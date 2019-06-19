Post Time 3:05 p.m.

1ST RACE

1 Mile, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $50,000.

1 Blame The Thief (Franco M);5-1

2 Ten Twenty Nine (Ortiz J);8-1

3 Toohottoevenspeak (Lezcano J);3-1

4 Playthatfunnymusic (Ortiz I);7-5

5 Analyze The Odds (Hernandez B);5-2

6 Trance (Jimenez S);20-1

2ND RACE

6 Furlongs, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $12,500. Purse $32,000.

1 Exceed The Goal (Ortiz I);9-5

2 E Warfare (Gutierrez R);12-1

3 Malarkey (Hernandez H);6-1

4 Riot Worthy (Davis D);5-1

5 Moondance Joy (Franco M);2-1

6 Wildcat Belle (Saez L);4-1

3RD RACE

1 Mile, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $80,000.

1 Sagaponack (Ortiz J);7-2

2 Azrael (Castellano J);4-1

3 Spice Road (Davis D);5-2

4 Golden Tapit (Rosario J)8-1;

5 Meet Me In L A (Lezcano J);6-5

4TH RACE

1 Mile, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $66,000.

1 Peaches And Spice (Diaz H);20-1

2 Party In The Sand (Lezcano J);10-1

3 Maiden Beauty (Saez L);5-1

4 Not About The Nail (Davis D);3-1

5 Behind The Couch (Alvarado J);1-1

6 My Last Million (Rosario J);7-2

5TH RACE

5 Furlongs Turf, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $80,000.

1 Classy Sadie (Cancel E);4-1

2 Secure Connection (Davis D);6-1

3 Kit Kat Katie (Castellano J);5-2

4 Lil Morning Star (Hernandez B);20-1

5 Miss Marissa (Saez L);12-1

6 Morality Clause (Reyes L);9-2

7 Fancy Persuasion (Ortiz I);2-1

6TH RACE

6 Furlongs, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.

1 Moon Heist (Hernandez H);12-1

2 Tossup (Alvarado J);5-1

3 Summer Fantasy (Luzzi M);20-1

4 Blame It On Mom (Rosario J);7-2

5 Bull Feathers (Martinez J);30-1

6 Our Craftys Legacy (Hrndez);15-1

7 Ratajkowski (Ortiz J);6-5

8 Appletini (Franco M);12-1

9 Queenofeverything (Davis D);6-1

7TH RACE

1 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $35,000. Purse $44,000.

1 Cartwheel (Rider TBA);8-1

1A Puffery (Lezcano J);8-1

2 Discreet Image (Saez L);7-2

3 Dancingwthdaffodls (Ortiz J);12-1

4 Ladrona (Franco M);8-1

5 Theodosia (Carmouche K);10-1

6 Red Curls (Rosario J);3-1

7 Codrington (Gutierrez R);4-1

8 Factoring (Ortiz I);8-1

9 Theaterintheround (Davis D);8-1

8TH RACE

1 1/16 Mile, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000.

1 Broadway Bay (Reyes L);15-1

2 Real Dan (Franco M);9-2

3 Uncle Sigh (Alvarado J);9-2

4 Storm Prophet (Ortiz I);2-1

5 J J’s Dreaming (Ortiz J);4-1

6 Vincento (Saez L);6-1

7 San Juan Diego (Lezcano J);12-1

8 Blugrascat’s Smile (Rosario J);8-1

9TH RACE

1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.

1 Honorable Rose (Alvarado J);8-1

2 Barton Hall (Ortiz I);8-1

3 Dancing Slippers (Davis D);30-1

4 Dearly Declared (Ortiz J);5-2

5 Keepmyeyeontheboys (Martinez);30-1

6 Singular Sensation (Saez L);12-1

7 Sandra’s Mine (Cancel E);15-1

8 Kerry’s Ring (Rosario J);8-5

9 Mickey Diamond (Hernandez);30-1

10 Running On Entry (Bravo J);6-1

11AE Two Graces (Lezcano J);12-1

12AE Daddysneverready (Castellano);15-1

13 Amos (Ortiz J);2-1

