1ST—1 3/8 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, allowance optional claiming $25,000. Purse $92,000

1 He’s No Lemon (Castellano,J);8-1

2 Pillar Mountain (Rosario,J);5-2

3 Hierarchy (Lezcano,J);8-5

4 Kulin Rock (Ortiz,J);9-5

5 Crackspeed (Prat,F);6-1

2ND—1 mi., 3YOs & up, allowance. Purse $74,000

1 Bebe Banker (Camacho,S);15-1

2 Shamrock Kid (Saez,L);12-1

3 Tiergan (Castellano,J);5-1

4 Doups Point (Rosario,J);2-1

5 Internet Of Things (Ortiz,I);4-1

6 The Big Lebanese (Franco,M);8-1

7 Joe’s Smokin Gun (Davis,D);15-1

8 Red Zinger (Cancel,E);3-1

3RD—1 1/8 mi., turf, 3YO fillies, Wonder Again Stakes. Purse $200,000

1 Kelsey’s Cross (Smith,M);12-1

2 Nonsensical (Bravo,J);2-1

3 Newspaperofrecord (Ortiz,I);1-5

4 Cambier Parc (Ortiz,J);7-2

5 Chocolate Kisses (Davis,D);8-1

6 Blonde Moment (Diaz,H);30-1

4TH—6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden. Purse $90,000

1 Liza Jambalaya (Saez,L);5-1

2 Kelleycanrun (Ortiz,I);6-1

3 My Happy Place (Rosario,J);8-1

4 Laquezza (Gutierrez,R);15-1

5 Stifle Yourself (Alvarado,J);8-1

6 China Cat (Vargas,J);6-1

7 Trial And Error (Ortiz,J);3-1

8 Rapido Gatta (Castellano,J);7-2

9 Daleelaty (Davis,D);12-1

5TH—1 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden. Purse $90,000

1 Miss You Blues (Cancel,E);8-1

2 Five Alarm Robin (Vargas,J);15-1

3 Dating Game (Luzzi,M);20-1

4 Blahnik (Saez,L);10-1

5 Ygritte (Prat,F);8-1

6 Queen Medb (Ortiz,I);4-1

7 Catch A Bid (Castellano,J);8-1

8 Ocean Fire (Ortiz,J);12-1

9 Keepme In Thegame (Rosario,J);7-2

10 Madame Orbe (Davis,D);10-1

11 Skep (Lezcano,J);8-1

12 Savvy Cairo (Franco,M);20-1

13AE Style Icon (Velazquez,J);9-2

6TH—6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, allowance. Purse $92,000

1 Hersh (Velazquez,J);7-2

2 Payne (Ortiz,J);9-5

3 Rowayton (Rosario,J);2-1

4 Missle Bomb (Carmouche,K);5-1

5 Tap Master (Franco,M);10-1

6 Topper T (Castellano,J);8-1

7TH—5 1/2f, 2YO fillies, Astoria Stakes. Purse $150,000

1 Maryanorginger (Vargas,J);10-1

2 Reiterate (Ortiz,J);6-1

3 Perfect Alibi (Bridgmohan,S);5-2

4 Talk You Out Of It (Alvarado,J);8-1

5 Dixie Mo (Davis,D);6-1

6 Sneaky Surprise (Velazquez,J);6-1

7 Punk Rock Princess (Suarez,A);15-1

8 Twirling Owen (Toledo,J);8-1

9 Ms Headley (Ortiz,I);4-1

8TH—7f, turf, 4YOs & up, fillies and mares, Intercontinental Stakes. Purse $200,000

1 Enthusiastic Gal (Lezcano,J);20-1

2 Significant Form (Ortiz,I);2-1

3 Jc’s Shooting Star (Rider TBA);8-5

4 Zonza (Castellano,J);8-1

5 Stella Di Camelot (Franco,M);7-2

6 Binti Al Nar (Alvarado,J);20-1

7 Raven’s Lady (Smith,M);10-1

8 Fire Key (Ortiz,J);9-2

9 Broadway Run (Saez,L);5-1

10 Fear No Evil (Bravo,J);12-1

9TH—6f, turf, 3YOs & up, maiden. Purse $72,000

1 Wicked Grin (Carmouche,K);9-2

1A Fortune Smiles (Franco,M);9-2

2 Daring Disguise (Ortiz,I);3-1

3 Blue Parrot (Ortiz,J);10-1

4 Adios Amigos (Bravo,J);8-1

5 Rinaldi (Saez,L);15-1

6 Appointment (Maragh,R);12-1

7 Bourbon Mission (Velazquez,J);6-1

8 Plebe (Camacho,S);12-1

9 Qian B C (Rosario,J);9-2

10 Tizanoxbow (Cancel,E);15-1

11 Crack Shot (Vargas,J);20-1

12 Seven Is Heaven (Ortiz,I);5-2

13 Bears Mafia (Rider TBA);7-2

