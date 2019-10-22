First post: 1:15 p.m.
1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.
1 Golden Vale (Richards);30/1
2 Evan’s Nice Now (Diaz);6/1
3 Citizen Matzo (B. Hernandez);5/2
4 First Forever (Lezcano);5/2
5 Movie Score (Franco);2/1
6 Parlapiano (Rodriguez);10/1
7 Sister Emily (Reyes);8/1
2ND RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $30,000.
1 Oroscopo (Carroll);10/1
2 No No Noah (Harkie);30/1
3 Brockthebank (Reyes);8/1
4 Loaded Joe (Franco);2/1
5 Wisecrack (R-Castro);30/1
6 Larceny (Saez);9/2
7 Single Focus (Davis);8/1
8 Dream’n Demon (I.Ortiz);7/2
9 Cobble Hill (Alvarado);5/1
3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $32,000.
1 River Of Dreams (H.Hernandez);12/1
2 Shalako (Lezcano);8/1
3 One River Place (Saez);5/2
4 Neighborhood Bully (Diaz);15/1
5 Armament (Carroll);3/1
6 Toohottoevenspeak (Harkie);15/1
7 Peter’s Project (Davis);9/2
8 Runabout (Carmouche);6/1 Car
9 Sir Ballantine (Serrano);8/1
4TH RACE: 7 Furlongs Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
1 Businessindubai (Cancel);20/1
2 Tornado Crossing (Rosario);10/1
3 Speightstown Gal (I.Ortiz);3/1
4 Canarsie Angel (Martinez);9/2
5 Bella Invasion (B.Hernandez);30/1
6 Keypit (Reyes);20/1
7 Miss Gold Medalist (Davis);8/1
8 Barker Lane (R-Castro);30/1
9 Time Shift (Saez);15/1
10 Grudge (Carmouche);7/2
11 Bella Rose (Franco);10/1
12 Surprise Arrival (Lezcano);8/1
5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.
1 Bellavia (Castellano);9/5
1A Farmington Road (Saez);9/5
2 Manolito (Franco);30/1
3 Life On Top (Davis);15/1
4 Three Eyed Raven (Carroll);30/1
5 Secret Rules (Alvarado);6/1
6 Default Rate (I.Ortiz);5/1
7 Sixteen Tons (Carmouche);4/1
8 Snap Chap (Rosario);10/1
9 Moon Over Miami (J.Ortiz);8/1
10 Liam’s Fire (Velazquez);12/1
6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse; $66,000.
1 Behind The Couch (J.Ortiz);8/5
2 Sweet Meadow Mist (I.Ortiz);5/2
3 Bustin Scones (B.Hernandez);5/1
4 Quietude (Davis);15/1
5 Orchid Party (Lezcano);10/1
6 Moon Heist (Carmouche);15/1
7 She Takes Charge (Rosario);7/2
7TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $77,000.
1 Spirit Animal (I.Ortiz);2/1 O
1A Financial System (Castellano);2/1
2 Everyonelovesjames (Saez);5/1
3 Desperado (Garcia);30/1
4 Uhtred (Alvarado);12/1
5 Southern Bridge (TBA);5/2
6 Mr. Alec (Rosario);7/2
7 Conviction Trade (Lezcano);10/1
8 Gauguin (GER) (Velazquez);10/1
9 Chantry Flats (Franco);8/1 F
10 Rapt (Davis);6/1
11 Leaveematthegate (H.Hernandez);50/1
8TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
1 Mazal Eighteen (Maragh);5/1
2 Adorable Maya (Lezcano);15/1
3 Unicorn Sally (Carroll);10/1
4 Price Target (I.Ortiz);4/1
5 I’m Fine (Franco);9/2
6 More Glitter (Castellano);7/2
7 Malibu Too (Saez);20/1
8 Topaz Bride (J.Ortiz);8/1
9 Beyond Brown (Alvarado);12/1
10 Big Bounty (H.Hernandez);20/1
11 My My Michelle (Velazquez);12/1
12 Courageous Girl (Franco);6/1
