity (Saez);8/1

3 Miss Imperial (I.Ortiz);4/5

4 Subsidiary (Lezcano);6/1

5 Can U Handle This (Harkie);20/1

6 Queen Kahen (Franco);6/1

6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $70,000.

1 Shiraz (Lezcano);7/2

2 Elektronic (Lezcano);5/1

3 Banana Thief (Franco);4/1

4 Bourbon Mission (I.Ortiz);6/1

5 Royal Asset (B.Hernandez);20/1

6 Fast Getaway (Maragh);6/1

7 Catch A Cab (Davis);6/1

8 Mo Maverick (Carmouche);8/1

9 Discretionary Marq (Alvarado);8/1

7TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $85,000.

1 Seethisquick (Martinez);20/1

2 Fuel The Bern (Saez);9/5

3 Achilles Warrior (Davis);6/1

4 Chateau (Lezcano);5/2

5 Happy Farm (I.Ortiz);6/5

8TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.

1 Bull Feathers (Martinez);30/1

2 Fusi (Saez);5/2

3 Vitanza (Davis);10/1

4 Kathy’s Cause (Carmouche);6/1

5 La Rubia (B.Hernandez);30/1

6 Sweet Breeze (TBA);20/1

7 Youth Gone Wild (Garcia);15/1

8 Abby Normal (Cancel);7/2

9 Deja Raconte (Franco);4/1

10 Daddysneverready (Lezcano);15/1

11 Pins And Needles (I.Ortiz);6/1

