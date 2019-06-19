Post Time 3:05 p.m.
1ST RACE
1 Mile, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $50,000.
1 Blame The Thief (Franco M);5-1
2 Ten Twenty Nine (Ortiz J);8-1
3 Toohottoevenspeak (Lezcano J);3-1
4 Playthatfunnymusic (Ortiz I);7-5
5 Analyze The Odds (Hernandez B);5-2
6 Trance (Jimenez S);20-1
2ND RACE
6 Furlongs, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $12,500. Purse $32,000.
1 Exceed The Goal (Ortiz I);9-5
2 E Warfare (Gutierrez R);12-1
3 Malarkey (Hernandez H);6-1
4 Riot Worthy (Davis D);5-1
5 Moondance Joy (Franco M);2-1
6 Wildcat Belle (Saez L);4-1
3RD RACE
1 Mile, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $80,000.
1 Sagaponack (Ortiz J);7-2
2 Azrael (Castellano J);4-1
3 Spice Road (Davis D);5-2
4 Golden Tapit (Rosario J)8-1;
5 Meet Me In L A (Lezcano J);6-5
4TH RACE
1 Mile, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $66,000.
1 Peaches And Spice (Diaz H);20-1
2 Party In The Sand (Lezcano J);10-1
3 Maiden Beauty (Saez L);5-1
4 Not About The Nail (Davis D);3-1
5 Behind The Couch (Alvarado J);1-1
6 My Last Million (Rosario J);7-2
5TH RACE
5 Furlongs Turf, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $80,000.
1 Classy Sadie (Cancel E);4-1
2 Secure Connection (Davis D);6-1
3 Kit Kat Katie (Castellano J);5-2
4 Lil Morning Star (Hernandez B);20-1
5 Miss Marissa (Saez L);12-1
6 Morality Clause (Reyes L);9-2
7 Fancy Persuasion (Ortiz I);2-1
6TH RACE
6 Furlongs, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.
1 Moon Heist (Hernandez H);12-1
2 Tossup (Alvarado J);5-1
3 Summer Fantasy (Luzzi M);20-1
4 Blame It On Mom (Rosario J);7-2
5 Bull Feathers (Martinez J);30-1
6 Our Craftys Legacy (Hrndez);15-1
7 Ratajkowski (Ortiz J);6-5
8 Appletini (Franco M);12-1
9 Queenofeverything (Davis D);6-1
7TH RACE
1 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $35,000. Purse $44,000.
1 Cartwheel (Rider TBA);8-1
1A Puffery (Lezcano J);8-1
2 Discreet Image (Saez L);7-2
3 Dancingwthdaffodls (Ortiz J);12-1
4 Ladrona (Franco M);8-1
5 Theodosia (Carmouche K);10-1
6 Red Curls (Rosario J);3-1
7 Codrington (Gutierrez R);4-1
8 Factoring (Ortiz I);8-1
9 Theaterintheround (Davis D);8-1
8TH RACE
1 1/16 Mile, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000.
1 Broadway Bay (Reyes L);15-1
2 Real Dan (Franco M);9-2
3 Uncle Sigh (Alvarado J);9-2
4 Storm Prophet (Ortiz I);2-1
5 J J’s Dreaming (Ortiz J);4-1
6 Vincento (Saez L);6-1
7 San Juan Diego (Lezcano J);12-1
8 Blugrascat’s Smile (Rosario J);8-1
9TH RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.
1 Honorable Rose (Alvarado J);8-1
2 Barton Hall (Ortiz I);8-1
3 Dancing Slippers (Davis D);30-1
4 Dearly Declared (Ortiz J);5-2
5 Keepmyeyeontheboys (Martinez);30-1
6 Singular Sensation (Saez L);12-1
7 Sandra’s Mine (Cancel E);15-1
8 Kerry’s Ring (Rosario J);8-5
9 Mickey Diamond (Hernandez);30-1
10 Running On Entry (Bravo J);6-1
11AE Two Graces (Lezcano J);12-1
12AE Daddysneverready (Castellano);15-1
13 Amos (Ortiz J);2-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.