1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.

1 Macho Boy (Carmouche);6/1

2 Kobe (Reyes);15/1

3 Dubai Bobby (Franco);3/5

4 Upham (Alvarado);6/1

5 Tipazo (Harkie);30/1

6 Happy Danza (Davis);4/1

7 Stop Asking (Fragoso);12/1

2ND RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $35,000.

1 Gottahaveaholiday (Franco);8/5

2 Scoregirlscore (Maragh);10/1

3 Will Take Over (Cancel);7/2

4 Mimi And Charley (B.Hernandez);9/2

5 Elegant Rose (Carmouche);5/2

6 Remembering Bobbie (Davis);8/1

3RD RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.

1 Roses From Ben (Fragoso);15/1

2 Ma Meatloaf (Cancel);6/1

3 Caralicious (B.Hernandez);12/1

4 Dazzling Speed (Harkie);7/2

5 Appletini (Franco);8/5

6 Ragtime Suzy (Alvarado);5/2

7 Overtime Olivia (Carmouche);8/1

4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.

1 Saratoga Love (Franco);1/1

1A Stretchthestory (Alvarado);1/1

2 Surprise Arrival (Lezcano);8/1

3 Mazal Eighteen (I.Ortiz);9/5

4 Data Analytics (I.Ortiz);2/1

5 Ama Is A Rock (B.Hernandez);15/1

6 Holmdel Park (Martinez);12/1

7 Dancing Kiki (Davis);9/2

8 Impazible Girl (Davis);5/1

9 Graphite Dutchess (Maragh);8/1

5TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $45,000.

1 Sargeant Drive (I.Ortiz);7/5

2 Labeq (Alvarado);5/2

3 Willing To Speed (Maragh);5/1

4 Carom (Davis);3/1

5 Fotis (Harkie);20/1

6 Risky Sour (Reyes);15/1

7 Super Silver (Carmouche);3/1

8 Channel Island (Franco);7/2

9 Whiskey Is My Wine (I.Ortiz);3/1

6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.

1 Ventus (Harkie);20/1

2 Foolish Ghost (Franco);12/1

3 Joe’s Smokin Gun (Cancel);8/1

4 Bronx Bomber (B.Hernandez);12/1

5 Financialstability (I.Ortiz);4/5

6 Red Zinger (Alvarado);5/1

7 Our Last Buck (Lezcano);6/1

8 Bassman Dave (Davis);8/1

7TH RACE: 1 1/4 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $77,000.

1 Nonsensical (Lezcano);7/2

1A Fancy That (Davis);7/2

2 Team Win (I.Ortiz);12/1

3 Pivotal Connection (GB) (Alvarado);7/5

4 So Charming (Carmouche);6/1

5 Giant Zinger (Maragh);5/1

6 Cap De Creus (Franco);3/1

7 Kingdom’s Queen (Franco);4/1

8TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.

1 Can’t Pass It Up (Diaz);15/1

2 Lucky Bet (Carmouche);10/1

3 Run For Boston (Davis);5/1

4 D’ambrosio (Harkie);6/1

5 Bumperdoo (Franco);9/2

6 Woodbury (I.Ortiz);8/5

7 Call The Cat (Reyes);6/1

8 Preston Court (B.Hernandez);8/1

