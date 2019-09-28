First post: 1 p.m.
1ST RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $55,000.
1 Annie Rocks (J.Ortiz);4/1
2 Awesome Quick (Carmouche);8/1
3 Hoponthebusgus (I.Ortiz);8/1
4 Alabama Bound (Alvarado);9/2
5 Bareeqa (Lezcano);5/2
6 Puparee (Martinez);20/1
7 A Dixie Twister (Davis);2/1
2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
1 Seven Is Heaven (J.Ortiz);2/1
2 Freudian Fate (Cancel);15/1
3 The Honest Toun (Franco);4/1
4 Odin’s Steed (Alvarado);7/2
5 Hot Brown (Carmouche);5/1
6 Kingfish (Lezcano);6/1
7 Coolboy (Martinez);12/1
8 Principal Dancer (Davis);12/1
3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $36,000.
1 Pecan Pattie (J.Ortiz);4/5
2 First Dawn (Cancel);20/1
3 Chillinwithfriends (Franco);4/1
4 Caralicious (Martinez);30/1
5 Solitary Gem (I.Ortiz);5/2
6 Paynter Fest (B.Hernandez);6/1
4TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.
1 Red Mule (Franco);5/2
2 Bebeau (Cancel);8/1
3 Single Focus (Davis);15/1
4 Duress (J.Ortiz);7/2
5 Mr. Mike (Castellano);9/2
6 Azzedine (FR) (B.Hernandez);30/1
7 Montatham (Alvarado);7/2
8 Tallestofthetall (I.Ortiz);6/1
9 Bridgetothefuture (Martinez);50/1
5TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.
1 She’s So Shea D (Franco);6/1
2 Bustin Scones (B.Hernandez);6/1
3 Sweet Meadow Mist (Rosario);7/2
4 Its A Chance (Davis);8/1
5 Mary’s Girl (I.Ortiz);6/1
6 Take Me To Hardoon (J.Ortiz);8/1
7 Cheatham Hill (Lezcano);5/1
8 Bank Examiner (Alvarado);3/1
6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
1 Freddymo Factor (Davis);10/1
2 Plink Freud (J.Ortiz);7/2
3 Mighty Knight (richards);50/1
4 Tarallucci (Rosario);3/1
5 Pendolino (Cancel);10/1
6 Lough Na Mona (Rosario);5/1
7 Winifred J (Castellano);8/1
8 Rousey (Franco);6/1
9 Fight On Lucy (B.Hernandez);20/1
10 Tossup (Reyes);15/1
11 Corey Scores (I.Ortiz);2/1
7TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $80,000.
1 Mihos (J.Ortiz);4/1
2 Grumps Little Tots (Lezcano);6/1
3 No Distortion (Martinez);30/1
4 Performer (Rosario);3/5
5 Bonus Points (I.Ortiz);12/1
6 Supreme Aura (Alvarado);15/1
7 Dynamax Prime (Franco);6/1
8TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Miss Grillo Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $200,000.
1 Ava K’s Girl (Velazquez);12/1
2 Jazzique (IRE) (I.Ortiz);8/1
3 My Sassy Sarah (Lezcano);6/1
4 Crystalle (Rosario);8/5
5 English Breeze (Franco);5/1
6 Sparkling Sky (J.Ortiz);7/2
7 Wicked Title (Cruaz);30/1
8 Selflessly (Castellano);6/1
9TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.
1 Don Ciccio (B.Hernandez);30/1
2 Monkeyseemonkeydo (J.Ortiz);4/1
3 English Humor (Lezcano);8/1
4 Camouflaged Kisser (Martinez);30/1
5 Larceny (Davis);10/1
6 Good Solution (Franco);8/1
7 Sneads (TBA);5/2
8 What’s To Blame (Rosario);6/5
9 Loaded Joe (I.Ortiz);9/2
10 Big Wonder (Fragoso);15/1
