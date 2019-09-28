First post: 1 p.m.

1ST RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $55,000.

1 Annie Rocks (J.Ortiz);4/1

2 Awesome Quick (Carmouche);8/1

3 Hoponthebusgus (I.Ortiz);8/1

4 Alabama Bound (Alvarado);9/2

5 Bareeqa (Lezcano);5/2

6 Puparee (Martinez);20/1

7 A Dixie Twister (Davis);2/1

2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.

1 Seven Is Heaven (J.Ortiz);2/1

2 Freudian Fate (Cancel);15/1

3 The Honest Toun (Franco);4/1

4 Odin’s Steed (Alvarado);7/2

5 Hot Brown (Carmouche);5/1

6 Kingfish (Lezcano);6/1

7 Coolboy (Martinez);12/1

8 Principal Dancer (Davis);12/1

3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $36,000.

1 Pecan Pattie (J.Ortiz);4/5

2 First Dawn (Cancel);20/1

3 Chillinwithfriends (Franco);4/1

4 Caralicious (Martinez);30/1

5 Solitary Gem (I.Ortiz);5/2

6 Paynter Fest (B.Hernandez);6/1

4TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.

1 Red Mule (Franco);5/2

2 Bebeau (Cancel);8/1

3 Single Focus (Davis);15/1

4 Duress (J.Ortiz);7/2

5 Mr. Mike (Castellano);9/2

6 Azzedine (FR) (B.Hernandez);30/1

7 Montatham (Alvarado);7/2

8 Tallestofthetall (I.Ortiz);6/1

9 Bridgetothefuture (Martinez);50/1

5TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.

1 She’s So Shea D (Franco);6/1

2 Bustin Scones (B.Hernandez);6/1

3 Sweet Meadow Mist (Rosario);7/2

4 Its A Chance (Davis);8/1

5 Mary’s Girl (I.Ortiz);6/1

6 Take Me To Hardoon (J.Ortiz);8/1

7 Cheatham Hill (Lezcano);5/1

8 Bank Examiner (Alvarado);3/1

6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.

1 Freddymo Factor (Davis);10/1

2 Plink Freud (J.Ortiz);7/2

3 Mighty Knight (richards);50/1

4 Tarallucci (Rosario);3/1

5 Pendolino (Cancel);10/1

6 Lough Na Mona (Rosario);5/1

7 Winifred J (Castellano);8/1

8 Rousey (Franco);6/1

9 Fight On Lucy (B.Hernandez);20/1

10 Tossup (Reyes);15/1

11 Corey Scores (I.Ortiz);2/1

7TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $80,000.

1 Mihos (J.Ortiz);4/1

2 Grumps Little Tots (Lezcano);6/1

3 No Distortion (Martinez);30/1

4 Performer (Rosario);3/5

5 Bonus Points (I.Ortiz);12/1

6 Supreme Aura (Alvarado);15/1

7 Dynamax Prime (Franco);6/1

8TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Miss Grillo Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $200,000.

1 Ava K’s Girl (Velazquez);12/1

2 Jazzique (IRE) (I.Ortiz);8/1

3 My Sassy Sarah (Lezcano);6/1

4 Crystalle (Rosario);8/5

5 English Breeze (Franco);5/1

6 Sparkling Sky (J.Ortiz);7/2

7 Wicked Title (Cruaz);30/1

8 Selflessly (Castellano);6/1

9TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.

1 Don Ciccio (B.Hernandez);30/1

2 Monkeyseemonkeydo (J.Ortiz);4/1

3 English Humor (Lezcano);8/1

4 Camouflaged Kisser (Martinez);30/1

5 Larceny (Davis);10/1

6 Good Solution (Franco);8/1

7 Sneads (TBA);5/2

8 What’s To Blame (Rosario);6/5

9 Loaded Joe (I.Ortiz);9/2

10 Big Wonder (Fragoso);15/1

