Post Time 1:30 p.m
1ST RACE
6 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $14,000. Purse $28,000.
1 Swiping Dan (Harkie H);8-1
2 Flatexcel (Ortiz I);3-1
3 Unsullied (Davis D);9-5
4 Equal The Score (Rodriguez A);8-1
5 Laura’s Posse (Hernandez B);6-5
2ND RACE
6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.
1 Our Craftys Legacy (HerndzB);30-1
1A Seattle Frost (Hernandez B);30-1
2 Tiple (Ortiz I);2-1
3 Hottie Stiletto (Reyes,L);15-1
4 G. T. Sonia (Alvarado,J);15-1
5 Tiz Her Way (Jimenez S);30-1
6 Ghostly Beauty (Franco M);8-5
7 Sheikha Mo (Ortiz,J);4-1
8 Isabelle’s Joy (Davis,D);5-1
3RD RACE
1 1/16 Mile, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $12,500. Purse $32,000.
1 Cause I’m Alex (Davis D);4-1
2 Sandy Lane (Lezcano J);9-2
3 G Zap (Rosario J);2-1
4 Old Upstart (Franco M);6-1
5 Leitone (Ortiz I);7-5
4TH RACE
1 Mile, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.
1 Coolboy (Harkie,H);20-1
2 Pier Forty (Cancel,E);8-1
3 Quiet Out East (Franco,M);3-1
4 Six Percent (Castellano J);5-2
5 Seven Is Heaven (Ortiz I);7-2
6 Daddy Knows (Lezcano J);9-5
5TH RACE
1 3/8 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $62,500. Purse $90,000.
1 Turco Bravo (Castellano J);5-2
2 Royal Albert Hall (Velazquez J);8-1
3 Botswana (Rosario J);10-1
4 Argonne (Alvarado J);9-5
5 Sentry (Franco M);5-1
6 Twisted Tom (Alvarado J);8-5
7 Winter Union (Ortiz J);7-2
8 Lemonist (Ortiz I);2-1
6TH RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.
1 City Fun (Castellano J);6-1
2 Claddagh’s Run (Davis D);9-2
3 Blue Jean Kitten (Carmouche K);4-1
4 General June (Hernandez B);15-1
5 Seeking Revenge (Reyes L);15-1
6 Know Point Given (Reyes L);12-1
7 Team Win (Ortiz I);7-2
8 Weekend Madness (Franco M);10-1
9 Bizness Beauty (Rosario J);30-1
10 Andi’s Kitten (Velazquez J);6-1
11 Art Thief (Ortiz J);6-1
7TH RACE
1 1/16 Mile, 4 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $100,000. Purse $87,000.
1 Expert (Ortiz J);8-5
2 Lenstar (Davis D);15-1
3 Tour De Force (Ortiz I);3-1
4 Backsideofthemoon (Velazquez J);9-2
5 Timber Ghost (Alvarado J);5-2
6 Roaming Union (Franco M);8-1
8TH RACE
1 Mile, Turf, 4 year olds & up, Poker Stakes. Purse $300,000.
1 Clyde’s Image (Castellano J);7-2
2 Hembree (Ortiz I);12-1
3 Krampus (Lezcano J);10-1
4 Gucci Factor (Rosario J);5-1
5 Master Merion (Franco M);15-1
6 Ticonderoga (Ortiz J);5-1
7 Therapist (Cancel E);8-1
8 Breaking The Rules (Velazquez J);6-1
9 Dr. Edgar (Davis D);3-1
9TH RACE
6 1/2 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $25,000. Purse $33,000.
1 The Confidante (Franco M);9-2
2 Lorcan (Davis D);5-1
3 Schwarbertown (Lezcano J);3-1
4 Gratto Swing (Brown D);20-1
5 Suremoney (Hernandez B);8-1
6 Burkey’s Bro (Cancel E);6-1
7 Ed’s Pet (Jimenez S);20-1
8 Mounted Cop (Alvarado J);15-1
9 Wisecrack (Martinez J);15-1
10 Well In Tune (Reyes L);30-1
11 Blue Skies Forever (Harkie H);20-1
12 Fortune’s Boy (Carmouche K);12-1
13 Awesome Mystery (Luzzi M);15-1
