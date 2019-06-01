First post: 1:30 p.m.

1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse $30,000

1 Smidge (Chang);15/1

2 Mandatory Payout (I.Ortiz);4/5

3 Dr. Albert (Camacho);6/1 

4 Asher The Dasher (Davis);8/1

5 Dr. Devera’s Way (Reyes);3/1

6 Ninja Dust (Rosario);6/1

2ND RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming, NYS. Purse $41,000

1 Aly’s Courage (Reyes);30/1

2 She’s Not Bluffing (Saez);8/1

3 Saratoga Sass (Martinez);20/1

4 Wicked Waters (Davis);15/1

5 Recess (I.Ortiz);9/5

6 Moyne Spun (Lezcano);10/1

7 Low Is Laine (Camacho);30/1

8 Molly’s Nighthawk (B.Hernandez);6/1

9 Plum Bay (Jimenez);30/1

10 Crater Rim (Luzzi);6/1

11 Rossellini (Alvarado);5/1

12 Bella Via Mi Amor (Maragh);15/1

3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $65,000

1 Mighty Manfred (I.Ortiz);6/1

2 Felix In Fabula (Maragh);5/2

3 Potomac (Lezcano);6/5

4 Analyze The Odds (B.Hernandez);12/1

5 Coltandmississippi (Rosario);3/1 

6 Bitumen (Reyes);15/1

4TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming, NYS. Purse $41,000

1 Mounted Cop (Franco);10/1

2 Neper (I.Ortiz);8/1

3 Seven Plus Seven (Rosario);4/1

4 Coolboy (Martinez);6/1

5 Wisecrack (Reyes);15/1

6 Cause For Applause (Saez);5/2 

7 Bank Gala (Camacho);5/1

8 True Blue Giant (Castellano);7/2

5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $39,000

1 Alley To Calvary (Maragh);5/2

2 Tiffanys Freud (Escobar);30/1

3 Mom I Forgive You (Davis);8/1 

4 Shak’s Hidden Gem (Rosario);10/1 

5 Catania Rose (B.Hernandez);20/1 

6 Athwaaq (Lezcano);4/1

7 Dancingwthdaffodls (J.Ortiz);6/1

8 Avocado Toast (Saez);7/2

9 Awe Honey (Franco);12/1

10 She’s A Lumberjane (Luzzi);15/1

6TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $28,000

1 Unsullied (Luzzi);8/1

2 Desert Lights (B.Hernandez);7/2

3 Take It To Scale (Maragh);10/1

4 Sandy Lane (Davis);7/2

5 Can’tweallgetalong (J.Ortiz);6/1

6 There He Goes (Carmouche);3/1

7 Equal The Score (Camacho);12/1

8 Swiping Dan (Martinez);20/1

9 Neighborhood Bully (Cancel);8/1

7TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse $41,000

1 Rhode Island (Lezcano);3/1

2 Bad Sueno (Camacho);12/1

3 Duncastle (Castellano);5/2

4 Azzedine (FR) (Cancel);8/1

5 Channel Island (Saez);12/1

6 Power Boss (Franco);15/1

7 A I Initiative (Reyes);9/2 

8 Shiloh Lane (B.Hernandez);30/1 

9 Labeq (Davis);4/1

10 Ari’s Naughty Luca (J.Ortiz);2/1

8TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3Yo and up, Claiming. Purse $39,000

1 Risky Sour (B.Hernandez);12/1

2 Calamity Kat (Maragh);8/1

3 Phone Funky Munky (I.Ortiz);9/2

4 Run For Boston (Franco);15/1

5 Purchasing Power (Cancel);12/1

6 Much Trouble (Carmouche);2/1

7 Won’t Be Missed (Camacho);20/1 

8 Dispatcher (Lezcano);6/1

9 Threatlovesmidnite (Saez);15/1

10 Call The Cat (Davis);20/1

11 River Knight (Martinez);10/1

12 Time Expired (Reyes);20/1

13 Ocean Monarch (Rosario);7/2

9TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse $85,000

1 Mo Flash (Rosario);8/1 

2 Honor Way (J.Ortiz);2/1 

3 Posse Needed (Velazquez);5/1

4 Takecharge Mirella (Davis);6/1

5 Bluegrass Jamboree (Lezcano);6/5

6 Tanya’s Gem (B.Hernandez);15/1

10TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight, NYS. Purse $62,000

1 My Primo (Maragh);20/1

2 Wacky Pal (Saez);9/2

3 Daddy Knows (J.Ortiz);5/2

4 El Hermano (Alvarado);10/1

5 Jimmy Jazz (Castellano);6/1

6 Quiet Out East (Franco);4/1

7 Pier Forty (Cancel);8/1

8 Appointment (Reyes);15/1

9 Apex Predator (Camacho);15/1

10 Determined One (Velazquez);12/1

11AE Uncle Curly (I.Ortiz);3/1

12AE Golconda (Maragh);10/1

13AE The Postmaster (Lezcano);7/2

14AE Make Motime (B.Hernandez);15/1

15AE The Happy Giant (Davis);30/1

16AE Overlord (Davis);15/1

