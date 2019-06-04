Post time 3:05 p.m.
1ST—1 3/8 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, allowance optional claiming $25,000. Purse $92,000
1 He’s No Lemon (Castellano,J);8-1
2 Pillar Mountain (Rosario,J);5-2
3 Hierarchy (Lezcano,J);8-5
4 Kulin Rock (Ortiz,J);9-5
5 Crackspeed (Prat,F);6-1
2ND—1 mi., 3YOs & up, allowance. Purse $74,000
1 Bebe Banker (Camacho,S);15-1
2 Shamrock Kid (Saez,L);12-1
3 Tiergan (Castellano,J);5-1
4 Doups Point (Rosario,J);2-1
5 Internet Of Things (Ortiz,I);4-1
6 The Big Lebanese (Franco,M);8-1
7 Joe’s Smokin Gun (Davis,D);15-1
8 Red Zinger (Cancel,E);3-1
3RD—1 1/8 mi., turf, 3YO fillies, Wonder Again Stakes. Purse $200,000
1 Kelsey’s Cross (Smith,M);12-1
2 Nonsensical (Bravo,J);2-1
3 Newspaperofrecord (Ortiz,I);1-5
4 Cambier Parc (Ortiz,J);7-2
5 Chocolate Kisses (Davis,D);8-1
6 Blonde Moment (Diaz,H);30-1
4TH—6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden. Purse $90,000
1 Liza Jambalaya (Saez,L);5-1
2 Kelleycanrun (Ortiz,I);6-1
3 My Happy Place (Rosario,J);8-1
4 Laquezza (Gutierrez,R);15-1
5 Stifle Yourself (Alvarado,J);8-1
6 China Cat (Vargas,J);6-1
7 Trial And Error (Ortiz,J);3-1
8 Rapido Gatta (Castellano,J);7-2
9 Daleelaty (Davis,D);12-1
5TH—1 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden. Purse $90,000
1 Miss You Blues (Cancel,E);8-1
2 Five Alarm Robin (Vargas,J);15-1
3 Dating Game (Luzzi,M);20-1
4 Blahnik (Saez,L);10-1
5 Ygritte (Prat,F);8-1
6 Queen Medb (Ortiz,I);4-1
7 Catch A Bid (Castellano,J);8-1
8 Ocean Fire (Ortiz,J);12-1
9 Keepme In Thegame (Rosario,J);7-2
10 Madame Orbe (Davis,D);10-1
11 Skep (Lezcano,J);8-1
12 Savvy Cairo (Franco,M);20-1
13AE Style Icon (Velazquez,J);9-2
6TH—6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, allowance. Purse $92,000
1 Hersh (Velazquez,J);7-2
2 Payne (Ortiz,J);9-5
3 Rowayton (Rosario,J);2-1
4 Missle Bomb (Carmouche,K);5-1
5 Tap Master (Franco,M);10-1
6 Topper T (Castellano,J);8-1
7TH—5 1/2f, 2YO fillies, Astoria Stakes. Purse $150,000
1 Maryanorginger (Vargas,J);10-1
2 Reiterate (Ortiz,J);6-1
3 Perfect Alibi (Bridgmohan,S);5-2
4 Talk You Out Of It (Alvarado,J);8-1
5 Dixie Mo (Davis,D);6-1
6 Sneaky Surprise (Velazquez,J);6-1
7 Punk Rock Princess (Suarez,A);15-1
8 Twirling Owen (Toledo,J);8-1
9 Ms Headley (Ortiz,I);4-1
8TH—7f, turf, 4YOs & up, fillies and mares, Intercontinental Stakes. Purse $200,000
1 Enthusiastic Gal (Lezcano,J);20-1
2 Significant Form (Ortiz,I);2-1
3 Jc’s Shooting Star (Rider TBA);8-5
4 Zonza (Castellano,J);8-1
5 Stella Di Camelot (Franco,M);7-2
6 Binti Al Nar (Alvarado,J);20-1
7 Raven’s Lady (Smith,M);10-1
8 Fire Key (Ortiz,J);9-2
9 Broadway Run (Saez,L);5-1
10 Fear No Evil (Bravo,J);12-1
9TH—6f, turf, 3YOs & up, maiden. Purse $72,000
1 Wicked Grin (Carmouche,K);9-2
1A Fortune Smiles (Franco,M);9-2
2 Daring Disguise (Ortiz,I);3-1
3 Blue Parrot (Ortiz,J);10-1
4 Adios Amigos (Bravo,J);8-1
5 Rinaldi (Saez,L);15-1
6 Appointment (Maragh,R);12-1
7 Bourbon Mission (Velazquez,J);6-1
8 Plebe (Camacho,S);12-1
9 Qian B C (Rosario,J);9-2
10 Tizanoxbow (Cancel,E);15-1
11 Crack Shot (Vargas,J);20-1
12 Seven Is Heaven (Ortiz,I);5-2
13 Bears Mafia (Rider TBA);7-2
