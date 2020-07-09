Belmont Entries
Belmont Entries

First post: 1:15 p.m.

1ST RACE — 6 furlongs, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $64,000.

1 Centavo (Carmouche);15-1

2 Pitaman (Velazquez);5-2

3 Takecaryalichickn (Ramsay);15-1

4 Scarlett Sky (Cancel);4-1

5 Blame the Booze (Franco);5-1

6 King of Miami (J. Ortiz);1-1

2ND RACE — 6 furlongs, Inner turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $47,000.

1 Field of Courage (Franco);9-2

2 Fox Red (Lezcano);8-1

3 Bitumen (MTO) (Ramsay);5-1

4 Banana Thief (J. Ortiz);3-1

5 Thousand Percent (MTO) (Cardenas);15-1

6 Business Cycle (MTO) (Cancel);8-1

7 Outrageous Bet (Davis);20-1

8 War Stroll (Carmouche);8-1

9 Duncastle (Ramsay);7-2

10 Dirty (Cancel);5-2

11 Direct Order (Cardenas);12-1

12 Vicar's Legend (MTO) (TBA);12-1

3RD RACE — 1 mile, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $28,000.

1 Heirloom Kitten (Cancel);6-1

2 The Primitive Man (B. Hernandez);20-1

3 John Want Revenge (Luis Cardenas);50-1

4 Buona Fina (Franco);8-1

5 Tipazo (Ramsay);30-1

6 Seedskid (Harkie);30-1

7 Fulfill (J. Ortiz);6-1

8 Road Home (Alvarado);2-1

9 Striking Speed (Lezcano);9-5

10 Little Mazzy (Carmouche);12-1

4TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $32,000.

1 Zecha (Cancel);12-1

1A First Forever (Harkie);12-1

2 Miss Jak (Franco);2-1

3 Starlite Mission (Cardenas);30-1

4 Camorra (Ramsay);6-1

5 Malarkey (J. Ortiz);6-1

6 My Last Million (Luzzi);15-1

7 Malibu Mischief (Davis);4-1

8 Cold Hearted Pearl (Carmouche);9-2

10 Cotton Dandy Cutie (B. Hernandez);8-1

5TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $45,000.

1 Sterling Beauty (Velazquez);5-1

2 Wild North (Cancel);15-1

3 Leeway (Franco);6-1

4 Strike Magic (Gutierrez);12-1

5 First Dawn (MTO) (Cardenas);8-1

6 Kitten by the Sea (J. Ortiz);6-5

7 Overheated (Davis);6-1

8 Happycrest (Cardenas);30-1

9 Princess Fawzia (Lezcano);4-1

10 Bossy Bride (MTO) (TBA);1-1

6TH RACE — 6 1/2 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $53,000.

1 Bella Domenica (Cardenas);30-1

2 Masterof the Tunes (Gutierrez);20-1

3 Love That Face (Davis);12-1

4 Robin Sparkles (J. Ortiz);8-1

5 Steal My Heart (Alpander);50-1

6 Blitchton Lady (Ramsay);15-1

7 Vivazano (Velazquez);4-1

8 Bonus Baby (Alvarado);8-1

9 Voice of Spring (Lezcano);5-2

10 Jewel of Arabia (Franco);2-1

7TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Inner turf, Fillies and mares 3YO, Claiming. Purse: $42,000.

