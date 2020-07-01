Belmont Entries

First post: 1:15 p.m.
1ST RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $64,000
1 Indoctrinate (Alvarado);3-1
2 Garoppolo (Saez);6-1
3 Winfromwithin (Velazquez);8-5
4 Explain (I. Ortiz);4-1
5 Beautiful Farewell (Castellano);5-1
6 My Sea Cottage (IRE) (Rosario);6-1
2ND RACE — 1 mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $47,000.
1 Take Charge Tina (Saez);6-5
1A Unbridledadventure (MTO) (TBA);6-5
2 Factoring (Ramsay);6-1
3 Daria's Angel (MTO) (Alvarado);1-1
4 Solitary Gem (MTO) (Cardenas);7-2
5 Cobra Sophie (B. Hernandez);20-1
6 Offlee Irish (Alpander);30-1
7 Ok Honey (MTO) (Cardenas);15-1
8 Annie Rocks (Gutierrez);15-1
9 Beyond Discreet (MTO) (TBA);8-1
10 Blue Atlas (J. Ortiz);9-5
11 Beach Dreaming (Lezcano);5-1
3RD RACE — 6 1/2 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $27,000.
1 Movie Score (Saez);5-1
2 Kinky Sox (Cancel);4-1
3 Applentini (Ramsay);6-1
4 Party in the Sand (Davis);15-1
5 Lookbothways (Carmouche);5-1
6 Hetty G. (J.Ortiz);7-2
7 Tiz a Kitten (Cardenas);12-1
8 Big Bennys Tribute (I. Ortiz);3-1
4TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Inner Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $45,000.
1 Dancingwthdaffodls (J. Ortiz);8-1
2 Cape Cod Diva (Saez);12-1
3 Jades Gelly (Castellano);6-1
4 Jen's Battle (Rosario);10-1
5 Gloriously (Alvarado);15-1
6 Overtime Olivia (Carmouche);50-1
7 Keota (I. Ortiz);1-2
8 Lady Macho (MTO) (Carmouche);3-1
9 Sea Sparkel (Cardenas);20-1
10 Tiple (IRE) (Franco);15-1
