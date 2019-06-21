Post time 1:30 p.m.

1ST—6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $40,000. Purse $42,000

1 Ok Honey (Gutierrez,R);6-1

2 Fancycase (Hernandez,B);8-1

3 Take Charge Tina (Saez,L);3-5

4 Caralicious (Harkie,H);12-1

5 Ardara Belle (Carmouche,K);4-1

6 Alvernia (Davis,D);8-1

2ND—5f, 2YOs, fillies, maiden. Purse $62,000

1 Fortune’s Girl (Luzzi,M);12-1

2 Gabi’s Tuff (Ortiz,I);6-1

3 Jen’s Battle (Rosario,J);4-1

4 Rewarded (Cancel,E);20-1

5 Funnypointofview (Ortiz,J);9-2

6 Time Limit (Castellano,J);2-1

7 Strongerthanuknow (Crmche,K);5-2

3RD—1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance optional claiming $100,000. Purse $87,000

1 Daria’s Angel (Rider TBA);7-5

2 Munchkin Money (Alvarado,J);5-1

3 Xenobia (Castellano,J);2-1

4 Chipolata (Rosario,J);8-5

5 Barkaa (Ortiz,I);7-2

6 Inspeightof (Ortiz,J);12-1

7 Souper Striking (Lezcano,J);10-1

4TH—6f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden. Purse $80,000

1 Quasar (Carmouche,K);2-1

2 Trans Mississippi (Hernandez,B);10-1

3 Concerned (Lezcano,J);8-5

4 Able To Smile (Rosario,J);9-2

5 Put Up R Shut Up (Harkie,H);15-1

6 Paint It Green (Saez,L);7-2

5TH—7f, turf, 3YOs, fillies, NY Stallion Stakes. Purse $150,000

1 Funny Money Honey (Ortiz,J);8-1

2 Plink Freud (Saez,L);15-1

3 Niko’s Dream (Alvarado,J);7-2

4 Sweet Meadow Mist (Rosario,J);4-1

5 Kid Is Frosty (Ortiz,I);8-1

6 Newly Minted (Lezcano,J);6-5

7 Sterling Beauty (Davis,D);15-1

8 Parton (Vickers,N);20-1

6TH—5f, 2YOs, maiden. Purse $62,000

1 Listentoyourheart (Gutierrez,R);8-1

2 Justintimeforwine (Rosario,J);10-1

3 All Guns Blazing (Saez,L);8-1

4 Impetuous (Ortiz,J);3-1

5 Cleon Jones (Davis,D);5-2

6 Khali River (Carmouche,K);8-1

7 Double Shot (Ortiz,I);15-1

8 Whichwaytomalibu (Alvarado,J);3-1

9AE Justin Vision (Reyes,L);6-1

10AE Mitzrayim (Lezcano,J);12-1

11AE Bull Of Bayern (Saez,L);8-1

12AE Our Destiny (Luzzi,M);15-1

7TH—6f, 3YOs & up, allowance. Purse $82,000

1 Yamano Maker (Alvarado,J);15-1

2 Fortin Hill (Ortiz,I);2-1

3 Fortune’s Fool (Castellano,J);6-1

4 Endorsed (Rosario,J);5-2

5 Bernin’ Thru Gold (Velazquez,J);6-1

6 Admiral Lynch (Saez,L);5-1

7 Dark N Cloudy (Ortiz,J);6-1

8TH—7f, turf, 3YOs, NY Stallion Stakes. Purse $150,000

1 Funny Guy (Maragh,R);3-1

2 Analyzethisandthat (Carmouche,K);12-1

3 Smooth Tales (Lezcano,J);10-1

4 Blindwillie Mctell (Ortiz,J);2-1

5 Thorny Tale (Cancel,E);5-1

6 Rinaldi (Saez,L);12-1

7 Bankit (Ortiz,I);7-2

8 Bettor Bank On It (Davis,D);15-1

9 Magical Tale (Castellano,J);20-1

10 Veterans Beach (Velazquez,J);6-1

11 Coach Villa (Martinez,J);30-1

9TH—6f, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000

1 La Rubia (Harkie,H);30-1

2 Magical Romance (Jimenez,S);30-1

3 Mike’s Girl (Carmouche,K);2-1

4 Cat Lady Steph (Reyes,L);20-1

5 Smart Throb (Cancel,E);10-1

6 Abby Normal (Velazquez,J);8-1

7 Vitanza (Davis,D);15-1

8 Kathy’s Cause (Saez,L);12-1

9 Aris Gal Suz (Ortiz,I);12-1

10 Love That Goose (Rosario,J);5-1

11 Street Chamber (Hernandez,B);20-1

12 Tarallucci (Maragh,R);4-1

13AE Funderella (Sergeon,G);15-1

14AE Honorable Profit (Cancel,E);20-1

15AE Charming Cara (Maragh,R);30-1

16AE Gunboat Diplomacy (Ortiz,J);9-2

