Post time 1 p.m.

1ST — 6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares. Maiden. Purse $62,000

1 Funderella (Howell,T);30-1

2 Stunning Beauty (Franco,M);8-1

3 Anydayisherday (Martinez,J);10-1

4 J J Jen (Maragh,R);8-5

5 Irish Banker (Harkie,H);5-1

6 Lady Macho (Carmouche,K);1-1

2ND — 1 1/16 mi., 3YOs & up, claiming $16,000. Purse $28,000

1 Curlin’s Knight (Luzzi,M);7-2

2 Purchasing Power (Rosario,J);5-2

3 Coach Villa (Saez,L);6-1

4 Inclunation (Reyes,L);12-1

5 Fallinginloveagain (Franco,M);9-5

6 Lucky Bet (Carmouche,K);8-1

7 Run For Boston (Davis,D);10-1

3RD — 6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $30,000. Purse $39,000

1 Can U Handle This (Richards,G);12-1

2 G. T. Sonia (Hernandez,B);15-1

3 Prairie Fire (Franco,M);9-5

4 Ma Meatloaf (Castellano,J);12-1

5 Ragtime Suzy (Saez,L);5-2

6 Party In The Sand (Rosario,J);4-1

7 Eight Oaks (Velazquez,J);7-2

4TH — 6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, maiden. Purse $75,000

1 Somes Sound (Alvarado,J);8-1

2 Coolboy (Martinez,J);20-1

3 Mucho Sunshine (Cancel,E);30-1

4 Kid Bourbon (Saez,L);4-1

5 Free Enterprise (Castellano,J);1-5

6 Cobble Hill (Davis,D);15-1

5TH — 1 1/16 mi., 3YOs & up, claiming $20,000. Purse $43,000

1 Mills (Franco,M);5-2

2 Neighborhood Bully (Rosario,J);10-1

3 Curlin Road (Saez,L);2-1

4 Shalako (Carmouche,K);12-1

5 Playthatfunnymusic (Hernandez,B);12-1

6 Turco Bravo (Lezcano,J);7-2

7 Halloween Horror (Davis,D);9-2

6TH — 1 mi., turf, 3YOs, claiming $32,000. Purse $55,000

1 Tangled Web (Diaz,H);6-1

2 Honorable Hero (Cancel,E);3-1

3 Spinning Kitten (Carmouche,K);5-2

4 My Amanjena (Davis,D);15-1

5 Thousand Percent (Saez,L);8-1

6 Impazible Odds (Alvarado,J);10-1

7 Tricky Magician (Rosario,J);5-1

8 Artemus Bridge (Franco,M);5-1

7TH — 6f, 3YOs & up, allowance optional claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000

1 Leaky Cup (Velazquez,J);3-1

2 Binkster (Davis,D);7-5

3 Manifest Destiny (Saez,L);9-2

4 Kosciuszko (Cancel,E);15-1

5 Sudden Surprise (Carmouche,K);5-1

6 Gypsum Johnny (Alvarado,J);4-1

8TH — 6f, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000

1 Plimsoll Anny (Richards,G);30-1

1A Sweet Breeze (Rider TBA,);30-1

2 Kitty Therapy (Maragh,R);5-1

3 Mz Seb Pat (Davis,D);5-2

4 Kathy’s Cause (Saez,L);10-1

5 Minit Maus (Hernandez,B);20-1

6 That Is Key (Carmouche,K);12-1

7 Miss Ross (Franco,M);8-1

8 Tarallucci (Rosario,J);2-1

9 Magical Romance (Rojas,J);15-1

10 La Bella Chica (Reyes,L);20-1

11 Abby Normal (Cancel,E);3-1

12 Rare Gift (Alvarado,J);8-1

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments