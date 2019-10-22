First post: 1:15 p.m.

1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.

1 Golden Vale (Richards);30/1

2 Evan’s Nice Now (Diaz);6/1

3 Citizen Matzo (B. Hernandez);5/2

4 First Forever (Lezcano);5/2

5 Movie Score (Franco);2/1

6 Parlapiano (Rodriguez);10/1

7 Sister Emily (Reyes);8/1

2ND RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $30,000.

1 Oroscopo (Carroll);10/1

2 No No Noah (Harkie);30/1

3 Brockthebank (Reyes);8/1

4 Loaded Joe (Franco);2/1

5 Wisecrack (R-Castro);30/1

6 Larceny (Saez);9/2

7 Single Focus (Davis);8/1

8 Dream’n Demon (I.Ortiz);7/2

9 Cobble Hill (Alvarado);5/1

3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $32,000.

1 River Of Dreams (H.Hernandez);12/1

2 Shalako (Lezcano);8/1

3 One River Place (Saez);5/2

4 Neighborhood Bully (Diaz);15/1

5 Armament (Carroll);3/1

6 Toohottoevenspeak (Harkie);15/1

7 Peter’s Project (Davis);9/2

8 Runabout (Carmouche);6/1 Car

9 Sir Ballantine (Serrano);8/1

4TH RACE: 7 Furlongs Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.

1 Businessindubai (Cancel);20/1

2 Tornado Crossing (Rosario);10/1

3 Speightstown Gal (I.Ortiz);3/1

4 Canarsie Angel (Martinez);9/2

5 Bella Invasion (B.Hernandez);30/1

6 Keypit (Reyes);20/1

7 Miss Gold Medalist (Davis);8/1

8 Barker Lane (R-Castro);30/1

9 Time Shift (Saez);15/1

10 Grudge (Carmouche);7/2

11 Bella Rose (Franco);10/1

12 Surprise Arrival (Lezcano);8/1

5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.

1 Bellavia (Castellano);9/5

1A Farmington Road (Saez);9/5

2 Manolito (Franco);30/1

3 Life On Top (Davis);15/1

4 Three Eyed Raven (Carroll);30/1

5 Secret Rules (Alvarado);6/1

6 Default Rate (I.Ortiz);5/1

7 Sixteen Tons (Carmouche);4/1

8 Snap Chap (Rosario);10/1

9 Moon Over Miami (J.Ortiz);8/1

10 Liam’s Fire (Velazquez);12/1

6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse; $66,000.

1 Behind The Couch (J.Ortiz);8/5

2 Sweet Meadow Mist (I.Ortiz);5/2

3 Bustin Scones (B.Hernandez);5/1

4 Quietude (Davis);15/1

5 Orchid Party (Lezcano);10/1

6 Moon Heist (Carmouche);15/1

7 She Takes Charge (Rosario);7/2

7TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $77,000.

1 Spirit Animal (I.Ortiz);2/1 O

1A Financial System (Castellano);2/1

2 Everyonelovesjames (Saez);5/1

3 Desperado (Garcia);30/1

4 Uhtred (Alvarado);12/1

5 Southern Bridge (TBA);5/2

6 Mr. Alec (Rosario);7/2

7 Conviction Trade (Lezcano);10/1

8 Gauguin (GER) (Velazquez);10/1

9 Chantry Flats (Franco);8/1 F

10 Rapt (Davis);6/1

11 Leaveematthegate (H.Hernandez);50/1

8TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.

1 Mazal Eighteen (Maragh);5/1

2 Adorable Maya (Lezcano);15/1

3 Unicorn Sally (Carroll);10/1

4 Price Target (I.Ortiz);4/1

5 I’m Fine (Franco);9/2

6 More Glitter (Castellano);7/2

7 Malibu Too (Saez);20/1

8 Topaz Bride (J.Ortiz);8/1

9 Beyond Brown (Alvarado);12/1

10 Big Bounty (H.Hernandez);20/1

11 My My Michelle (Velazquez);12/1

12 Courageous Girl (Franco);6/1

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments