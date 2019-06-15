Post Time 1:30 p.m

1ST RACE

6 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $14,000. Purse $28,000.

1 Swiping Dan (Harkie H);8-1

2 Flatexcel (Ortiz I);3-1

3 Unsullied (Davis D);9-5

4 Equal The Score (Rodriguez A);8-1

5 Laura’s Posse (Hernandez B);6-5

2ND RACE

6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.

1 Our Craftys Legacy (HerndzB);30-1

1A Seattle Frost (Hernandez B);30-1

2 Tiple (Ortiz I);2-1

3 Hottie Stiletto (Reyes,L);15-1

4 G. T. Sonia (Alvarado,J);15-1

5 Tiz Her Way (Jimenez S);30-1

6 Ghostly Beauty (Franco M);8-5

7 Sheikha Mo (Ortiz,J);4-1

8 Isabelle’s Joy (Davis,D);5-1

3RD RACE

1 1/16 Mile, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $12,500. Purse $32,000.

1 Cause I’m Alex (Davis D);4-1

2 Sandy Lane (Lezcano J);9-2

3 G Zap (Rosario J);2-1

4 Old Upstart (Franco M);6-1

5 Leitone (Ortiz I);7-5

4TH RACE

1 Mile, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.

1 Coolboy (Harkie,H);20-1

2 Pier Forty (Cancel,E);8-1

3 Quiet Out East (Franco,M);3-1

4 Six Percent (Castellano J);5-2

5 Seven Is Heaven (Ortiz I);7-2

6 Daddy Knows (Lezcano J);9-5

5TH RACE

1 3/8 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $62,500. Purse $90,000.

1 Turco Bravo (Castellano J);5-2

2 Royal Albert Hall (Velazquez J);8-1

3 Botswana (Rosario J);10-1

4 Argonne (Alvarado J);9-5

5 Sentry (Franco M);5-1

6 Twisted Tom (Alvarado J);8-5

7 Winter Union (Ortiz J);7-2

8 Lemonist (Ortiz I);2-1

6TH RACE

1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.

1 City Fun (Castellano J);6-1

2 Claddagh’s Run (Davis D);9-2

3 Blue Jean Kitten (Carmouche K);4-1

4 General June (Hernandez B);15-1

5 Seeking Revenge (Reyes L);15-1

6 Know Point Given (Reyes L);12-1

7 Team Win (Ortiz I);7-2

8 Weekend Madness (Franco M);10-1

9 Bizness Beauty (Rosario J);30-1

10 Andi’s Kitten (Velazquez J);6-1

11 Art Thief (Ortiz J);6-1

7TH RACE

1 1/16 Mile, 4 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $100,000. Purse $87,000.

1 Expert (Ortiz J);8-5

2 Lenstar (Davis D);15-1

3 Tour De Force (Ortiz I);3-1

4 Backsideofthemoon (Velazquez J);9-2

5 Timber Ghost (Alvarado J);5-2

6 Roaming Union (Franco M);8-1

8TH RACE

1 Mile, Turf, 4 year olds & up, Poker Stakes. Purse $300,000.

1 Clyde’s Image (Castellano J);7-2

2 Hembree (Ortiz I);12-1

3 Krampus (Lezcano J);10-1

4 Gucci Factor (Rosario J);5-1

5 Master Merion (Franco M);15-1

6 Ticonderoga (Ortiz J);5-1

7 Therapist (Cancel E);8-1

8 Breaking The Rules (Velazquez J);6-1

9 Dr. Edgar (Davis D);3-1

9TH RACE

6 1/2 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $25,000. Purse $33,000.

1 The Confidante (Franco M);9-2

2 Lorcan (Davis D);5-1

3 Schwarbertown (Lezcano J);3-1

4 Gratto Swing (Brown D);20-1

5 Suremoney (Hernandez B);8-1

6 Burkey’s Bro (Cancel E);6-1

7 Ed’s Pet (Jimenez S);20-1

8 Mounted Cop (Alvarado J);15-1

9 Wisecrack (Martinez J);15-1

10 Well In Tune (Reyes L);30-1

11 Blue Skies Forever (Harkie H);20-1

12 Fortune’s Boy (Carmouche K);12-1

13 Awesome Mystery (Luzzi M);15-1

