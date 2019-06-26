First post: 3:05 p.m.

1ST RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $28,000.

1 Simma Cum Laude (Diaz);15/1

2 Fallinginloveagain (Saez);7/5

3 Purchasing Power (Rosario);7/2

4 Eddy Dirt (I.Ortiz);9/2

5 Curlin’s New Moon (J.Ortiz);8/5

2ND RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $42,000.

1 Appreciate (B.Hernandez);7/2

2 Shak’s Hidden Gem (Rosario);8/1

3 Alley To Calvary (Castellano);3/1

4 Movie Score (Gutierrez);20/1

5 Tiffanys Freud (Harkie);20/1

6 Party In The Sand (Martinez);15/1

7 Malibu Mischief (TBA);7/2

8 Kickin Kimberly (Saez);5/2

9 Zee Drop (Alvarado);3/1

3RD RACE: 7 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $28,000

1 Ten Twenty Nine (J.Ortiz);5/2

2 Desert Lights (B.Hernandez);9/5

3 Flatexcel (Silvera);7/2

4 Hokulea (Rosario);5/1

5 Neighborhood Bully (Cancel);3/1

4TH RACE: 1 Miles, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse $33,000.

1 Disquiet (Martinez);8/1

2 Pecatonica (Rosario);4/1

3 Handle With Care (Alvarado);7/2

4 Chillinwithfriends (Saez);6/5

5 Sander’s Empire (Cancel);15/1

6 Miss Ross (J.Ortiz);5/1

7 Ask Contrition (Harkie);15/1

5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $50,000.

1 Lazarus Project (Rosario);3/1

2 Swiping Dan (Harkie);6/1

3 Forge (Reyes);2/1

4 Will Did It (Martinez);15/1

5 Javelin (Cancel);7/2

6 Malibu Action (Saez);6/1

7 Orpheus (ARG) (Maragh);8/1

6TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse $82,000.

1 Zarmella (FR) (Rosario); 3/1

2 Style And Grace (Alvarado);10/1

3 Kreesie (J.Ortiz);2/1

4 So Charming (I.Ortiz);7/2

5 Mo Moxie (TBA);6/5

6 Kingdom’s Queen (TBA);5/2

7 Repatriated Gem (GB) (Castellano);9/2

8 Call Me Kayla (Saez);4/1

7TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $50,000.

1 Blue Belt (TBA);8/1

1A Indian Guide (Rosario);8/1

2 Have Another (Harkie);5/1

3 Fire On Fire (Ruiz);9/2

4 Mission Command (Silvera);15/1

5 Scout’s Honor (J.Ortiz);7/2

6 Canarsie Kid (Carmouche);2/1

7 The Crocheron Kid (Cancel);8/1

8 Manifest Destiny (Chang);10/1

8TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse $82,000.

1 Family Biz (Bravo);10/1

2 Looking At Bikinis (Castellano);8/5

3 Federal Case (J.Ortiz);4/1

4 Overdeliver (I.Ortiz);3/1

5 Not That Brady (Lezcano);5/2

6 Twelfthofneverland (Rosario);15/1

9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $80,000.

1 Lady Worthington (I.Ortiz);4/1

2 Liza Jambalaya (Saez);8/1

3 Global Exchange (Saez);3/1

4 Nay Lady Nay (IRE) (Castellano);7/2

5 Brittas Bay (Bravo);4/1

6 Miss You Blues (Rosario);6/1

7 Courageous Cajun (Lezcano);12/1

8 Simply Miss Red (Cancel);15/1

9 Sweeping In (J.Ortiz);8/1

10 Rapido Gatta (TBA);5/2

