Post time 1:30 p.m.
1ST—6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $40,000. Purse $42,000
1 Ok Honey (Gutierrez,R);6-1
2 Fancycase (Hernandez,B);8-1
3 Take Charge Tina (Saez,L);3-5
4 Caralicious (Harkie,H);12-1
5 Ardara Belle (Carmouche,K);4-1
6 Alvernia (Davis,D);8-1
2ND—5f, 2YOs, fillies, maiden. Purse $62,000
1 Fortune’s Girl (Luzzi,M);12-1
2 Gabi’s Tuff (Ortiz,I);6-1
3 Jen’s Battle (Rosario,J);4-1
4 Rewarded (Cancel,E);20-1
5 Funnypointofview (Ortiz,J);9-2
6 Time Limit (Castellano,J);2-1
7 Strongerthanuknow (Crmche,K);5-2
3RD—1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance optional claiming $100,000. Purse $87,000
1 Daria’s Angel (Rider TBA);7-5
2 Munchkin Money (Alvarado,J);5-1
3 Xenobia (Castellano,J);2-1
4 Chipolata (Rosario,J);8-5
5 Barkaa (Ortiz,I);7-2
6 Inspeightof (Ortiz,J);12-1
7 Souper Striking (Lezcano,J);10-1
4TH—6f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden. Purse $80,000
1 Quasar (Carmouche,K);2-1
2 Trans Mississippi (Hernandez,B);10-1
3 Concerned (Lezcano,J);8-5
4 Able To Smile (Rosario,J);9-2
5 Put Up R Shut Up (Harkie,H);15-1
6 Paint It Green (Saez,L);7-2
5TH—7f, turf, 3YOs, fillies, NY Stallion Stakes. Purse $150,000
1 Funny Money Honey (Ortiz,J);8-1
2 Plink Freud (Saez,L);15-1
3 Niko’s Dream (Alvarado,J);7-2
4 Sweet Meadow Mist (Rosario,J);4-1
5 Kid Is Frosty (Ortiz,I);8-1
6 Newly Minted (Lezcano,J);6-5
7 Sterling Beauty (Davis,D);15-1
8 Parton (Vickers,N);20-1
6TH—5f, 2YOs, maiden. Purse $62,000
1 Listentoyourheart (Gutierrez,R);8-1
2 Justintimeforwine (Rosario,J);10-1
3 All Guns Blazing (Saez,L);8-1
4 Impetuous (Ortiz,J);3-1
5 Cleon Jones (Davis,D);5-2
6 Khali River (Carmouche,K);8-1
7 Double Shot (Ortiz,I);15-1
8 Whichwaytomalibu (Alvarado,J);3-1
9AE Justin Vision (Reyes,L);6-1
10AE Mitzrayim (Lezcano,J);12-1
11AE Bull Of Bayern (Saez,L);8-1
12AE Our Destiny (Luzzi,M);15-1
7TH—6f, 3YOs & up, allowance. Purse $82,000
1 Yamano Maker (Alvarado,J);15-1
2 Fortin Hill (Ortiz,I);2-1
3 Fortune’s Fool (Castellano,J);6-1
4 Endorsed (Rosario,J);5-2
5 Bernin’ Thru Gold (Velazquez,J);6-1
6 Admiral Lynch (Saez,L);5-1
7 Dark N Cloudy (Ortiz,J);6-1
8TH—7f, turf, 3YOs, NY Stallion Stakes. Purse $150,000
1 Funny Guy (Maragh,R);3-1
2 Analyzethisandthat (Carmouche,K);12-1
3 Smooth Tales (Lezcano,J);10-1
4 Blindwillie Mctell (Ortiz,J);2-1
5 Thorny Tale (Cancel,E);5-1
6 Rinaldi (Saez,L);12-1
7 Bankit (Ortiz,I);7-2
8 Bettor Bank On It (Davis,D);15-1
9 Magical Tale (Castellano,J);20-1
10 Veterans Beach (Velazquez,J);6-1
11 Coach Villa (Martinez,J);30-1
9TH—6f, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000
1 La Rubia (Harkie,H);30-1
2 Magical Romance (Jimenez,S);30-1
3 Mike’s Girl (Carmouche,K);2-1
4 Cat Lady Steph (Reyes,L);20-1
5 Smart Throb (Cancel,E);10-1
6 Abby Normal (Velazquez,J);8-1
7 Vitanza (Davis,D);15-1
8 Kathy’s Cause (Saez,L);12-1
9 Aris Gal Suz (Ortiz,I);12-1
10 Love That Goose (Rosario,J);5-1
11 Street Chamber (Hernandez,B);20-1
12 Tarallucci (Maragh,R);4-1
13AE Funderella (Sergeon,G);15-1
14AE Honorable Profit (Cancel,E);20-1
15AE Charming Cara (Maragh,R);30-1
16AE Gunboat Diplomacy (Ortiz,J);9-2
