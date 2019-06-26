First post: 3:05 p.m.
1ST RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $28,000.
1 Simma Cum Laude (Diaz);15/1
2 Fallinginloveagain (Saez);7/5
3 Purchasing Power (Rosario);7/2
4 Eddy Dirt (I.Ortiz);9/2
5 Curlin’s New Moon (J.Ortiz);8/5
2ND RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $42,000.
1 Appreciate (B.Hernandez);7/2
2 Shak’s Hidden Gem (Rosario);8/1
3 Alley To Calvary (Castellano);3/1
4 Movie Score (Gutierrez);20/1
5 Tiffanys Freud (Harkie);20/1
6 Party In The Sand (Martinez);15/1
7 Malibu Mischief (TBA);7/2
8 Kickin Kimberly (Saez);5/2
9 Zee Drop (Alvarado);3/1
3RD RACE: 7 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $28,000
1 Ten Twenty Nine (J.Ortiz);5/2
2 Desert Lights (B.Hernandez);9/5
3 Flatexcel (Silvera);7/2
4 Hokulea (Rosario);5/1
5 Neighborhood Bully (Cancel);3/1
4TH RACE: 1 Miles, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse $33,000.
1 Disquiet (Martinez);8/1
2 Pecatonica (Rosario);4/1
3 Handle With Care (Alvarado);7/2
4 Chillinwithfriends (Saez);6/5
5 Sander’s Empire (Cancel);15/1
6 Miss Ross (J.Ortiz);5/1
7 Ask Contrition (Harkie);15/1
5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $50,000.
1 Lazarus Project (Rosario);3/1
2 Swiping Dan (Harkie);6/1
3 Forge (Reyes);2/1
4 Will Did It (Martinez);15/1
5 Javelin (Cancel);7/2
6 Malibu Action (Saez);6/1
7 Orpheus (ARG) (Maragh);8/1
6TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse $82,000.
1 Zarmella (FR) (Rosario); 3/1
2 Style And Grace (Alvarado);10/1
3 Kreesie (J.Ortiz);2/1
4 So Charming (I.Ortiz);7/2
5 Mo Moxie (TBA);6/5
6 Kingdom’s Queen (TBA);5/2
7 Repatriated Gem (GB) (Castellano);9/2
8 Call Me Kayla (Saez);4/1
7TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $50,000.
1 Blue Belt (TBA);8/1
1A Indian Guide (Rosario);8/1
2 Have Another (Harkie);5/1
3 Fire On Fire (Ruiz);9/2
4 Mission Command (Silvera);15/1
5 Scout’s Honor (J.Ortiz);7/2
6 Canarsie Kid (Carmouche);2/1
7 The Crocheron Kid (Cancel);8/1
8 Manifest Destiny (Chang);10/1
8TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse $82,000.
1 Family Biz (Bravo);10/1
2 Looking At Bikinis (Castellano);8/5
3 Federal Case (J.Ortiz);4/1
4 Overdeliver (I.Ortiz);3/1
5 Not That Brady (Lezcano);5/2
6 Twelfthofneverland (Rosario);15/1
9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $80,000.
1 Lady Worthington (I.Ortiz);4/1
2 Liza Jambalaya (Saez);8/1
3 Global Exchange (Saez);3/1
4 Nay Lady Nay (IRE) (Castellano);7/2
5 Brittas Bay (Bravo);4/1
6 Miss You Blues (Rosario);6/1
7 Courageous Cajun (Lezcano);12/1
8 Simply Miss Red (Cancel);15/1
9 Sweeping In (J.Ortiz);8/1
10 Rapido Gatta (TBA);5/2
