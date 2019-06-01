First post: 1:30 p.m.
1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse $30,000
1 Smidge (Chang);15/1
2 Mandatory Payout (I.Ortiz);4/5
3 Dr. Albert (Camacho);6/1
4 Asher The Dasher (Davis);8/1
5 Dr. Devera’s Way (Reyes);3/1
6 Ninja Dust (Rosario);6/1
2ND RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming, NYS. Purse $41,000
1 Aly’s Courage (Reyes);30/1
2 She’s Not Bluffing (Saez);8/1
3 Saratoga Sass (Martinez);20/1
4 Wicked Waters (Davis);15/1
5 Recess (I.Ortiz);9/5
6 Moyne Spun (Lezcano);10/1
7 Low Is Laine (Camacho);30/1
8 Molly’s Nighthawk (B.Hernandez);6/1
9 Plum Bay (Jimenez);30/1
10 Crater Rim (Luzzi);6/1
11 Rossellini (Alvarado);5/1
12 Bella Via Mi Amor (Maragh);15/1
3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $65,000
1 Mighty Manfred (I.Ortiz);6/1
2 Felix In Fabula (Maragh);5/2
3 Potomac (Lezcano);6/5
4 Analyze The Odds (B.Hernandez);12/1
5 Coltandmississippi (Rosario);3/1
6 Bitumen (Reyes);15/1
4TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming, NYS. Purse $41,000
1 Mounted Cop (Franco);10/1
2 Neper (I.Ortiz);8/1
3 Seven Plus Seven (Rosario);4/1
4 Coolboy (Martinez);6/1
5 Wisecrack (Reyes);15/1
6 Cause For Applause (Saez);5/2
7 Bank Gala (Camacho);5/1
8 True Blue Giant (Castellano);7/2
5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $39,000
1 Alley To Calvary (Maragh);5/2
2 Tiffanys Freud (Escobar);30/1
3 Mom I Forgive You (Davis);8/1
4 Shak’s Hidden Gem (Rosario);10/1
5 Catania Rose (B.Hernandez);20/1
6 Athwaaq (Lezcano);4/1
7 Dancingwthdaffodls (J.Ortiz);6/1
8 Avocado Toast (Saez);7/2
9 Awe Honey (Franco);12/1
10 She’s A Lumberjane (Luzzi);15/1
6TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $28,000
1 Unsullied (Luzzi);8/1
2 Desert Lights (B.Hernandez);7/2
3 Take It To Scale (Maragh);10/1
4 Sandy Lane (Davis);7/2
5 Can’tweallgetalong (J.Ortiz);6/1
6 There He Goes (Carmouche);3/1
7 Equal The Score (Camacho);12/1
8 Swiping Dan (Martinez);20/1
9 Neighborhood Bully (Cancel);8/1
7TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse $41,000
1 Rhode Island (Lezcano);3/1
2 Bad Sueno (Camacho);12/1
3 Duncastle (Castellano);5/2
4 Azzedine (FR) (Cancel);8/1
5 Channel Island (Saez);12/1
6 Power Boss (Franco);15/1
7 A I Initiative (Reyes);9/2
8 Shiloh Lane (B.Hernandez);30/1
9 Labeq (Davis);4/1
10 Ari’s Naughty Luca (J.Ortiz);2/1
8TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3Yo and up, Claiming. Purse $39,000
1 Risky Sour (B.Hernandez);12/1
2 Calamity Kat (Maragh);8/1
3 Phone Funky Munky (I.Ortiz);9/2
4 Run For Boston (Franco);15/1
5 Purchasing Power (Cancel);12/1
6 Much Trouble (Carmouche);2/1
7 Won’t Be Missed (Camacho);20/1
8 Dispatcher (Lezcano);6/1
9 Threatlovesmidnite (Saez);15/1
10 Call The Cat (Davis);20/1
11 River Knight (Martinez);10/1
12 Time Expired (Reyes);20/1
13 Ocean Monarch (Rosario);7/2
9TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse $85,000
1 Mo Flash (Rosario);8/1
2 Honor Way (J.Ortiz);2/1
3 Posse Needed (Velazquez);5/1
4 Takecharge Mirella (Davis);6/1
5 Bluegrass Jamboree (Lezcano);6/5
6 Tanya’s Gem (B.Hernandez);15/1
10TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight, NYS. Purse $62,000
1 My Primo (Maragh);20/1
2 Wacky Pal (Saez);9/2
3 Daddy Knows (J.Ortiz);5/2
4 El Hermano (Alvarado);10/1
5 Jimmy Jazz (Castellano);6/1
6 Quiet Out East (Franco);4/1
7 Pier Forty (Cancel);8/1
8 Appointment (Reyes);15/1
9 Apex Predator (Camacho);15/1
10 Determined One (Velazquez);12/1
11AE Uncle Curly (I.Ortiz);3/1
12AE Golconda (Maragh);10/1
13AE The Postmaster (Lezcano);7/2
14AE Make Motime (B.Hernandez);15/1
15AE The Happy Giant (Davis);30/1
16AE Overlord (Davis);15/1
