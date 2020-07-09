Belmont Entries

First post: 1:15 p.m.
1ST RACE — 6 furlongs, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $64,000.
1 Centavo (Carmouche);15-1
2 Pitaman (Velazquez);5-2
3 Takecaryalichickn (Ramsay);15-1
4 Scarlett Sky (Cancel);4-1
5 Blame the Booze (Franco);5-1
6 King of Miami (J. Ortiz);1-1
2ND RACE — 6 furlongs, Inner turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $47,000.
1 Field of Courage (Franco);9-2
2 Fox Red (Lezcano);8-1
3 Bitumen (MTO) (Ramsay);5-1
4 Banana Thief (J. Ortiz);3-1
5 Thousand Percent (MTO) (Cardenas);15-1
6 Business Cycle (MTO) (Cancel);8-1
7 Outrageous Bet (Davis);20-1
8 War Stroll (Carmouche);8-1
9 Duncastle (Ramsay);7-2
10 Dirty (Cancel);5-2
11 Direct Order (Cardenas);12-1
12 Vicar's Legend (MTO) (TBA);12-1
3RD RACE — 1 mile, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $28,000.
1 Heirloom Kitten (Cancel);6-1
2 The Primitive Man (B. Hernandez);20-1
3 John Want Revenge (Luis Cardenas);50-1
4 Buona Fina (Franco);8-1
5 Tipazo (Ramsay);30-1
6 Seedskid (Harkie);30-1
7 Fulfill (J. Ortiz);6-1
8 Road Home (Alvarado);2-1
9 Striking Speed (Lezcano);9-5
10 Little Mazzy (Carmouche);12-1
4TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $32,000.
1 Zecha (Cancel);12-1
1A First Forever (Harkie);12-1
2 Miss Jak (Franco);2-1
3 Starlite Mission (Cardenas);30-1
4 Camorra (Ramsay);6-1
5 Malarkey (J. Ortiz);6-1
6 My Last Million (Luzzi);15-1
7 Malibu Mischief (Davis);4-1
8 Cold Hearted Pearl (Carmouche);9-2
10 Cotton Dandy Cutie (B. Hernandez);8-1
5TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $45,000.
1 Sterling Beauty (Velazquez);5-1
2 Wild North (Cancel);15-1
3 Leeway (Franco);6-1
4 Strike Magic (Gutierrez);12-1
5 First Dawn (MTO) (Cardenas);8-1
6 Kitten by the Sea (J. Ortiz);6-5
7 Overheated (Davis);6-1
8 Happycrest (Cardenas);30-1
9 Princess Fawzia (Lezcano);4-1
10 Bossy Bride (MTO) (TBA);1-1
6TH RACE — 6 1/2 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $53,000.
1 Bella Domenica (Cardenas);30-1
2 Masterof the Tunes (Gutierrez);20-1
3 Love That Face (Davis);12-1
4 Robin Sparkles (J. Ortiz);8-1
5 Steal My Heart (Alpander);50-1
6 Blitchton Lady (Ramsay);15-1
7 Vivazano (Velazquez);4-1
8 Bonus Baby (Alvarado);8-1
9 Voice of Spring (Lezcano);5-2
10 Jewel of Arabia (Franco);2-1
7TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Inner turf, Fillies and mares 3YO, Claiming. Purse: $42,000.
