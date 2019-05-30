Post time 1:30 p.m.

1ST—6f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $20,000. Purse $38,000

1 Reata’s Reward (Hernandez,B);7-2

1A Tayler’s The Boss (Reyes,L);7-2

2 Tequila Sunday (Silvera,R);8-1

3 Simona (Diaz,H);2-1

4 Zecha (Harkie,H);15-1

5 Promise Me Roses (Ortiz,I);5-2

6 Golden Vale (Carmouche,K);3-1

2ND—5f, 2YOs, maiden. Purse $62,000

1 Mission Wrapitup (Davis,D);12-1

2 Managing Risk (Franco,M);8-1

3 Our Destiny (Camacho,S);15-1

4 Papa King (Velazquez,J);5-2

5 Bull Of Bayern (Ortiz,I);7-2

6 Theitalianamerican (Rosario,J);9-5

7 Turbo Drive (Carmouche,K);5-1

3RD—7f, turf, 3YOs & up, allowance. Purse $82,000

1 All Systems Go (Saez,L);6-1

1A Dream Friend (Rosario,J);6-1

2 Dark N Cloudy (Ortiz,I);2-1

3 Snake Oil Charlie (Diaz,H);30-1

4 Felix In Fabula (Maragh,R);5-2

5 Mutakatif (Castellano,J);1-1

6 Morrison (Carmouche,K);7-2

7 Morning Breez (Lezcano,J);6-1

8 Mo Diddley (Velazquez,J);9-2

9 Mad Munnys (Ortiz,I);15-1

4TH—6f, turf, 3YOs & up, claiming $30,000. Purse $39,000

1 Bettor Bank On It (Davis,D);6-1

2 Alrahaal (Rosario,J);15-1

3 No Regrets (Reyes,L);7-2

4 Mend Up (Hernandez,B);20-1

5 All Clear (Ortiz,J);9-2

6 Coach Villa (Martinez,J);15-1

7 Poppy Joe Rocks (Ortiz,I);9-2

8 Yes And Yes (Cancel,E);8-1

9 No Fly Zone (Franco,M);4-1

10 Rockin Jo (Hernandez,H);12-1

11 Elenzee (Carmouche,K);8-1

5TH—6f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden claiming $20,000. Purse $30,000

1 Rose Of Dublin (Franco,M);5-1

2 Know Point Given (Hernandez,H);10-1

3 Tannuzzo (Carmouche,K);3-1

4 Simply Fast (Camacho,S);7-2

5 Marie’s Tuff (Diaz,H);20-1

6 Ask Contrition (Martinez,J);20-1

7 Flying Pleasantly (Harkie,H);10-1

8 It’s A Shaw Thing (Davis,D);9-5

6TH—1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000

1 The Grand Canal (Ortiz,J);4-1

2 Millionaire Joe (Castellano,J);3-1

3 Catorat (Cancel,E);15-1

4 Neper (Rider TBA);8-1

5 Saratoga Sass (Martinez,J);30-1

6 Alphastest (Franco,M);7-2

7 Preston Court (Luzzi,M);10-1

8 Breaking Boundary (Hernndz,B);20-1

9 Hurricane Andrew (Camacho,S);8-1

10 Well In Tune (Reyes,L);30-1

11 Opt (Davis,D);10-1

12 Legion Storm (Saez,L);6-1

13 Cause For Applause (Rider TBA);5-1

7TH—1 1/16 mi., 3YOs & up, claiming $25,000. Purse $36,000

1 Curlin’s New Moon (Franco,M);3-1

2 Poker Game (Reyes,L);15-1

3 Spectator Sport (Ortiz,I);5-2

4 Hardaway (Rosario,J);6-1

5 Dr. Hipp (Ortiz,J);6-5

6 Everything Pazible (Lezcano,J);12-1

8TH—7f, turf, 4YOs & up, allowance optl. claiming $100,000. Purse $87,000

1 Holiday Bonus (Silvera,R);20-1

2 Big Handsome (Castellano,J);5-2

3 Celtic Chaos (Davis,D);5-2

4 Hit It Once More (Rider TBA);6-1

5 White Flag (Rosario,J);2-1

6 Master Merion (Ortiz,J);7-2

7 Gidu (Velazquez,J);4-1

8 Vici (Ortiz,I);8-1

9 California Night (Carmouche,K);10-1

9TH—6f, turf, 3YOs & up, claiming $25,000. Purse $50,000

1 Catch A Cab (Saez,L);10-1

1A Tiz A Chance (Camacho,S);10-1

2 Ghost Giant (Ortiz,J);12-1

3 Indian Guide (Davis,D);15-1

4 We Should Talk (Ortiz,I);6-1

5 Royal Asset (Franco,M);10-1

6 Amelia’s Wild Ride (Lezcano,J);5-1

7 Spectrolite (Cancel,E);4-1

8 Maniacal (Castellano,J);3-1

9 Adulation (Camacho,S);30-1

10 Scout’s Honor (Rosario,J);9-2

11 Malibu Action (Davis,D);6-1

12 Thefinalcrazydude (Hernandez,B);10-1

