Post time 1:30 p.m.
1ST—6f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $20,000. Purse $38,000
1 Reata’s Reward (Hernandez,B);7-2
1A Tayler’s The Boss (Reyes,L);7-2
2 Tequila Sunday (Silvera,R);8-1
3 Simona (Diaz,H);2-1
4 Zecha (Harkie,H);15-1
5 Promise Me Roses (Ortiz,I);5-2
6 Golden Vale (Carmouche,K);3-1
2ND—5f, 2YOs, maiden. Purse $62,000
1 Mission Wrapitup (Davis,D);12-1
2 Managing Risk (Franco,M);8-1
3 Our Destiny (Camacho,S);15-1
4 Papa King (Velazquez,J);5-2
5 Bull Of Bayern (Ortiz,I);7-2
6 Theitalianamerican (Rosario,J);9-5
7 Turbo Drive (Carmouche,K);5-1
3RD—7f, turf, 3YOs & up, allowance. Purse $82,000
1 All Systems Go (Saez,L);6-1
1A Dream Friend (Rosario,J);6-1
2 Dark N Cloudy (Ortiz,I);2-1
3 Snake Oil Charlie (Diaz,H);30-1
4 Felix In Fabula (Maragh,R);5-2
5 Mutakatif (Castellano,J);1-1
6 Morrison (Carmouche,K);7-2
7 Morning Breez (Lezcano,J);6-1
8 Mo Diddley (Velazquez,J);9-2
9 Mad Munnys (Ortiz,I);15-1
4TH—6f, turf, 3YOs & up, claiming $30,000. Purse $39,000
1 Bettor Bank On It (Davis,D);6-1
2 Alrahaal (Rosario,J);15-1
3 No Regrets (Reyes,L);7-2
4 Mend Up (Hernandez,B);20-1
5 All Clear (Ortiz,J);9-2
6 Coach Villa (Martinez,J);15-1
7 Poppy Joe Rocks (Ortiz,I);9-2
8 Yes And Yes (Cancel,E);8-1
9 No Fly Zone (Franco,M);4-1
10 Rockin Jo (Hernandez,H);12-1
11 Elenzee (Carmouche,K);8-1
5TH—6f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden claiming $20,000. Purse $30,000
1 Rose Of Dublin (Franco,M);5-1
2 Know Point Given (Hernandez,H);10-1
3 Tannuzzo (Carmouche,K);3-1
4 Simply Fast (Camacho,S);7-2
5 Marie’s Tuff (Diaz,H);20-1
6 Ask Contrition (Martinez,J);20-1
7 Flying Pleasantly (Harkie,H);10-1
8 It’s A Shaw Thing (Davis,D);9-5
6TH—1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000
1 The Grand Canal (Ortiz,J);4-1
2 Millionaire Joe (Castellano,J);3-1
3 Catorat (Cancel,E);15-1
4 Neper (Rider TBA);8-1
5 Saratoga Sass (Martinez,J);30-1
6 Alphastest (Franco,M);7-2
7 Preston Court (Luzzi,M);10-1
8 Breaking Boundary (Hernndz,B);20-1
9 Hurricane Andrew (Camacho,S);8-1
10 Well In Tune (Reyes,L);30-1
11 Opt (Davis,D);10-1
12 Legion Storm (Saez,L);6-1
13 Cause For Applause (Rider TBA);5-1
7TH—1 1/16 mi., 3YOs & up, claiming $25,000. Purse $36,000
1 Curlin’s New Moon (Franco,M);3-1
2 Poker Game (Reyes,L);15-1
3 Spectator Sport (Ortiz,I);5-2
4 Hardaway (Rosario,J);6-1
5 Dr. Hipp (Ortiz,J);6-5
6 Everything Pazible (Lezcano,J);12-1
8TH—7f, turf, 4YOs & up, allowance optl. claiming $100,000. Purse $87,000
1 Holiday Bonus (Silvera,R);20-1
2 Big Handsome (Castellano,J);5-2
3 Celtic Chaos (Davis,D);5-2
4 Hit It Once More (Rider TBA);6-1
5 White Flag (Rosario,J);2-1
6 Master Merion (Ortiz,J);7-2
7 Gidu (Velazquez,J);4-1
8 Vici (Ortiz,I);8-1
9 California Night (Carmouche,K);10-1
9TH—6f, turf, 3YOs & up, claiming $25,000. Purse $50,000
1 Catch A Cab (Saez,L);10-1
1A Tiz A Chance (Camacho,S);10-1
2 Ghost Giant (Ortiz,J);12-1
3 Indian Guide (Davis,D);15-1
4 We Should Talk (Ortiz,I);6-1
5 Royal Asset (Franco,M);10-1
6 Amelia’s Wild Ride (Lezcano,J);5-1
7 Spectrolite (Cancel,E);4-1
8 Maniacal (Castellano,J);3-1
9 Adulation (Camacho,S);30-1
10 Scout’s Honor (Rosario,J);9-2
11 Malibu Action (Davis,D);6-1
12 Thefinalcrazydude (Hernandez,B);10-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.