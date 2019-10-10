First post: 1:15 p.m.
1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.
1 Macho Boy (Carmouche);6/1
2 Kobe (Reyes);15/1
3 Dubai Bobby (Franco);3/5
4 Upham (Alvarado);6/1
5 Tipazo (Harkie);30/1
6 Happy Danza (Davis);4/1
7 Stop Asking (Fragoso);12/1
2ND RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $35,000.
1 Gottahaveaholiday (Franco);8/5
2 Scoregirlscore (Maragh);10/1
3 Will Take Over (Cancel);7/2
4 Mimi And Charley (B.Hernandez);9/2
5 Elegant Rose (Carmouche);5/2
6 Remembering Bobbie (Davis);8/1
3RD RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.
1 Roses From Ben (Fragoso);15/1
2 Ma Meatloaf (Cancel);6/1
3 Caralicious (B.Hernandez);12/1
4 Dazzling Speed (Harkie);7/2
5 Appletini (Franco);8/5
6 Ragtime Suzy (Alvarado);5/2
7 Overtime Olivia (Carmouche);8/1
4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
1 Saratoga Love (Franco);1/1
1A Stretchthestory (Alvarado);1/1
2 Surprise Arrival (Lezcano);8/1
3 Mazal Eighteen (I.Ortiz);9/5
4 Data Analytics (I.Ortiz);2/1
5 Ama Is A Rock (B.Hernandez);15/1
6 Holmdel Park (Martinez);12/1
7 Dancing Kiki (Davis);9/2
8 Impazible Girl (Davis);5/1
9 Graphite Dutchess (Maragh);8/1
5TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $45,000.
1 Sargeant Drive (I.Ortiz);7/5
2 Labeq (Alvarado);5/2
3 Willing To Speed (Maragh);5/1
4 Carom (Davis);3/1
5 Fotis (Harkie);20/1
6 Risky Sour (Reyes);15/1
7 Super Silver (Carmouche);3/1
8 Channel Island (Franco);7/2
9 Whiskey Is My Wine (I.Ortiz);3/1
6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.
1 Ventus (Harkie);20/1
2 Foolish Ghost (Franco);12/1
3 Joe’s Smokin Gun (Cancel);8/1
4 Bronx Bomber (B.Hernandez);12/1
5 Financialstability (I.Ortiz);4/5
6 Red Zinger (Alvarado);5/1
7 Our Last Buck (Lezcano);6/1
8 Bassman Dave (Davis);8/1
7TH RACE: 1 1/4 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $77,000.
1 Nonsensical (Lezcano);7/2
1A Fancy That (Davis);7/2
2 Team Win (I.Ortiz);12/1
3 Pivotal Connection (GB) (Alvarado);7/5
4 So Charming (Carmouche);6/1
5 Giant Zinger (Maragh);5/1
6 Cap De Creus (Franco);3/1
7 Kingdom’s Queen (Franco);4/1
8TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.
1 Can’t Pass It Up (Diaz);15/1
2 Lucky Bet (Carmouche);10/1
3 Run For Boston (Davis);5/1
4 D’ambrosio (Harkie);6/1
5 Bumperdoo (Franco);9/2
6 Woodbury (I.Ortiz);8/5
7 Call The Cat (Reyes);6/1
8 Preston Court (B.Hernandez);8/1
