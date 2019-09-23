Post time 1 p.m.
1ST — 6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares. Maiden. Purse $62,000
1 Funderella (Howell,T);30-1
2 Stunning Beauty (Franco,M);8-1
3 Anydayisherday (Martinez,J);10-1
4 J J Jen (Maragh,R);8-5
5 Irish Banker (Harkie,H);5-1
6 Lady Macho (Carmouche,K);1-1
2ND — 1 1/16 mi., 3YOs & up, claiming $16,000. Purse $28,000
1 Curlin’s Knight (Luzzi,M);7-2
2 Purchasing Power (Rosario,J);5-2
3 Coach Villa (Saez,L);6-1
4 Inclunation (Reyes,L);12-1
5 Fallinginloveagain (Franco,M);9-5
6 Lucky Bet (Carmouche,K);8-1
7 Run For Boston (Davis,D);10-1
3RD — 6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $30,000. Purse $39,000
1 Can U Handle This (Richards,G);12-1
2 G. T. Sonia (Hernandez,B);15-1
3 Prairie Fire (Franco,M);9-5
4 Ma Meatloaf (Castellano,J);12-1
5 Ragtime Suzy (Saez,L);5-2
6 Party In The Sand (Rosario,J);4-1
7 Eight Oaks (Velazquez,J);7-2
4TH — 6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, maiden. Purse $75,000
1 Somes Sound (Alvarado,J);8-1
2 Coolboy (Martinez,J);20-1
3 Mucho Sunshine (Cancel,E);30-1
4 Kid Bourbon (Saez,L);4-1
5 Free Enterprise (Castellano,J);1-5
6 Cobble Hill (Davis,D);15-1
5TH — 1 1/16 mi., 3YOs & up, claiming $20,000. Purse $43,000
1 Mills (Franco,M);5-2
2 Neighborhood Bully (Rosario,J);10-1
3 Curlin Road (Saez,L);2-1
4 Shalako (Carmouche,K);12-1
5 Playthatfunnymusic (Hernandez,B);12-1
6 Turco Bravo (Lezcano,J);7-2
7 Halloween Horror (Davis,D);9-2
6TH — 1 mi., turf, 3YOs, claiming $32,000. Purse $55,000
1 Tangled Web (Diaz,H);6-1
2 Honorable Hero (Cancel,E);3-1
3 Spinning Kitten (Carmouche,K);5-2
4 My Amanjena (Davis,D);15-1
5 Thousand Percent (Saez,L);8-1
6 Impazible Odds (Alvarado,J);10-1
7 Tricky Magician (Rosario,J);5-1
8 Artemus Bridge (Franco,M);5-1
7TH — 6f, 3YOs & up, allowance optional claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000
1 Leaky Cup (Velazquez,J);3-1
2 Binkster (Davis,D);7-5
3 Manifest Destiny (Saez,L);9-2
4 Kosciuszko (Cancel,E);15-1
5 Sudden Surprise (Carmouche,K);5-1
6 Gypsum Johnny (Alvarado,J);4-1
8TH — 6f, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000
1 Plimsoll Anny (Richards,G);30-1
1A Sweet Breeze (Rider TBA,);30-1
2 Kitty Therapy (Maragh,R);5-1
3 Mz Seb Pat (Davis,D);5-2
4 Kathy’s Cause (Saez,L);10-1
5 Minit Maus (Hernandez,B);20-1
6 That Is Key (Carmouche,K);12-1
7 Miss Ross (Franco,M);8-1
8 Tarallucci (Rosario,J);2-1
9 Magical Romance (Rojas,J);15-1
10 La Bella Chica (Reyes,L);20-1
11 Abby Normal (Cancel,E);3-1
12 Rare Gift (Alvarado,J);8-1
