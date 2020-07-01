Belmont Entries
First post: 1:15 p.m.

1ST RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $64,000

1 Indoctrinate (Alvarado);3-1

2 Garoppolo (Saez);6-1

3 Winfromwithin (Velazquez);8-5

4 Explain (I. Ortiz);4-1

5 Beautiful Farewell (Castellano);5-1

6 My Sea Cottage (IRE) (Rosario);6-1

2ND RACE — 1 mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $47,000.

1 Take Charge Tina (Saez);6-5

1A Unbridledadventure (MTO) (TBA);6-5

2 Factoring (Ramsay);6-1

3 Daria's Angel (MTO) (Alvarado);1-1

4 Solitary Gem (MTO) (Cardenas);7-2

5 Cobra Sophie (B. Hernandez);20-1

6 Offlee Irish (Alpander);30-1

7 Ok Honey (MTO) (Cardenas);15-1

8 Annie Rocks (Gutierrez);15-1

9 Beyond Discreet (MTO) (TBA);8-1

10 Blue Atlas (J. Ortiz);9-5

11 Beach Dreaming (Lezcano);5-1

3RD RACE — 6 1/2 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $27,000.

1 Movie Score (Saez);5-1

2 Kinky Sox (Cancel);4-1

3 Applentini (Ramsay);6-1

4 Party in the Sand (Davis);15-1

5 Lookbothways (Carmouche);5-1

6 Hetty G. (J.Ortiz);7-2

7 Tiz a Kitten (Cardenas);12-1

8 Big Bennys Tribute (I. Ortiz);3-1

4TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Inner Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $45,000.

1 Dancingwthdaffodls (J. Ortiz);8-1

2 Cape Cod Diva (Saez);12-1

3 Jades Gelly (Castellano);6-1

4 Jen's Battle (Rosario);10-1

5 Gloriously (Alvarado);15-1

6 Overtime Olivia (Carmouche);50-1

7 Keota (I. Ortiz);1-2

8 Lady Macho (MTO) (Carmouche);3-1

9 Sea Sparkel (Cardenas);20-1

10 Tiple (IRE) (Franco);15-1

